School security officer waited outside as shooter killed students

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla . – The armed officer on duty at the Florida school where a shooter killed 17 people never went inside to engage the gunman and has been placed under investigation, officials announced Thursday.
The Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by a gunman armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle has reignited national debate over gun laws and school safety, including proposals by President Donald Trump and others to designate more people – including trained teachers – to carry arms on school grounds. Gun-control advocates, meanwhile, have redoubled their push to ban assault rifles.
The school resource officer at the high school took up a position viewing the western entrance of the building that was under attack for more than four minutes, but “he never went in,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a Thursday news conference. The shooting lasted about six minutes.
The officer, Scot Peterson, was suspended without pay and placed under investigation, then chose to resign, Israel said. When asked what Peterson should have done, Israel said the deputy should have “went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer.”
A telephone message left at a listing for Peterson by The Associated Press wasn’t immediately returned.
The sheriff said he was “devastated, sick to my stomach. There are no words. I mean, these families lost their children. … I’ve been to the funerals. … I’ve been to the vigils. It’s just, ah, there are no words.”
There was also a communication issue between the person reviewing the school’s security system footage and officers who responded to the school.
Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi said during a Thursday news conference that the footage being reviewed was 20 minutes old, so the responding officers were hearing that the shooter was in a certain place while officers already in that location were saying that wasn’t the case.
“There was nothing wrong with their equipment. Their equipment works,” Pustizzi said. “It’s just that when the person was reviewing the tape from 20 minutes earlier, somehow that wasn’t communicated to the officers that it was a 20-minute delay.”
Pustizzi said the confusion didn’t put anyone in danger.
Shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been jailed on 17 counts of murder and has admitted the attack. He owned a collection of weapons. Defense attorneys, state records and people who knew him indicate that he displayed behavioral troubles for years.
Broward County incident reports show that unidentified callers contacted authorities with concerns about Cruz in February 2016 and November 2017.
The first caller said they had third-hand information that Cruz planned to shoot up the school. The information was forwarded to the Stoneman Douglas resource officer.
The second caller said Cruz was collecting guns and knives and believed “he could be a school shooter in the making.”
Politicians under pressure to tighten gun laws in response to the mass shooting floated various plans Thursday, but most fell short of reforms demanded by student activists who converged Wednesday on Florida’s Capitol.
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran said Thursday night that his chamber is going to recommend creating a special commission to investigate the “abject breakdown at all levels” that led to the shooting deaths.
The Republican said the commission, likely be led by a parent of one of the slain children, would have subpoena power.
Corcoran also said the news about the resource officer’s failure to respond did not dissuade him from moving ahead with what he was calling the “marshal” plan to let local law-enforcement officials train and deputize someone at the school who would be authorized to carry a gun.
“He’s not indicative of the law enforcement community; that’s not going to change our behavior at all,” Corcoran said.
Every teacher and administrator should be REQUIRED to receive training, and demonstrate proficiency with firearms, including the AR platform rifle. Then, they should be REQUIRED to have on their person, a firearm, at all times while on school property. Anyone unwilling to do this should be fired. Make our schools hard targets, and watch these senseless massacres come to a screeching halt. And, don’t give me any liberal but, but, but’s, or what if, what if, what if’s. We MUST do the ONLY thing that will stop this. Anything less is an invitation another massacre. Never go into battle with evil unarmed.
Hiring and paying an armed officer, present and on duty but too tired or afraid to do what he was paid for sounds a lot like Obama inspired “Lead From Behind” where snowflake created citizens think they can get paid for just showing up. If this mentality, which has already infected our FBI LEADERSHIP, ever gets codified into our military led minds, it is game over for an America CRUZING for a Bruising. Remember all those fence Jumping Whitehouse intruders who got inside close to elevators before the “Pay me for just showing up” Obama hired secret service people, hired not for their ability or courage, but party affiliation, gender and skin color,sat on their thumbs eating Valentine’s day socialist entitlement candy while the perpetrating intruder entered the Whitehouse Grounds Fast and Furiously”? So now we are supposed to rely on these fools to protect us? Just call it “Death Wish 2018”,,,One more FUNdeMENTAL change he gave the American mind to chew on and spit out.
