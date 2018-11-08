SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fall

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being hospitalized Thursday after she fractured three ribs in a reported fall she took Wednesday, according to a statement.

Ginsburg, 85, was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and is the oldest member on the court.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office at the Court last evening,” the statement from the Supreme Court read. “She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Ginsburg, considered one of the more liberal justices on the Supreme Court, said earlier this year she expected to serve on the bench at least another five years. She added that she had already hired law clerks for her next two terms.

“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

A Ginsburg departure would give President Donald Trump a third pick on the U.S. Supreme Court and another likely bruising confirmation battle. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed last month after a contentious confirmation process that included sexual misconduct allegations raised against him.

