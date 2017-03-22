School sued and blasted over absurd locker room policy

Evangelist Franklin Graham lashed out on Twitter Tuesday at a Pennsylvania school that told a teen to tolerate undressing in front of a a transgender student who was born a girl but identifies as a boy.
“More gender absurdity!” Graham tweeted.
An assistant principal told a teenage boy that he would just have to “tolerate” undressing for P.E. in front of a female student. No way!
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 22, 2017
Pennsylvania news outlets reported the case involves a male teenager who encountered the transgender student in a locker room contends in a federal lawsuit that the Boyertown Area School District shamed him and violated his personal privacy rights.
According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the teen says he was standing in his underwear in a locker room at Boyertown Area High School last fall getting ready to change for a physical education class.
“He suddenly realized there was a member of the opposite sex changing with him in the locker room, who was at the time, wearing nothing but shorts and a bra,” the lawsuit says.
The teen and several of his classmates reported the encounter to an assistant principal, according to the lawsuit. The assistant principal “indicated that the legality was up in the air but that students who mentally identify themselves with the opposite sex could choose the locker room and bathroom to use, and physical sex did not matter,” the lawsuit says.
When the teenager asked the assistant principal if there was anything that could be done to protect him, the assistant principal told him to ‘tolerate’ it and to make it as ‘natural’ as he possibly can,” according to the lawsuit.
“The District’s directive was that he must change with students of the opposite sex, and make it as natural as possible, and that anything less would be intolerant and bullying against students who profess a gender identity with the opposite sex,” the lawsuit says.
“The anxiety, embarrassment, and stress he feels as a direct result of Defendants’ practice and actions has caused him to refrain from using restrooms as much as possible, stress about when and if he can use a given restroom without running into persons of the opposite sex, and opting to hold his bladder rather than using the school’s restroom,” the lawsuit says.
“This has caused an ever-present distraction throughout the school day, including during class instructional time. Failing to timely void urine has direct and adverse physiological effects, and the Defendants’ policy inhibits Joel Doe from timely voiding.”
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages for the boy and a reversal of the school district’s policy allowing transgender students to use the locker room of the gender with which they identify.
Graham, who heads the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, often jumps into the fray on such issues.
After N.C. legislators failed to repeal House Bill 2 in December, Graham tweeted his thanks for N.C. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and legislators “protecting women and children from pedophiles and sexual perverts.”
“The left has already publicly stated the removal of HB 2 is necessary for the rest of their agenda to move forward,” he tweeted. “Pray for the politicians and legislators fighting this battle for privacy and protection. No matter where you live, let them know in the comments below that you support them.”
the absurdity of our government inflicting this insanity upon us is unbelievable — no it’s criminal!!!. You’re sex is determined by what is on your birth certificate which is based on FACT. Disrupting the lives of 99% plus people to cater to the less than 1% transgender population is so wrong on so many counts. IF the normal student was told to tolerate it, why isn’t the “non-normal” student told to tolerate it and change in HER naturally born sex locker room.
Locker room and bathroom use should be based on a persons “equipment”
But, since “equipment” can be changed (though it’s not the real thing), it needs to be based on chromosomes, period..
Glad this didn’t exist when I was in school in PA. These absurdities need to STOP ASAP.
IMHO bathroom and locker room access should be consistent with the gender stated on your birth certificate. Meanwhile Illinois is trying to make it easier to change said certificate. Maybe I’m a little slow but how do you change a crtificate that certifies how you were born?
The same way you change your sex… you cant
We usually hear about the male in the female bathroom/locker room and how that traumatizes women. Which is a perfectly justified concern. This story shows it isn’t just the female that is/can be traumatized.
A freak cannot be compelled to use private facilities because it violate their rights?
But a mentally healthy person CAN be forced to expose and be exposed to one of these freaks?
Good will be called evil and evil will be called good. Those prophecies are fulfilled.
Amazing that the rights of transgenders overrule the rights of normal people. This country is going to he## in a hand basket. I cannot even imagine having to put up with members of the opposite sex in a changing room/bathroom. But if this girl is really a “boy,” why was she even wearing a bra???????
More parents need to sue schools that allow this garbage. Only by standing up can we begin to take back our country, and get rid of the idiocy the liberals have thrown at us.
I can only imagine what God is thinking when he looks down and sees all this. Sodom and Gomorrah… and we all know how that ended.
I have no problem if someone want to pretend to be the opposite sex of their actual sex.
On the other hand if they want me to pretend along with them, NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.
If you have an outy, you use the mens room.
If you have an inny you use the women’s room.
PERIOD.
President Trump rescinded the Pervert-in-Chiefs most absurd Executive Order and guidelines to government schools in which elementary school girls were required to share their restrooms with boys and men. This locker room situation is a variation on that perversion.
Since a citizens (including students) have little choice but to sue, if they have a grievance against a government entity or its policies, this is a necessary law suit which should set precedent in law. If a woman has a “right of privacy” and that legal principle underlies Roe v. Wade, then the “right of privacy” also must extend to a male since it would be “unequal application” and “unequal protection under law.”
If the school does not change the policy and settle, this will go to SCOTUS, with newly installed justice Gorsuch. If this young man has not only personal privacy issue, but also a religious conviction toward that privacy issue, the young student has a slam dunk 5 – 4 over the over-reaching government school.
Chalk up another ridiculous policy and attack on rationality by the anti-America force!
The left is a collection of perverts.
If I had a mental defect that made me believe that I’m a school bus, I’d receive help from a mental health professional. Why aren’t transsexuals, who believe that they’re something that they’re not, receiving that type of help?
In a misguided effort to accommodate the people who are confused about their gender and, in reality, are psychologically messed up, the government totally disregards the rights of those people who are normal. The government is fulfilling Biblical prophesy that tells us in the end times right will be wrong and wrong will be right. Good will be evil and evil will be good.
Tyranny – arbitrary or unrestrained exercise of power; despotic abuse of authority.
We are witnessing the tyranny of the minority.
fireing a few teachers might get their head out of a dark place
Please do not ask me to participate in your delusions.
This is becoming a reversal of roles. They transgender are becoming the bullies. They are using this process to exact revenge
This has an easy fix. All those who were born male should line up and watch the “Born again” boy undress and silently enjoy the view. When “He” objects to being stared at point out it is no worse than the “Guys” comparing their “sizes” which is a fairly common habit among young men. In this case “He” loses the contest and makes all the others feel better about their endowments.
love this!
It seems the bullying is the other way around and the school is siding with the bully. We all re that Roe V. Wade was based on the ‘right’ to privacy in The Fourteenth Amendment which says nothing about privacy. At the time eveybody knew that it was based on a flawed reasoning and conclusion and that it would haunt the judiciary for a long time. If that was true then, by extension the teen should be given the same ‘right’. Oh, that was about women, nothing about men! In other times the charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure would come into play and also sex crimes in forcing another person to take off their clothes. The more suits which come to bear, or is that bare, on the subject schools might think better of consequences of a minority dictating policy.