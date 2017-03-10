ndiana parents are furious after eighth graders at Lincoln Junior High School were exposed to a classroom lesson on sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity issues – without being notified in advance by the school district.
Mike Huckabee & Franklin Graham say parents need a copy of Todd’s new book – “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again. Click here!
The 12-year-olds were required to watch a video titled, “LGBTQ: Understanding Sexual Orientation and Gender Identities.” They were also required to answer a questionnaire with all sorts of probing questions.
Among the questions:
1. What is sexual orientation?
2. What is gender?
3. At what age do kids start being exposed to gender stereotypes?
4. What is an LGBTQ ally?
5. What is gender expression?
6. What is ‘coming out’?
7. Name at least three resources that you can use to support you if you come out?
8. What does GSA stand for and what does it do?
9. What are two things you can do to show support of the LGBTQ community
Plymouth Schools Superintendent Dan Tyree defended the one-day lesson — and said they haven’t received a single complaint.
READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
School Teaches Zi & Zir Without Permission from Mom & Dad,
Again it all goes back to who promotes this stuff, where and which University were they educated at and have they paid off their student loans, which is the real lever to keep them in line. It all begins at university and if WE THE PEOPLE do not take them back soon, we should at least defund them NOW. Only the SELF-governing who put themselves through college should be helped by proven excellence in high school grades, or sports competition on the field. Packing our universities with taxpayer paid/backed student grants and loans for foreigners and low I.Q. Americans from questionable criminal backgounds (Illegal Immigration is a crime) just makes the criminals more educated in ways to rob or redistribute our wealth,,,through government criminality and taxes, which just reflects what their criminal parents do to us on the streets in muggings, protesting’s, obstruction and murder. Just look at the failed politicians like Pelosi, Obama, Hillary,,,educated way beyond their ability to comprehend, placed into positions of power way over their heads to handle responsibly. Only the best and brightest should be given grants and scholarships, not the most or least colored, or politically correct. Succes like Love is NOT a many Gendered thing.
I totally agree with you inluminatuo!! Some of the brightest scholars can’t distinguish between right and wrong because of their indoctrination by the system!! Not everyone is meant for higher education, but those with lower iqs and the wrong reason for being there are turned into demons!! Wake Up America!!
It is time for Devos to step on schools like this. Pull their federal money when they do stupid things like this. If not that, then at least give us vouchers so we can send our kids, in my case grandkids, to a school that will teach them to think and discern truth. The first thing we learned in High School was logic. Unfortunately these Socialist Progressives cannot learn such things because their mind has already become a degenerate mind. God? They are their own god, and if society has decided that something is not our business they don’t care if it is perverted or not. Also, how does one determine how many stars to give this story? I gave it a one because it appeared that the school administration thought this was just peachy.
And if/when teachers/deans teach stuff like this without informing/getting the OK from parents, then they need to BE FIRED!!! Start handing out pink slips and soon the leftists will get the message. STOP IT..
Do not the libs or whomever realize that changing “he, she” etc to zi and zer, is only replacing one pronoun for another with both starting with a ‘z’. The only real way to eliminate pronouns is to call everyone “IT”. No matter how much the progressives want, you can not change the fact that there is male and female. “a rose by any other name is still a rose. “
That would require thinking rather than just repeating lib bs.
WE could make this even simpler for there little brains, call them HUMANS…
Please don’t give them ideas. We would then not only be non-gender but nonhuman, too. Control the language control the society.
I agree. Just take a look at the list of words added to the OED in the past 10 years….
Its just dumbing down society imo!
Indoctrination, pure and simple. Parents need to either take back their schools in no uncertain terms, or else home school.
Hadn’t received a single complaint, not even from the furious parents? The only way that’s true is if he didn’t receive any complaints in writing. And that is simply a careful parsing of words to avoid being called a flat-out liar.
That “class” was nothing more than an LGBTQEIEIO recruitment seminar.
That struck me, too: He “hadn’t received a single complaint,” he said to all the “furious” parents who were … complaining. Either something was left out of this report, or he meant he hadn’t received a complaint from the teachers, or he’s nuts, or he thinks he can get away with anything, no matter what kind of nonsense he talks. Or all of the above.
More than likely he said that to mean, he wasn’t officially given a complaint through the proper channels, not just in person/via email etc.. I HAVE seen that done time and time again.. Where a parent/customer complained directly to a store manager, but cause they didn’t use the company’s official complaints line, it “wasn’t counted” as an official complaint….
Just more liberal redefining what “IT” is..
