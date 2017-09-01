School Board Votes to Rename Robert E. Lee High School

San Antonio’s North East Independent School District board voted unanimously Tuesday night to change the name of the district’s Robert E. Lee High School.

The 7-0 vote was inspired by a student-driven petition to change the name, penned after an August 12 pro-Confederate rally in Charlottesville turned deadly. Having the name of the top Confederate general stamped on a public school didn’t sit well with the students, or staff, in light of the violent protest.

“Too many people have fought and died for civil rights. Having the name of a Confederate general on a place of learning is shameful,” wrote 19-year-old Gianno Gomez in an online petition to change the name.

