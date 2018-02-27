School shooting media star trades in drama, accusations

In this Feb. 15, 2018 image made from video, David Hogg talks about his experiences at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High when a gunman opened fire and killed 17 students and faculty in Parkland, Fla.. Hogg, a senior, became an outspoken advocate for gun control in the wake of the shooting. (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

One of the most prominent survivors of the Florida school shooting says he won’t go to school until Florida legislators pass gun control.

At a gun-control rally in New Jersey, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg said he won’t return to school, which is scheduled to reopen for class Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported.

“I’m not going back to school on Wednesday until one bill is passed,” Mr. Hogg said at the rally.

The 17-year-old also had some choice words for gun-rights advocates at the rally, the Daily News reported, calling them “child murderers” and lamenting the fact that many Florida lawmakers who support gun rights didn’t want to meet with him and other anti-gun students.

“Literally any legislation at this point would be a success considering the fact that so few legislators in Florida met with us,” he said. “The fact that they want people to forget about this and elect them again as the child murderers they are, that’s unacceptable and we’re not going to let that happen.”

In a video accompanying the Daily News story, Mr. Hogg not only repeated the “child murderer” phrasing to Sen. Robert C. Menendez, but said the New Jersey Democrat, who noted his “F” voting-record rating from the National Rifle Association, needed to be more anti-gun.

“Make it an F-minus,” Mr. Hogg joked.

In the same video, Mr. Hogg ridiculed the gun bill proposed by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, which would among other things raise the gun-purchase age from 18 to 21 (suspect Nickolas Cruz is 19), because it was poorly motivated and not implemented quickly enough.

He called the plan a good start but “a completely politically motivated agenda where he doesn’t care about students’ lives.”

Mr. Hogg lamented “the fact he is implementing this a year down the road … It’s definitely more than a coincidence [and] absolutely mortifying that he would consider doing that in such a longer time than we need.”

