(“ Schiff full of holes!..)
Regarding both he, ….the kangaroo court thrown together by the self-anointed, self-appointed goddess of all things Delusional,…(and of course, by no means excluding the goddess herself): have considered them not only full, and not simply overflowing,….nay,….but ERUPTING and CORRUPTING all within their reach from that which spews from the putrid and darkened bowels of their beings, expelled from within their twisted mores and ill intent.
Full of ‘holes’? …that’s certainly a more gracious synopsis of their being full of something than I was willing to allow.