I have been saying exactly what you just said for years now.. if one wanted to point to the break down of ” things to do to prevent more shootings ” just listen to these nut bag left wingers and you’ll find why shootings are still happening.. they are incredible in love with their own ideologies that they are willing to put their own children at risk , rather than to do what will stop these today.. you suggestion is about the only thing that will work.. I would tinker with it some, not all people have what it takes to operate in a lethal situation.. only those who exhibit ” what it takes ” need to be trained and armed.. I’m sick of seeing these events play out and they do the wrong thing liberals just keep on doing the same crap none of which works.. and now they have the kids doing the same thing .. sick very very sick
In most cases, police are only minutes away but that is little help when seconds count. Putting police officers in the schools means fewer officers to attend to the rest of the community. Arming and training teachers could be an alternative but perhaps take it a little further. What I would suggest is that a few teachers from each school go through actual police training. Upon completion they could actually be issued weapons and badges that would identify them as actual police officers. The number of teachers trained from each school would depend on the school size, student population and the surrounding community.
During the summer breaks they could also have the option of working as police officers. They could be used to augment the increased need that usually is required during the summer months. It could also release full time officers for vacations or other absences and still keep the force at full strength. Perhaps if something like that was in place those teachers and children would still be alive. The government would never buy into that. Our liberal politicians would rather use tragic incidents like this to further their own gun grabbing agendas. Victims of shootings are nothing more than political pawns to them. We don’t need more restrictive gun laws. We need to enforce the gun laws now in place.
They should try the officer who did not go in and hang the gutless coward, worthless scum. Probably a clown who wanted to collect a paycheck and do nothing. Secondly, why would one have a 20 minute delay in a security video? That makes the video worthless in a real life situation. Thirdly, the police department and the FBI were jokes in this matter. Fourthly, the idiot parents who took this clown perpetrator in, are taking this clown to therapy, but allowed him to have guns? This is the society we live in, where the amoeba brains (one celled organisms that are brainless) outnumber those of us who have common sense. God help our country. We need boot camp instructors in schools from 9th grade on who push these kids physically (except for disabled kids) and then make these clown snowflakes serve in the military like they do in Israel. Screw the snowflakes. The loss of life and those wounded in this school incident makes me sick to my stomach, because this should have never happened.
That cops action showed his Liberal butt!
Unless you all have been under fire you have to ask a few questions first.
Did he have body armor?
Was he trained to handle a rifle against his pistol in a hall without protection?
Would you run in head long with pistol in had shooting and possibly killing students not knowing where the shooter was?
Believe me I am the first to want to help but sometimes you have to be smart and protect your life in order to protect others. Was that the situation here?
So before anyone casts stones at this guy, go and put your self in his position.
I’m not going to defend that cop but I have some big questions about his boss. What’s going on with the chief, Scott Israel? Does anyone else think this is a really hinky guy?
Is the school cop a fall guy? Has anyone heard this media sheriff take responsibility for not being aware of this kid who was contacted 39 times by law enforcement? Was the chief on CNN attacking the NRA to cover his own butt?
Why was this particular cop at the school? Was he there because he wasn’t fit to be on other duty? I don’t know but it seems like a school job could be a place to stash a cop that should have been fired? Who was responsible for this assignment? Ultimately, it’s the sheriff.
IMO, there’s something wrong with this sheriff and something very wrong in Broward County.
No, the officer did not have an armored vehicle either. Neither you or he should belong to the valiant men and women who risk their lives for others. The coach and some students did not have weapons or armor but they did what was right and what most of our officers and military do every day. I won’t call anyone names but their choices suggest what they were at the critical moment. I imagine this will stick with this officer the rest of his life which will be a heavy burden.
I may add to your comment, the coach and, according to some of the accounts I’ve read, other staff members, had the courage to stand in front of an armed gunman in an effort to protect the kids in their charge. I think it is unconscionable to deny appropriate tools to those who have the will and the courage to protect the students. Arming all the teachers may not be the best answer, but we should certainly permit arming of those who are willing to put themselves in the line of fire.
