Home » News

SC Justice John Roberts’ role in impeachment prompts talk of recusal

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am October 28, 2019
17

File Photo (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

In an impeachment trial in the Senate, President Trump would look up to see one of his Washington establishment foes, Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., presiding over the historic proceedings from the dais in the upper chamber.

Mr. Trump, who has clashed with Chief Justice Roberts over the perceived political bias of the federal courts, would have to count on him for a fair hearing when the fate of his presidency hangs in the balance.

It’s a prospect that has caused rumblings in Washington that the chief justice should recuse himself.

John Cardillo, a conservative radio personality and host on Newsmax TV, sounded the recusal alarm.

“There is already a crisis of confidence among the American people that we have a fair system of justice. When you have a chief justice of the Supreme Court overtly making comments that are derogatory to the president of the United States, take all speculation out of the process,” he said.

What’s more, the recusal question extends down the bench of the high court. All of the justices likely will play roles in deciding Congress’ subpoena power over the executive branch as House Democrats conduct an impeachment inquiry.

Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have publicly commented on Mr. Trump in recent years. Justice Ginsburg went as far as calling him a “faker,” and the chief justice sent a sharp rebuke to the commander in chief over the political independence of the judiciary.

The issue of potential bias was raised about a year after Chief Justice Roberts released an unusual statement indirectly firing back at the president over his politicization of judges based on the presidents who appointed them.

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Chief Justice Roberts said in a statement in November 2018 issued from the court’s public information office.

“What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them,” he said.

The president received the rare rebuke after criticizing a ruling from a district judge in California against his administration.

“Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,” the president fired back on Twitter.

Chief Justice Roberts’ defenders insist that the eyebrow-raising statement does not demonstrate a conflict of interest or at least not one significant enough to require him to step aside from overseeing Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial.

“Roberts’ comments were about as even-keeled as they get,” said Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law, adding in an impeachment trial, “The chief justice’s role is fairly limited.”

Mark Graber, a constitutional law professor at the University of Maryland, went a step further.

“There is nobody on the court who ought to be recused,” he said.

Still, the justices likely will play a critical role in the subpoena fight over which administration documents and testimony House Democrats can have.

Without directly weighing in on the issue of impeachment and Congress’ subpoena power, a federal court last week ruled that Mr. Trump’s accounting firm had to turn over tax documents to House Democrats in one of their many probes into Mr. Trump and his financial dealings.

The case involving the financial documents could test the president’s executive authority to thwart the congressional subpoenas.

Ilya Shapiro, who publishes the Cato Institute’s “Supreme Court Review,” said an emergency petition to halt a lower court decision in the impeachment inquiry likely would be filed with the justices in the future.

If so, the debate over recusals might be raised against Justice Ginsburg, whose comments during the 2016 campaign about then-candidate Donald Trump likely crossed the line of what is permitted by a justice.

Justice Ginsburg has apologized for calling Mr. Trump a “faker.”

“He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego,” she told CNN in 2016. “How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that.”

In response, Mr. Trump called for the senior justice’s resignation.

Mr. Graber said the liberal icon’s remarks about the 2016 campaign have been worked out and she has weighed in on several legal challenges involving the administration during the president’s first three years in office.

Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh “are Trump appointees — nobody is talking about recusing them, and for good reason,” Mr. Graber said.

Mr. Shapiro said Chief Justice Roberts’ role in the impeachment proceeding would be more like a “traffic cop than trial judge,” and he flatly dismissed any questions about Justice Ginsburg’s alleged bias.

“Her comments in no way prejudged the legal issues at stake,” he said.

If Chief Justice Roberts did decide not to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, then the most senior justice, Justice Clarence Thomas, would step in, Mr. Blackman said.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 6.4/10 (8 votes cast)
SC Justice John Roberts' role in impeachment prompts talk of recusal, 6.4 out of 10 based on 8 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


17 Comments

Jota_
Jota_
9:06 am October 28, 2019 at 9:06 am

IF SC Justice John Roberts IS so bigoted and biased towards the President that he cannot perform the duties of a justice he needs to resign not recuse himself, as should every judge who cannot control themselves.

Do not think this is true of Chief Justice Roberts

And Chief Justice Roberts is ABSOLUTELY CORRECT “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,”

WHY?

Because NONE have sworn allegiance to ANY MAN

The ERROR in President Trump’s reply
“Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,”

He conflates VIEWS with the MAN

They are NOT judges of any man but they do in fact share views of the president who appointed them.

This is an absolutely important distinction

It is the difference between the Rule of Law and the rule of men

Or is Trump going to claim he gives the judges he appointed their marching orders on how they should rule?

I do very much appreciate President Trump in saying what he did because it should cause us to examine how the VIEWS of judges can be so radically different.

