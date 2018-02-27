School shooting media star trades in drama, accusations

One of the most prominent survivors of the Florida school shooting says he won’t go to school until Florida legislators pass gun control.
At a gun-control rally in New Jersey, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg said he won’t return to school, which is scheduled to reopen for class Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported.
“I’m not going back to school on Wednesday until one bill is passed,” Mr. Hogg said at the rally.
The 17-year-old also had some choice words for gun-rights advocates at the rally, the Daily News reported, calling them “child murderers” and lamenting the fact that many Florida lawmakers who support gun rights didn’t want to meet with him and other anti-gun students.
“Literally any legislation at this point would be a success considering the fact that so few legislators in Florida met with us,” he said. “The fact that they want people to forget about this and elect them again as the child murderers they are, that’s unacceptable and we’re not going to let that happen.”
In a video accompanying the Daily News story, Mr. Hogg not only repeated the “child murderer” phrasing to Sen. Robert C. Menendez, but said the New Jersey Democrat, who noted his “F” voting-record rating from the National Rifle Association, needed to be more anti-gun.
“Make it an F-minus,” Mr. Hogg joked.
In the same video, Mr. Hogg ridiculed the gun bill proposed by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, which would among other things raise the gun-purchase age from 18 to 21 (suspect Nickolas Cruz is 19), because it was poorly motivated and not implemented quickly enough.
He called the plan a good start but “a completely politically motivated agenda where he doesn’t care about students’ lives.”
Mr. Hogg lamented “the fact he is implementing this a year down the road … It’s definitely more than a coincidence [and] absolutely mortifying that he would consider doing that in such a longer time than we need.”
Another young skull full of mush who doesn’t have the vaguest idea of our nations founding and history. And he threatens to not return to school until gun bans are passed. Looks like he may as well not go to school, since he is learning NOTHING of importance there anyway.
And then when he can’t get a decent job because he’s a dropout, guess who’s fault it will be? Next he’ll be protesting for $15/hour for flipping burgers because he’ll have no other skills.
Fine, then record him as absentee and FAIL ALL this idiots courses.
Is it me, or is this child threatening to hold his breath until he gets his way?
Well I guess Master Hogg will become the dumb arse for avoiding school and continue to be ignorant and will not go to college and continue to be ignorant. Also see he is not a betting man and probably failed math as the odds of a repeat incident is very low at this point. Unless he knows something that we don’t. Poor kid. Probably killed a few hundred zombies himself on those mind stealing games that are played today.
Absolutely loved your comment. BRAVO
Oh for the good old days when children were supposed to be seen, but not heard…another fearful snowflake Liberal “child-in-adult body” in training. Don’t count on this guy to step up and protect you and yours, another reason why INDIVIDUALS taught the power of Self-governing and SELF-government, need to assume responsibility for their own safety, because the one thing this incident taught us is when trust placed in the hands of cowering snowflakes wearing badges like this frightened kid and political snowflake guys like Israel who train them, you don’t live to make that mistake again. (911 call average response 45 minutes, and if snowflakes cop arrives another 45 minutes,,45 caliber bullet travels at 4500 ft. per second, Which one do you prefer to protect your life? Trusting others, particularly political animals refusing to enforce government law due to political correctness, to protect what you yourself were designed to do is dangerous.
a major problem with youth of the day is most have never had there a$$ cut.
and another problem is no family unit especially in the black community i understand
the need for a two income family but with no mamma and no daddy at home teaching there offspring the rules and manners has really hurt the country.
so call me old fashioned but when i was growing up my mom was at home with me until my high school years when she had to get a job during jimmy carters term.
we have let liberalism blind us from what is important and that family is the backbone of the nation.
not career aspirations while your children are stripped of testosterone and the girls are manhaters and snowflake crazy.
[a major problem with youth of the day is most have never had there a$$ cut.
]
That is a good point Capricorn. I remember as a teen myself, if i wanted an allowance (or as we brits call it, pocket money) I’d have to get off my fat butt and EARN IT..
Kids these days rant if they don’t automatically get it. Hell i heard of one parent in NM who was SUED BY HIS DAUGHTER, cause he refused to give any allowance, and SHE felt it was her RIGHT TO get one. Never remember hearing what happened with that case though.
Of course he’ll stay out of school until gun grabbers get their way: The 19 year old FBI brat graduated in 2015 in California…
Has anyone checked Hogg’s school records? How long has he gone to school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School? Is he really a student there?
He Graduated 2015 and guess what? he is from Calif.
This kid’s father is a retired FBI agent and mom has some kind of connection to CNN. I haven’t seen anything that actually proves he didn’t attend that school or that he graduated from another school. What I did see was that he worked on the school newspaper as a student editor. But, if you have actual proof that he’s not who he says he is, post it. Prove it. I’d love it to be true but just saying it doesn’t make it true. Proof is required.
Young Hogg is about to do the dumbest thing – dropping out of school. Well, I guess that makes sense – to a liberal.
Time and again, Hogg demonstrates ignorance of facts and stupidity of his logic. However, he has the feelings part nailed hard to the wall.
Feelings are all liberals USE to make decisions though. NOT FACTS or logic.
You are 100% right. All my Liberal friends make decisions thru “Feelings” !
