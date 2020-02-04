Schiff warns that Trump could sell Alaska to Russia if not impeached

Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, warned on Monday that if President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are not impeachable offenses, then nothing would stand in his way from attempting bolder power grabs — going so far to claim Trump could use Alaska as a bargaining chip with “the Russians” for support in 2020.

“If abuse of power is not impeachable … Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war,” Schiff said. “Because those things are not necessarily criminal, this argument would allow that he could not be impeached for such abuses of power. Of course, this would be absurd. More than absurd, it would be dangerous.”

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating