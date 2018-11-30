School district bans helicopter parents from lunchroom visits

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) — One mother shed tears when she read the superintendent’s announcement. Another said it felt like a body blow.
After struggling with growing numbers of parents in school cafeterias, the Darien school system said parents and guardians would no longer be welcome to visit with their children during lunch at the town’s elementary schools.
The decision has stirred strong emotions in Darien, a wealthy shoreline community that prides itself on its high-performing public schools. While some parents said it was time to stop a disruptive practice, others have protested at town meetings and in online forums that the change has deprived them of cherished time to check in on their children and model good social behavior.
“It feels like a punch in the gut,” parent Jessica Xu, whose oldest child is in first grade, said in an interview. “I chose the town for the schools. I’m so frustrated the schools don’t want me there.”
Elementary schools generally set their own rules for parent visits, and policies vary widely. Some allow it on children’s birthdays or other special occasions. In some areas districts say it’s not an issue at all because parents do not or cannot visit because of work or other obligations.
In a Darien, a town of Colonial-style homes behind stone fences where the median household income exceeds $200,000, so many parents had begun attending lunch that principals felt they were affecting the day-to-day running of the elementary schools, according to Tara Ochman, chairman of the Darien Board of Education. On a typical day, Xu said, six or seven parents were in the cafeteria of her child’s school.
“We believe that schools exist for children, and we work to develop the skills necessary for students to grow into engaged members of society,” Ochman said in a written statement. “We work every day on this mission so that our students embrace their next steps confidently and respectfully.”
The Darien superintendent and elementary school principals declined to comment, but a veteran of school lunchrooms in the nearby town of Weston, Kelly Ann Franzese, said parent visits can be taxing because children become upset when their parents leave and school staff members feel their every move is being scrutinized. Some Weston parents visited their children every week, she said.
“From a professional perspective, when we’re the ones left dealing with your child when you leave, it wasn’t good,” said Franzese, who worked for eight years as a special education therapist in Weston until earlier this year. “We would call them helicopter moms.”
One Darien mother, Beth Lane, said at an education board meeting last month that she welcomed the change.
“It was good because kids have to be able to learn how to work with each other and socialize with each other, and putting a parent in changes the dynamic dramatically,” she said.
But others who spoke up at the meeting said the midday visits allowed them to see how their children were faring and to help them resolve friction with other children. For the youngest children, they could offer helping opening milk cartons and finding items in the lunchrooms.
Terry Steadman, a parent, told the board she was shocked and driven to tears by the news.
“To just ban parents from the lunchroom, which is effectively what you’re doing with this email, I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s in the spirit of a collaborative environment,” she said.
Other districts have wrestled with lunchroom visitation policies including Beaverton, Oregon, where restrictions were added last year because many Indian and Pakistani families were bringing warm lunches from home daily for their children. The elementary school added a rack where parents can drop off lunches, and the district assesses visit requests on a case-by-case basis, district spokeswoman Maureen Wheeler said.
“It’s about managing the numbers in the school,” she said. “You just can’t have parents hanging out at the school, just watching.”
The practice is unheard of in many urban and poor areas where parents may not have the same engagement with schools.
“In some schools it’s not really an issue at all because based on the population, parents aren’t able to come and have lunch. It’s something maybe parents aren’t able to do,” said Tanya Arja, a spokeswoman for schools in Hillsborough County, Florida.
Despite the change, Ochman said, the Darien school board values collaboration between schools and the community.
“We have volunteers in our schools daily,” she said, “and we are lucky to have such a engaged thoughtful community that cares for kids in Darien.”
“I chose the town for the schools. I’m so frustrated the schools don’t want me there.”
Yes, well, it’s an elementary school. You’re a little old.
If you don’t like it….Home School!!
Besides, the school you chose didn’t have you there screwing things up when you made your choice.
“But others who spoke up at the meeting said the midday visits allowed them to see how their children were faring and to help them resolve friction with other children. For the youngest children, they could offer helping opening milk cartons and finding items in the lunchrooms.”
Generations have proven that the tykes will figure it out eventually. Word gets around. The napkins are over there! Or, they may ask a teacher for assistance.
You want to know how your child is doing? Arrange a meeting with the teacher.
And maybe watch a few Leave It To Beaver episodes.
How about putting these little angels in a Private School? You seem to make enough to afford being a Tiger Mom at some academy. Personally, I would have immediately asked for a copy of their education plan. Something is very remiss here. Six or seven parents in a cafeteria is disruptive? I would be concerned as to what are those people teaching your kids? Darien, Connecticut may be getting the blue wave in their schools and not know that their kiddies are learning sex education from Planned Parenthood. Whenever school administrators don’t want parents around, even auto-rotating, you can bet that the administration is hiding something that average Joe Public would find to be indoctrination instead of education.
Public schools do NOT want parents to find out what they are doing ‘behind the curtain’. They want to indoctrinate, at will.
Parents should be allowed to involve, anytime, with their children. It is their children!
But the school has to be able to function. I have seen how disruptive a parent visiting and then leaving again can cause for the child and the rest of the class. In some cases the rest of the day is a complete loss as far as structure is concerned.
That’s not fair to the other kids.
PTA and teacher parent meetings are better places to learn what is happening. Also the parent has a responsibility to familiarize themselves with the student curriculum.
But this one gal says she chose this school. Fine. Now be a parent and not so apparent.
Plus how is a kid to learn how to deal with thinks himself, if mommy/daddy’s always going to be hovering over their shoulder?
Schools have mommy helpers, during lunch and recess. What is the difference? If you have seen how disruptive a parent visiting and then leaving again can be, why were you at the school?
When I was in school many moons ago, I had the option of leaving the school for lunch, which meant I could go home, go to a mom & pop grocery store or a burger place to eat if wanted. Sometimes I brought my lunch in my Davy Crockett lunch box with a pint thermos in it until I was old enough to move up to a larger, black lunch box with a quart thermos in it. The only time my mother came to school was for holidays, bringing cup cakes and such, along with the other room mothers for parties held in the classroom.
These parents could afford private school sounds like.