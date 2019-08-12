Home » News

Schumer bill would require FBI to regulate body armor sales

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 6:49 am August 12, 2019
File - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says he’s introducing legislation to require the FBI to regulate the sale of body armor in the U.S.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday that the legislation would require the bureau to set standards on who would be eligible to purchase bullet-resistant vests and other body armor.

The New York senator says there would be exceptions for law enforcement and other public safety professionals.

Schumer says he’ll introduce the bill after the Senate returns to Washington in September.

The legislation is aimed at trying to curb the sale of body armor, which has been used by assailants in mass shootings. The push comes a week after a gunman wearing body armor killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

5 Comments

pitter
pitter
9:38 am August 12, 2019 at 9:38 am

The FBI has done a bad job of everything lately. Just give them one more job to mess up. The FBI was consider the top to be honest and trustworthy now I’m not to sure. Maybe ICE is better than FBI?

Lewis Hartman
hardheaded
9:55 am August 12, 2019 at 9:55 am

What does that got to do with Gun Control? Everybody should carry guns, They should make it easy to get Body Armor like a suit and jackets made of the stuff at Walmart.

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
10:15 am August 12, 2019 at 10:15 am

Libs encourage our kids to use Rubbers and prophylactic’s to dodge the bullet of a dangerous STD and protect them from the very dangerous sex that can take their life, but tell the adults they cannot use body armor to dodge real bullets to protect them from dangerous people that can take their life? Definitely the dangerous Democrat party of death, which they serve up to the public in the vanity of their stupidity and corruption. When you educate and grow humans with integrity there is no need to control or fear guns which are just a tool for good or evil depending upon what kind of humanity your society raises. Self-Governing Independent Conservatives with the capacity to govern and protect themselves or Self-Serving dependency Democrats unable to govern or protect themselves who delude themselves and would delude the masses they are capable of governing WE THE PEOPLE. History proves them incapable at every turn.

AzRep
AzRep
10:29 am August 12, 2019 at 10:29 am

What’s the percentage of body armor sales to mass shooting perp’s as compared to body armor sales to non mass shooting perp’s Chuck? Is the percentage high enough that it needs to be regulated? Can the FBI track the sales and come up with a formula to predict the next shooter? Just another ploy by the Dem’s to regulate an industry in an attempt to curry favor with their warped followers. More will come I’m sure.

jbscpo
jbscpo
10:46 am August 12, 2019 at 10:46 am

Sorry Chucky, ain’t happening. This would call for another registration and Background check system. The current system doesn’t work as designed because many states do not participate … they don’t report criminals or sales as required. Even if a criminal does try to purchase a weapon illegally they won’t be investigated because the FBI considers these “Paperwork crimes” and they don’t have the manpower to investigate or pursue them all!