This kid realizes that his fifteen minutes of fame are almost up. So CNN “advised” him to go even further off the ledge. “OK, kid, we’ll put you on CNN again, but you have to call Republicans ‘child murderers’. And whatever you do, don’t say anything about Sheriff Israel. He’s not trending too well for us right now. So here’s your script.”
Funny, to ME democrats are the biggest child murderers around, supporting gun free zones, abortion on demand and running the most GANG violence ridden cities in the US!
David Hogg, stay out of the school and stay uneducated. With your filthy mouth, if you were my son I would slap you across the face. Hogg, you are ignorant if you think that gun control will keep a slime ball from getting a gun to shoot people. Secondly, you flaming liberals want gun control, but you want open borders with Mexico, where drugs, guns and weapons are crossing into the United States. Another airhead millennial punk and that’s what you are, Hogg!
If he were my son he’d already KNOW BETTER than to have that foul of a mouth, cause i would have taught him from an early age, via spankings, NOT TO BE that way.
David Hogg identified himself as a liberal ideologue with the first breath that came out of his mouth after the tragedy. He immediately turned it on the NRA making them to blame and anyone who is not in step with his agenda, murderers. This is Democrat, Liberal, Progressive 101 in the school of demagoguery. Why didn’t the media point out that this area of Florida is a hotbed of Democratic, liberal thought? This type of
reaction to any shooting is engraved on their clocks down there, it is so predictable. What is not so predictable is why we are taking what this child says so seriously?
Well Mr . Hogg, you don’t make the laws conform to your beliefs as your liberal backers would have you think. Don’t go to school and by LAW you or your parents can be held accountable, or like most liberals it all about YOU and no other opinion matters. Stay out, you are already delusional thinking you talk for everyone.
I don’t think this kid knows the first thing about “gun control” or how ineffective the 1994 ban was–which was passed long before he was even born. But perhaps we should list every single gun control measure the left dreams of having, pass it all, but in five years it all expires. And when school shootings (and other mass killings) continue to happen–which they will–we can finally shut these blabbering idiots up for good.
Then arm the schools like we had intended.
IMO, even if we DID ban all US Citizens from owning guns tomorrow, it WOULD STILL NOT Stop school or other mass shootings..
AND WHO WOULD THESE LIBTARDS blame then?!
All of the arguing is irrelevant. He is a child, and while it is good for him to get involved in the lowest levels of politics, the fact remains that he is not even capable of taking care of himself yet, so why should anyone let him tell the rest of the state and country how things should be done. BTW, if you aren’t capable enough at 21 to own a long gun, then why on earth are you allowed to vote? Voting has far more impact on the state and nation then a semi automatic rifle. Remember, this misinformed, leftist, activist child will be voting next year.
He’s a 19 year old crisis actor who already graduated high school in California.
Heck, if you are not mentally or emotionally mature enough to own a gun till 21, WHY ARE YOU BEING ALLOWED TO DRIVE at 16?
How many mature adults seek guidance from a teenage male? The only people looking more absurdly stupid than this child are the adults holding him up as some sort of political tool.
As others have commented, he is oblivious to the history of the nation into which he was born by the grace of God.
Please quit giving this young ignorant tool the time of day!
So this little socialists wannabe is planning to also either go into journalism or politics. He is a shoe in. So, don’t bother to go to college and waste your parents money. You do not need an education to be a liberal media or politician….they are brain dead liars.
I would say that anyone who thinks a law would have stopped this is a BRAINLESS MORON TOO STUPID for anyone’s good but that would give them Trillions upon trillions upon trillions more intelligence than they actually have. Until they put teeth back into laws they could fill the earth with books of law and it would do NOTHING to stop a crime. Laws only make Criminals and unless the law is used to punish the Criminals NOTHING will be done about their crimes. LIBERALS in their INFINITE IGNORANCE blame the item used to kill but then do everything to prevent the killer from paying for their Crime this does NOTHING but tell Criminals it is OK to do as you please NOTHING will really be done. Look at DUI/DWI they talk BIG about how tough they are on those people yet there are people who get caught over and over and have even killed people yet they are still out there free to do it again and again. Everyone knows that it is illegal yet nothing is done to those who get caught doing it. Unless these people go to jail for attempted MURDER or MURDER and face hard time and death they will keep doing it without fear because they know NOTHING WILL BE DONE.
Hogg’s non-return to school is a no-loss, given that all he seems to have learned there is to protest without reasoning — which he could have done without going there in the first place.
This is the first time I have noticed that the maudlin ramblings of a 17 year old nit-wit should be taken seriously enough to affect national law.
Mr. Hogg should be raising cane with his father the retired FBI employee. Guess his father had enough excuses for why the FBI messed this up. Remember for the liberals, it is always the other guy’s fault!!!!! Mr. Hogg, has you father what his old firm, the FBI, plans to do to help.
I would like to have been a fly on the wall when this kid was receiving his script to rail about gun control! Did he not learn anything in school about socialists and gun confiscation? It doesn’t seem to matter that he goes back to school or not, he hasn’t learned that after the guns are picked, THE KILLING STARTS ! Pol Pot, Idi Amin Ho Chi Minh. Hitler picked up the guns just before CHRYSTAL NIGHT. Even Fidel stood his enemies up against a wall. All Hogg learned in school. was the liberal lies. If you ask this dropout who Thomas Jefferson was and what he stood for, the silence would be deafening.
Who cares what he does!!!!!!1
Here is someone who thinks he is more important than he really is. Sort of like a politician.