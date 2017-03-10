School Teaches Zi & Zir Without Permission from Mom & Dad

ndiana parents are furious after eighth graders at Lincoln Junior High School were exposed to a classroom lesson on sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity issues – without being notified in advance by the school district.

The 12-year-olds were required to watch a video titled, “LGBTQ: Understanding Sexual Orientation and Gender Identities.” They were also required to answer a questionnaire with all sorts of probing questions.

Among the questions:

1. What is sexual orientation?

2. What is gender?

3. At what age do kids start being exposed to gender stereotypes?

4. What is an LGBTQ ally?

5. What is gender expression?

6. What is ‘coming out’?

7. Name at least three resources that you can use to support you if you come out?

8. What does GSA stand for and what does it do?

9. What are two things you can do to show support of the LGBTQ community

Plymouth Schools Superintendent Dan Tyree defended the one-day lesson — and said they haven’t received a single complaint.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

