School Board Votes to Rename Robert E. Lee High School

San Antonio’s North East Independent School District board voted unanimously Tuesday night to change the name of the district’s Robert E. Lee High School.
The 7-0 vote was inspired by a student-driven petition to change the name, penned after an August 12 pro-Confederate rally in Charlottesville turned deadly. Having the name of the top Confederate general stamped on a public school didn’t sit well with the students, or staff, in light of the violent protest.
“Too many people have fought and died for civil rights. Having the name of a Confederate general on a place of learning is shameful,” wrote 19-year-old Gianno Gomez in an online petition to change the name.
So what is the new name: MLK? V.I.Lenin? Fidel Castro? López de Santa Anna? Goliad massacre? Or maybeeee, David Crockett? All but Crockett are heroes of the commie/lib jerks.
Vote the school board out then change the name back.
Unless they also kick out the student body who also pushed for this stupidity, it won’t change much..
The Civil War was about more than just slavery. It was about the South viewing what was going on as Northern oppression. Oppression through economics, taxation, representation, and basically always telling them what to do. Sure, slavery was a hot issue of the day. But, the War wasn’t primarily about slavery. The rewriters of history have taken on that goal and made the War about slavery. Southerners who fought in the War didn’t own slaves…they were volunteers in the Confederacy because of Northern oppression.
It is simply the ‘new’ PC culture that loves ‘denigrating’ anyone fighting for the S as fighting to “retain slavery!” Most that actually fought in the war, did so, as you say, because some ‘government,’ not of their State was telling them what they could or could not do. Lincoln also stated that, “If I could secure the Union by eliminating slavery, I would do so, and if I could save the Union by retaining slavery, I also would do so!” Or, words to that effect – and, as they say, you can look it up…. So worn out with all the “woe is me” bleating from any and all minorities, that since that Civil War, yea, even as recently as fifty-odd years ago, and LBJ’s “Great Society,” their entire culture has done nothing but degrade! America’s culture has declined, significantly, during that same time period, the black community experiencing the worst decline.
Its getting more and more, that these schools are USELESS in educating our kids. AND THIS keeps showing WHY we are sliding down in the world ranking for ‘smarts’…
Change it to ANTIFA High School Volunteers.
Need a beatdown of free speech advocates?
Call us!
PC Putz cowards! They bother to ask anybody in the community?
It was done with the STUDENT as well as faculty pushing for it.. SO yes, they did ask.. BUT i wonder, if they bothered holding any meetings with the parents OR THE TAX PAYERS who’s property and income taxes PAY For that school…
Yeah, Gianno Gomez, what do you want to name it, that great and courageous revolutionary in the people’s struggle, Ernesto “Che” Guevara who, when apprehended died like the coward he was, crying and begging for mercy or possibly after that other champion of civil rights in the United States, Mumia Abu-Jamal who murdered Officer Daniel Faulkner, who was already down, in cold blood. By the by Gianno, are you here legally or are you “dreaming”, you candy-***ed, freeloading pansy?
I bet Gianno’s great great grand daddy fought valiantly for General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. My great grandad fought with the 8th Regiment, Mississippi Infantry. Get your a** back over the Rio Grande and let us determine what to name what. By the way, Gianno, that includes the descendants of Texas patriots such as Juan Seguin, Lorenzo de Zavala, Jose Navarro, Antonio Fuentes, et.al. That were Tejano natives, NOT swimmers.
erasing history first then the present day then america will have never existed.
people better wake up and smell what the left is cooking.
Why are we continuing to allow 13% of the population that commits over 50% of the violent crime and 90% of the racist BS in this country to control what we can keep as OUR history? When are we going to grow a pair and just say N O !!!
Maybe we can name the school lil trey trey martin High School or michael brown High School? They were such American heroes!
[When are we going to grow a pair and just say N O !!!]
WHEN we get conservative administrators of these places.. And imo that won’t happen till
A) we disband the teachers unions
B) Disband the Dept of Indoctrination (i will never call it dept of education)
and C) START as a community, caring again about what our kids are taught..