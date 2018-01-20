Schumer Democrats Choose Illegal Aliens Over Citizens in Government Shutdown

The federal government shut down at the stroke of midnight after a last-ditch vote on a House-passed short-term federal spending plan fell well short in the Senate.
Minutes before the 12 a.m. deadline, the White House released a statement labeling the impasse the “Schumer Shutdown” and laying the blame on Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who failed to reach a last-minute agreement during a meeting with President Trump yesterday afternoon.
“Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown. Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children and our country’s ability to serve all Americans,” the statement read. “We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage of their reckless demands. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators.”
Although enough senators voted against a stopgap measure to ensure the closure of all but essential operations nationwide, the Republican-led Senate held the vote open past midnight, seemingly to accommodate numerous discussions among leaders and other lawmakers away from the chamber’s floor.
The measure failed to gain the 60 votes needed to break a Democratic filibuster, with a handful of red-state Democrats crossing the aisle to support the measure and some Republicans voting in opposition.
Democrats insisted that the spending bill include protections for some 700,000 younger immigrants facing deportation. Republicans, who control both Congress and the White House, are now faced with the prospect of being blamed for the fourth shutdown in a quarter-century.
It also threatens to slow any GOP momentum, one month after passage of the party’s signature tax cut law.
The failed vote came hours after Trump summoned Schumer to the White House in the hopes of cutting a deal. But they later emerged from the White House meeting without an agreement.
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney later told CNN that “not much has changed” over the course of the day and predicted a deal would be reached by Monday.
In the hours leading up to the vote, Senate Democrats warned they would filibuster a four-week extension, the government-wide funding bill that cleared the House Thursday evening. They’re seeking an even shorter extension that they think will keep the pressure on the White House to cut a deal to protect “dreamer” immigrants — who were brought to the country as children and are now here illegally — before their legal protection runs out in March.
The shutdown is the first since 2013, when Tea Party Republicans — in a strategy not unlike the one Schumer is employing now — sought to use a must-pass funding bill to try to force then-President Barack Obama to delay implementation of his marquee health care law.
Even with the government shut down, food inspections, federal law enforcement, airport security checks and other vital services will continue, as will Social Security payments, other federal benefit programs and military operations.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
The Democrat party is a sh!show. Putting ILLEGAL immigrants ahead of the American people shows they are incapable of rational action. Of course the House and Senate will continue to be paid, but not the military enlisted. Disgusting!
Let’s correct the facts. The Republicans control the Whitehouse and the House of Representatives but are only a majority in the Senate without control on matters that require 60 Senators to pass. Schumer has shown his colors as an obstructionist leader of Democrat TEAM CONSUMPTION, TEAM ILLEGALITY, TEAM DREAM WALKERS to oppose Republican TEAM CREATION of Jobs, wealth morality, Republican TEAM LAWABIDING, Reality Republican DREAM accomplishers. To side with illegality and illegal invaders over established citizens is an act of American TRAITORISM to the best interests of the American people and our entire nation as a whole. “Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you what you are”. Schumer’s actions define himself as a foreigner every bit like Obama, and no friend of the American people that elected him to serve, not OBSTRUCT. People nurture protect and keep safe the people that they love. Shutdown Schumer and his party have become the foreign cancerous infection that loves and protects foreign ideas and foreign people, that have divided, disabled, and debilitated the vital organs of American government to the point where they no longer function as our AMERICAN Founders designed, placing foreign interests, and invading social debilitating foreign bodies over the very health and viability of our once united, healthy and viable nation.
Most of the employees in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration enforcement, are considered “essential.”
So ICE and border patrol are still going to be working
It is all the parasitic programs for illegals that will not get money
Looks like a win/win
Encourage Dumber, I mean Schumer to keep it down
This is the very reason an amendment to the 17th amendment is needed. As of now, once a senator is elected there is no mechanism in place to hold them accountable to the states people they represent. So, these senators can grandstand without any fear of being held accountable for their actions between election cycles and this must end,,,,,and soon!
Really does not matter who or why shuts down the government, it is good for the American people
Keep it down we don’t need the parts which are shut down, anyway
Of course, the little Demobabies cried their eyes out when Cruz shut it down and they whined about it costing $25 billion but everyone seems to forget or at least won’t mention it, but that year the government collected record revenue
That is just how stifling is government
Sure tax cuts are great but pulling the government out of the market allows people to not only keep their own money but to make it too
The Democrats don’t care about the American people, all they care about is preserving their VOTING Bloc, and making the Republicans look bad !
I love it, the ” Shumer Shutdown” will go down as one of their biggest blunders forever labeling the Dems as traitors!
Maybe. But let’s not kid ourselves here. No matter who shuts down the government (and it’s almost always the Dems) the Media will make it look like those Evil Republicans are at it again. They’re shutting down the government just so they can light another cigar off a burning 100 dollar bill. That will be the Narrative. It’s always the Narrative.
This one is a completely partisan, Democrat-driven government shutdown. A thing that should have never been is being added to the negotiations as a poison pill. Trump will not swallow the poison pill. And so he refuses to sign the CR until they yank out all that DACA nonsense.
What Trump ought to do right now is go on vacation down at Mar a Lago. Just get on TV and say there’s nothing he can do until Congress does its job so he’s taking a much-needed vacation.
And oh BTW call me if you guys pull your heads out. Until then – Do not disturb.
Now, all the focus is on Congress. There is no news coming from Mar a Lago. No press briefings. No tweets. No nothing.
Let Newt Gingrich get on Fox news and explain that there’s no legal way for Trump to intervene at this point. Congress has to create the budget before he can sign it. Period.
And no, Trump won’t sign if it includes the illegal DACA provisions. Obama never had the authority to create them. Prez Trump wants a CLEAN bill. Just government funding, no antics, no sideshow, no DACA drama. All we’re trying to do is fund the government. Why is that so hard?
Wishful thinking on the part of the Herald to think this will be blamed on the Republicans. Although they, the NY Times and the rest of the MSM will try their utmost to do so. Will they ever realize their over-the-top attempts to blame every thing on Trump or the Republicans is what is eroding the public’s trust (or should that be accelerating the public’s distrust) of the leftist media?
“Government shut down”????
Is that not an oxymoron considering the “essential elements of government” rremain intact (open and active). Given that fact, is not everything other than the “essential elements of government” more governance than we need? : )