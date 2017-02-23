School District Agrees to Remove Ten Commandments Monument

The Ten Commandments will be leaving Valley High School soon.
Under an agreement between the New Kensington-Arnold School District and the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation announced Tuesday, the district agreed to remove the stone monument containing the Commandments within 30 days.
The agreement ends a federal lawsuit filed in Sept. 2012 by Marie Schaub, who claimed the monument was a strictly religious symbol and was offensive to herself and her daughter, who was a Valley High School student at the time.
In July, 2015, a federal judge dismissed Schaub’s suit, ruling that, because Schaub had withdrawn her daughter from Valley High School, she did not have standing to file such a suit.
But, a month later, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Schaub’s lawsuit, ruling that withdrawing her daughter from Valley High School to avoid having to see the monument daily was proof of “injury” from the presence of the religious symbol.
Under the agreement to remove the monument, the school district’s insurance company will pay $163,500 in legal fees, including more than $40,000 to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.
Removing our Judeo / Christian beliefs from society and what do you have? The breakdown of society: lawlessness, throwing rocks and bricks at police officers, destroying property, drugs, perpetual welfare, babies out of wedlock, no fathers around, no personal responsibility!
Those who do not learn from the mistakes of the past and the correctness and successes of history will be doomed to repeat those mistakes and fail to achieve the successes in the future. The religious content of the 10 commandments cannot be refuted, neither can the historical correctness and successes of those who followed those tenets be ignored either. Ignore them America at your peril, as individuals in choice, but do not forbid those of the collective who achieve success in following those tents from celebrating those tenets and blessing others with the ability to succeed as well in a land of free choice, fee thought that always loses those precious commodities of success when oppressors try to silence those truths, whether in political correctness or outright conquest.
All parents of kids in that school system need to immediately agree to remove their children from said schools. If the gutless wonders of the school board refuse to stand up for God they should know they will never stand up for their children.