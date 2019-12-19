Home » News

Schiff-less claims Trump made ‘veiled threat’ on eve of vote

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 6:45 am December 19, 2019
Adam Schiff, D-Calif., (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff said Wednesday that he believes President Trump attempted to threaten him by suggesting he be subjected to Guatemala’s justice system.

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, was responding to a remark Mr. Trump made about him the previous day during a press conference held in the Oval Office alongside Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.

Complaining about the congressman’s interpretation of his now-infamous July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president, Mr. Trump said Tuesday: “In Guatemala, they handle things much tougher than that.”

“I think that’s what he intended it to be,” Mr. Schiff told CNN when asked if he considered the comment a threat.

“This is a president, after all, who has said of people who blow the whistle on him that they’re traitors and spies and should be treated as traitors and spies used to be treated,” he said. “We used to execute traitors and spies. So this is not a president above threatening anyone who gets in his way, anyone who stands up to him.”

Asked to further describe how he interpreted Mr. Trump’s remark, Mr. Schiff said he considered the undertone to be “very much a reference to Guatemala’s violent history.”

The above is an excerpt from the Washington Times.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:19 am December 19, 2019 at 8:19 am

This is the mentality of the dishonorable, disgraceful, desperate and hateful Congressional Democrats. If they “think”, “believe”, “consider” or want something to be true, than it is a fact.
Adam Schiff…
“he believes”,
“I think that’s what he intended it to be,”
“I think that’s what he intended it to be,”
“…I think it was quite deliberately designed to be a threat.”

In the delusional world of Democrats

I “think” that I am the sexist man in the world.
of course it is not true.
But it is a “fact” that I “think” that I am.
(So in the delusional Democrat’s mentality)
Since it is a fact, then it has got to be true.
Dang, it’s true , it’s a fact. I am the sexiest man in the world.

    ggfilthy
    ggfilthy
    8:51 am December 19, 2019 at 8:51 am

    It goes way beyond “delusional” Scruff… these people conduct themselves consciously, willingly and with an act of malice on lies, deception and misleading intentions for their own personal gain … both financially and power positioning. In short… just plain EVIL!

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:14 am December 19, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Schiff knows there is no actual threat to his kind of person and should feel safe and not afraid to be wiped out in Guatemala ,,,,because thanks to socialist like Schiff they can even afford to by toilet paper.

ac0522
ac0522
9:04 am December 19, 2019 at 9:04 am

Geez, how is it that such a lying arrogant saboteur is in our US Congress .. oh, right, he’s from the rat / disease infested, poop in streets & criminal illegal alien colonized Soviet State of CA.

We used to & still do have the legal right & national security duty to execute people for acts of treason, sedition & espionage (spying).

Although 1st & 2nd amendment rights are in great danger of being abolished by Dem Party, we the people & our President also still have the right to free speech.

This means that we the people & the President can publicly accuse & recommend the maximum legal penalties for anyone blatantly exhibiting criminal conduct, especially those acts of treason, subversion, sedition or espionage committed for the sole purpose of undermining & overthrowing the US govt & forcefully ousting a duly elected Pres of US.

We are accusing Schiff, the Dem Party & various deep state operatives of these death penalty crimes & they should be required to somehow “prove” they are not guilty to our satisfaction, just like they insist Trump must do.

