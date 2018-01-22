Schumer Blinks: Shutdown over DACA Fails

Senate leaders have reached an agreement to reopen the government.
Democrats have yielded and ended their delaying tactics against a bill financing federal agencies through Feb. 8.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says in exchange, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to begin debating immigration by that date.
McConnell says the end to the standoff shows “the American people didn’t understand” why Democrats shut down the government because they wanted to help “illegal immigrants.”
The Senate has started a vote to advance the bill reopening government. It is expected to pass easily, and House approval is expected later.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes and intends to resolve immigration and a host of other issues by early February in an effort to come to bipartisan agreement to reopen the federal government.
Senate Democrats blocked a House-passed temporary funding bill to reopen the government through Feb. 16. A pending Senate measure would last through Feb. 8.
Opening the Senate Monday, McConnell said that if they could not find bipartisan solutions on immigration, military spending, disaster aid and other issues by the Feb. 8 deadline then he would hold a vote on those matters. Top Democrat Chuck Schumer did not appear on the floor to respond.
Several members of both parties met Monday morning to try and resolve the shutdown mess.
If you read between the lines what McConnell said was “My fellow RINOs and I intend to sell out decent Americans (Conservatives) by early February.”
Wow, I would never have thought of looking between the lines. I don’t know if there will be a sell out on DACA as both parties have no clue on what to do. I think that they should be more concerned with making a yearly budget instead of these weekly ones that waste time.
This is why i would LOVE to have the power to ARREST and jail each one of them for CONTINUALLY failing to do their LEGALLY mandated requirement in making a proper budget. EVEN if it was only 1 month in jail each, per year they fail to make one, that IMO would get the bloody message through loud and clear..
Agreed! That’s essentially the way I read it. These CRs are nuts!
Schumer’s plan to blame President Trump and the Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown backfired as he was caught in public with his pants down again (like father like his biological son Anthony Weiner) and the general public saw through his smoke and mirrors to see his disgraceful actions.
Chucky Cheese Schumer has definitely lost his marbles.
With all due respect, liv054, it is DOUBTFUL that Chuckie ever HAD any marbles to begin with!
I doubt he had any to begin with..
Nuke Schumer…Retire his sorry a$$…
Whatever the RHINOs do with immigration, dreamers or ANY others, they better have miles and miles of WALL, and FULL funding for the remainder, before the first brick of AMNESTY falls! It’s “pitchforks,” “wheat scythes,” and “muskets” time boys and girls!!
Firewagon, they had ALSO better put an end to chain migration and the “diversity” lottery visas. Chain migration is how a few thousand illegals and/or refujihadis suddenly turn into MILLIONS. It is INSIDIOUS and happens largely unseen, and suddenly we’re confronted with a problem of MILLIONS of people who SHOULD NOT BE HERE, instead of a few thousand. THIS HAS TO STOP!
This is ALSO one of the PRIMARY ways that TERRORISTS are gaining “LEGAL” entry into our country. In fact, chain migration is responsible for virtually ALL OF THOSE who have killed Americans in acts of terrorism getting into the country in the FIRST PLACE. NO deal that does not include an end to chain migration should be approved!
Not only that, but put an end to “anchor babies” as well!!!
I spent a few nice hours, over the weekend day dreaming about having Telekinesis, so i could fly each one of those rino/amnesty lovers, 10000 feet up in the air and just LETTING them go…
“Opening the Senate Monday, McConnell said that if they could not find bipartisan solutions on immigration, military spending, disaster aid and other issues by the Feb. 8 deadline then he would hold a vote on those matters. Top Democrat Chuck Schumer did not appear on the floor to respond.”
Note to “Turtle” McConnell: It’s all well and good to get the government re-opened. But PLEASE do not “help” the damned Commucrats and reward them for this BS by caving on ANY ISSUE! They made this mess, let them OWN IT. The Republicans always want to rush in “fix things” after the COMMUCRATS mess them up–then the viper Commucrats will blame THEM for starting the problem in the first place, adroitly transferring “ownership” for the mess because they tried to fix it! DON’T DO THAT. LEARN from your past mistakes!
And P.S. I am not at ALL surprised that little SNAKE Chuckie Schumer didn’t put in an appearance–he’s busy cleaning the shutdown EGG off his ugly face. He showed he is quite willing to HURT American citizens for the benefit of ILLEGAL ALIENS, and I suspect a LOT of Americans let him know what they thought of that—hence his sudden U-TURN. And PPS, McConnell: They are NOT “illegal IMMIGRANTS!” IMMIGRANTS come in LEGALLY. The correct term for these INVADERS is “ILLEGAL ALIENS.” STOP adopting the terminology of the LOONY LEFT—you just HELP them sound “legit” when you do that!
So true, teabag. The Left has appointed itself the decider of the meaning of words and has twisted everything. The word “fair” used to mean something positive. Remember when “affordable” meant something?
You can’t allow the Left to dictate the meaning of words, or choose your words for you. If you do, you already lost. They have the vocabulary twisted so up is down, night is day, and most importantly, right is wrong.
Be stubborn. They aren’t undocumented Americans if they aren’t Americans. They aren’t undocumented immigrants if they aren’t immigrating. And they aren’t undocumented workers if they sit around drawing a Welfare check.
Here’s a document for you.
YOU ARE HERE ILLEGALLY. GO HOME.
There. Now they are all documented. Let’s call them what they are.
Illegal aliens
Illegal invaders
Either of those works just fine.
I vote for the full description: Illegal Alien Invaders of the Sovereign United States of America. We should always refer to them in that same way, regardless of print or conversation.
I just saw him on the news saying one of the key conditions was that McConnel will bring DACA up for a full vote in the Senate, and that he better not be lying.
OK so full floor vote. I don’t see it passing. And even if it does, Trump can veto. There’s no way 67 senators are voting for it. I don’t think Schumer will get much from this, if anything. It smacks of desperation. He’s clutching straws.
I don’t see how he can win anything when we have a Prez with a historic mandate to Build the Wall. That’s the opposite of DACA. Plus, Trump gave them their chance a few weeks ago. They played stupid games and spent the next few days screaming the word “***hole!” everywhere they went. These are not adults, and they are scarcely concerned about what’s actually best for the country.
If you were to get an honest answer from politicians in Congress as to what’s the single most important thing for the country, most of them would say “for me to get re-elected”. That’s their priority. It’s not hard to decode.
[OK so full floor vote. I don’t see it passing. And even if it does, Trump can veto. There’s no way 67 senators are voting for it.]
Unfortunately i don’t SEE Trump vetoing it, if it makes it past a full floor vote…
I’m concerned that the Senate will pass whatever is offered, regardless of how stupid and harmful to our nation it might be.
The federal government has sunk into a quagmire of playing games with each other. Whatever happened to the idea of funding the government for a YEAR at a time? Now they are negotiating for the next showdown in two weeks! Worse, the Democrats are making the issue that it is all about foreigners’ rights. Yet no one seems to be willing to chastise the government for failing to do what they are supposed to be doing – ensuring the safety and security of the CITIZEN. To those idiots, it is about protecting the “rights” of people who HAVE NO RIGHTS, inasmuch as they are unlawfully in the country without permission.
DACA will pass if the wall is approved, chain migration and the visa lottery end. That should be the only compromise that the President will accept.