I think I see your point. It brings to mind the Florida night club shooting a while back. There was one armed person in that club. He was an off duty police officer moonlighting as a security guard. From what I heard and read his hands were tied. I can only imagine that there was quite a bit of panic and people trying to get out of there. As a trained police officer, that security guard knew he had to try for a solid clear shot at the shooter. Just firing at him would create too much of the chance of a stray bullet hitting another innocent person. A very difficult situation to say the least. In the situation with the school, we will just have to wait and see the results of the investigation.
There are thousands of loyal military veterans who would love to have a job making neighborhood schools safe again. We have a huge source of ex-soldiers who would be willing to go to work and secure the halls of Americas schools so why are we not using this available work force ? Could it be the evil unions ? Yes I said evil, the truth hurts sometimes and we deserve the truth now and then.
So the security office failed to do his job. But let’s blame all the law abiding citizens who own guns and try to take them away.
Unfortunately you get what you pay for. Don’t try to throw everything on the guard, the FBI as usual did nothing to prevent this even after having knowledge. So you can see where it’s coming from.
Well regardless what he was his pay rate was or was not is not the issue, it was the Job he took. He was the only one armed at the time, and 4 minutes is a very very long time when you are being shot at and even longer if you don’t have the means to shoot back! If it’s true that the whole thing from start to finish was 6 minutes, then he has a lot of explaining to do. He owes it to those kids and to Mr. Feis!
He was a member of the local law enforcement community as are all School Resource Officers – not a rent a cop security guard. The Broward County Sheriff accepted his resignation. He accepted the position knowing the risks. He cried in the parking lot with a gun in his holster while innocent children died.
They don’t need to complicate the thing, every school in America has a Mr. Feis in their ranks, don’t say anything. I know grandstanding can’t be helped. And quietly harden the schools and arm the people who work in them, the schools themselves know who would be the good choices for it Bring in advisors that have no agenda to push, the Israelis, they were dealing with soft target hits for decades would be a good place to look for such advise. And make it very clear so that everybody understands, its the shooters fault no ones else, and stop with the 24/7 of mentioning his or her name of the perp. A lot of people have dropped the ball here, let’s leave emotion out of it and sort out who did what and then deal with it accordingly.
Why is it when people don’t do there jobs people die and then we scream for more control?
This PITIFUL COWARD should be charged with manslaughter charges. He is almost as guilty as the lunatic pulled the trigger, ending the lives of 17 innocents. It is a true shame that people of this caliber manage to get positions of this responsibility, when they are afraid to put their life on the line for those students, and faculty. He gets paid to protect, but instead, protects himself while those young people, and faculty are slaughtered by that deranged psychopath who should have been taken off the streets long ago. People knew what he was, as Police were called to his home on multiple occasions, and how the hell did he manage to purchase guns from any firearm outlet?. He must have gotten them from other sources, as I am sure he could not have passed the background check to purchase, especially, a assault rifle. Many of these murderers are out there, yet the left wants to take away our means of protecting ourselves, our own, and even strangers if the opportunity requires it.
I won’t defend the guard that didn’t go in, he is a coward BUT how many of you have ever been forced into an active shooter situation? I’m guessing not many. And until you are forced into that situation you have no reasonable idea how YOU will react. To each person his own skills….and level of courage. Some people will dig down and find that courage and some people never will and until you are the one running towards the enemy fire and lived through it you should realize that. On the other hand I’m watching these kids being marched out in lines with their hands on the shoulders of the kid in front of them like fall down drop TARGETS! Insane.
Looks like they have their scapegoat. I would like to know what the recordings of the police radio communications will reveal. If they end up missing it could raise a few suspicions. Was he instructed to wait for back-up?
In any case there are a lot of unanswered questions. The bureaucrats and the heads of the Law Enforcement Agencies have a lot of explaining to do. It will be interesting to see the investigation results.