Schiff warns that Trump could sell Alaska to Russia if not impeached

Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, warned on Monday that if President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are not impeachable offenses, then nothing would stand in his way from attempting bolder power grabs — going so far to claim Trump could use Alaska as a bargaining chip with “the Russians” for support in 2020.

“If abuse of power is not impeachable … Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war,” Schiff said. “Because those things are not necessarily criminal, this argument would allow that he could not be impeached for such abuses of power. Of course, this would be absurd. More than absurd, it would be dangerous.”

5 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:28 pm February 4, 2020 at 12:28 pm

It is confirmed that Adam Schiff, his boss Nancy Pelosi and 99% of Congressional Democrats have gone totally insane. These mentally disturbed Bimbos and Bimbettes are not mentally competent to serve in Congress.
Street sweepers maybe, but in no position of authority. 😯

    ggfilthy
    ggfilthy
    12:38 pm February 4, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Although it sure seems like they’re insane Scruff… my money is on really bad crack.

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:48 pm February 4, 2020 at 12:48 pm

Well, Schiff for brains, he could try but NOT without “WE THE PEOPLE” learning of it first! So could any President of any political party, but NOT without “WE THE PEOPLE” learning of it first! Remember this whenever you Dumbocrats tell us you are going to violate the Constitution with ANY of your schemes to increase your power over the people! “WE THE PEOPLE” are watching! Shut your face and go home!

capricorn1
capricorn1
1:00 pm February 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm

yea yea thats the ticket yea sell alaska yea yea excuse me my wife ahh morgan fairchild yea thats the ticket.

pathological liar that john lovitz did on snl

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
1:47 pm February 4, 2020 at 1:47 pm

We on the right have feared Obama gave Alaska and California to Russia or China to pay off his campaign debts.

Shifty blaming Trump for that is a hoot.