Everyone needs to homeschool!! Taxpayer dollars aren’t meant for indoctrination of our children and grandchildren!!
WE only realy need Trade schools
I’ve worked in Career-Technical Education for 30+ years now. Education is supposedly a field where Learning is normal and expected. Yet stories like this constantly shows that educators refuse to learn! An educator does something extremely stupid…results in tons of negative publicity…educator gets into trouble…education suffers. Yet soon, another educator does something just as stupid. Guess their agendas are far more important than common sense and the students they proclaim to care about.
AND this is why we need to get the DoE out of schools.. ALONG with the damn teacher unions!
What in the world has is all this garbage, the LGBTQ community should be put in a mental hospital because they really need HELP. If these school teachers keep perverting things that goes against everything that has been taught for a couple hundred years.
If those that call themselves LGBTQ should find another country and try that garbage. It is totally perverted the way of life as we know it.
Male and female is natural, why can’t people understand that from the beginning of time. Even animals know what nature is about.
The pervert demented Democrats that run NYC now recognize 31 gender pronouns. Thirty-one! If anyone imagines themselves to be a wolf-boy or dog-boy or alien, that could add to the total.
Insanity prevails. Encouraging confusion at best and perversion at worse.
And worse is we have groups PUSHING lawyers, politicians and such to recognize MORE each and every month… Soon unless we can halt this insanity spreading, we will be up to i fear 50+..
So many professors and teachers have been socially engineered whether it be by TV, news media, internet, movies and entertainment or computer games. The globalists are well informed as to engineer your/our thoughts toward what will be the downfall of our culture, not only here but all over the world. All for power and more money. This young man is no doubt mentally disturbed and in need of help. His gruesome act of decapitating his own mother is horrible and he probably saw it done on TV. He was imitating what he saw.
We need to return to the parents of a community being in charge of what teachers get hired and approving the curriculum.
I know that it is the real old fashioned way, all the way back to the one room school house, but a modified version of that is the only way to really keep schools in line.
And this could easily be done by paperwork sent home or by the Internet.
All the parents of the students currently enrolled will vote for the textbooks/curriculum to be used, and approve the principal/teachers to be hired.
The rest of the administration will still fall on the School Board and School, but they will have to only hire the principal/teachers approved by a simple majority of the parents.
Then, as soon as children report that an outlandish thing is happening at school, a meeting of parents is called and a vote taken as to whether to reprimand the teacher, censure and fine the teacher or fire the teacher and hire a new one.
With teachers accountable to the parents of the children they teach, there will be a whole new level of accountability in which teachers will think long and hard before they propagandize students.
Until and unless we GUTT the unions though, we never wil get the power back into the hands of parents…
Wasn’t George Orwell amazingly prescient in 1948 when he wrote “1984” about a future progressive infested England? Doublespeak, TV screens indoctrinating the masses, extensive monitoring of the citizens, controlling their thoughts, etc.
Both the teacher and the superintendent should step down or be fired! To teach something like this without permission from the parents is just plain wrong! We have 6 kids and we were typically alerted that a movie that was R-rated was going to be shown or if sex-ed was going to happen; the kids who didn’t want to participate were permitted to not attend the class and go to the library and do homework. You can’t “force” kids to sit through stuff like this…this has GOT to stop!! Actually found out that the superintendent will thankfully retire after this school year.
No God, no morals of right and wrong.
Without God, Satan rules since the earth is Satan’s Kingdom.
Biblical individuals still live in this satanic world but they are not part of it.
They left it by their own choice to reject sin and accept the free gift of the Biblical gospel
That superintendent should have retired a while ago if this garbage. And call it
school curriculum.Must get back to the reading writing and arithmetic, that was the GOOD DAYS. I had good teachers when I was growing up and going to school, to learn about things that matter. None of this crazy stuff going on now. I am 60+ years old and this just sets me on fire, for teachers that pervert everything that use to be the right thing to do.
First of all, about transgenders, GOD DOESN’T MAKE MISTAKES!
Secondly, if LGBT means
L ~ Liberty
G ~ Guns
B ~ Beer
T ~ ( . )( . )
Then sign me up!
The only way these special pronouns can actually work is if the afflicted people tattoo them on their foreheads. That way the normal people can identify the whackjobs and get to the other side of the street.
Oh Zhit! They are rewriting the darn dictionary : )
When this started in my grandsons high school, they told them to choose their own pronoun. His first choice was monkey-lion, but he changed it to, your majesty. Education needs to come up with a new name for itself…maybe, illiteracy institution.
We already have. Its called the Dept of Indoctrination!