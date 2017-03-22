School sued and blasted over absurd locker room policy

Evangelist Franklin Graham lashed out on Twitter Tuesday at a Pennsylvania school that told a teen to tolerate undressing in front of a a transgender student who was born a girl but identifies as a boy.

“More gender absurdity!” Graham tweeted.

An assistant principal told a teenage boy that he would just have to “tolerate” undressing for P.E. in front of a female student. No way! — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 22, 2017

Pennsylvania news outlets reported the case involves a male teenager who encountered the transgender student in a locker room contends in a federal lawsuit that the Boyertown Area School District shamed him and violated his personal privacy rights.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the teen says he was standing in his underwear in a locker room at Boyertown Area High School last fall getting ready to change for a physical education class.

“He suddenly realized there was a member of the opposite sex changing with him in the locker room, who was at the time, wearing nothing but shorts and a bra,” the lawsuit says.

The teen and several of his classmates reported the encounter to an assistant principal, according to the lawsuit. The assistant principal “indicated that the legality was up in the air but that students who mentally identify themselves with the opposite sex could choose the locker room and bathroom to use, and physical sex did not matter,” the lawsuit says.

When the teenager asked the assistant principal if there was anything that could be done to protect him, the assistant principal told him to ‘tolerate’ it and to make it as ‘natural’ as he possibly can,” according to the lawsuit.

“The District’s directive was that he must change with students of the opposite sex, and make it as natural as possible, and that anything less would be intolerant and bullying against students who profess a gender identity with the opposite sex,” the lawsuit says.

“The anxiety, embarrassment, and stress he feels as a direct result of Defendants’ practice and actions has caused him to refrain from using restrooms as much as possible, stress about when and if he can use a given restroom without running into persons of the opposite sex, and opting to hold his bladder rather than using the school’s restroom,” the lawsuit says.

“This has caused an ever-present distraction throughout the school day, including during class instructional time. Failing to timely void urine has direct and adverse physiological effects, and the Defendants’ policy inhibits Joel Doe from timely voiding.”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages for the boy and a reversal of the school district’s policy allowing transgender students to use the locker room of the gender with which they identify.

Graham, who heads the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, often jumps into the fray on such issues.

After N.C. legislators failed to repeal House Bill 2 in December, Graham tweeted his thanks for N.C. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and legislators “protecting women and children from pedophiles and sexual perverts.”

“The left has already publicly stated the removal of HB 2 is necessary for the rest of their agenda to move forward,” he tweeted. “Pray for the politicians and legislators fighting this battle for privacy and protection. No matter where you live, let them know in the comments below that you support them.”