It is as if they think they can give any number to 2 + 2 =

That is an extremely serious problem Chief Justice Roberts should be addressing

We do know for a fact Ginsburg believes that is the power of the court and she is ABSOLUTELY WRONG

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (16 votes cast)

    speedle
    speedle
    10:21 am October 28, 2019 at 10:21 am

    If you are trying to make a technical point I get it, but the reality is there is extreme bias in the ideologies of these judges. For example, the judges appointed by Obama are absolutely biased in favor of the progressives, and not committed to protecting the basic tenets of the Constitution (which is their defined job).

    The (2 + 2 = ) is upholding the written meaning of the Constitution using legal interpretation skills that follow common sense. The ideological “views” are not supposed to have any impact on decisions, but that train has long ago left the station primarily because of progressive politics.

    As we all know Trump cuts through the half dollar words when trying to make the point. The intellectuals call him ignorant and crude because it disarms them with truths that are hard to deflect with their political double talk. Cutting through the bull s–t is calling the judges “Obama” judges, etc., and it makes the other side look silly in trying to counter the accusation (just as Roberts looks silly when he claims there are no Obama judges). No one buys that. No one.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (20 votes cast)
    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:05 pm October 28, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    “And Chief Justice Roberts is ABSOLUTELY CORRECT “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,””

    We have Constitutional judges or Progressive judges.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (3 votes cast)
DELICIOUS
DELICIOUS
9:15 am October 28, 2019 at 9:15 am

Roberts has done enough damage over the years to qualify as UNTRUSTWORTHY!

This whole thing is a lie from the start that stinks of the LEFT Democ-rats and their traitorous dealings for over 40 years.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (25 votes cast)

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    10:18 am October 28, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Justice Roberts is a Bush appointee and Jeb/George have long memories. If you do not believe that the Deep State does not reside within the ranks of the Supreme Court then we are a very naïve nation. I’d feel much more comfortable with Thomas who went through the hell fires of Senate approval and came out the other side intact. The Deep state tired to do to Thomas and Kavanaugh what they are now trying to do to Trump.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.7/5 (14 votes cast)
4liberty
4liberty
9:31 am October 28, 2019 at 9:31 am

The problem this nation has with judges is not their allegiance to presidents it is their lack of allegiance to our Constitution. Judges appointed by liberal/communist presidents violate it daily. Congress shirks it’s duty by it’s failure to remove them ! There again congress has not performed it’s duty since WWII and likely before that. They could care less what the citizens have to say but they certainly care what lobbyist tell them to do.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (20 votes cast)

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    10:08 am October 28, 2019 at 10:08 am

    The problem this nation has with judges is not their allegiance to presidents it is their lack of allegiance to our Constitution.

    I agree with that but we must realize that they were appointed by Obama for their lack of allegiance and by Trump for their devotion to the Constitution.

    Obama judges or Trump judges simply reflects their allegiance or lack thereof to America.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.5/5 (17 votes cast)
theone
theone
9:38 am October 28, 2019 at 9:38 am

I remember articles showing he was blackmailed by the obama group , remember the obamacare hearing ? Glad to see i can still post after that last one !

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (13 votes cast)

Diana Talmadge
Diana Talmadge
9:42 am October 28, 2019 at 9:42 am

Roberts would not treat President Trump fairly. We know Roberts for the political hack that he is.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (12 votes cast)

disqus_Kae4EjT6et
disqus_Kae4EjT6et
9:51 am October 28, 2019 at 9:51 am

Justice Roberts absolutely should NOT recuse himself. Unlike the leftist judges, he is able to make a decision based on law and he needs to stay in charge for that reason alone.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 2.0/5 (8 votes cast)

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:59 am October 28, 2019 at 9:59 am

Seems to me the cart is being put in front of the horse here, in order for the Senate to consider anything, the house must first have a vote, when one party is holding the secret inquiry, the FULL house cannot take that vote. My best bet, this is just another witch hunt designed to keep cnn running a 24 hour propaganda cycle, because, just like the Russian collusion fiasco, the leftists have nothing or they would already be pushing for the vote. Also there are too many dems up for reelection in their own districts, and they are terrified of voting for impeachment because they know they will lose their cushy jobs, if they had the votes, this would already be a done deal.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (14 votes cast)

Leonidas
Leonidas
10:05 am October 28, 2019 at 10:05 am

Of course there are Obama judges and Trump judges.

Obama judges rule to uphold leftist ideals, in favor of attempted coups and against America. They open the borders and release classified information.

Trump judges rule based on the Constitution.

There are also Bush judges of which John Roberts is the leading example. No one ever knows how the hell they will rule depending on whether or not the Left has bought them out on this issue or not. Example: Obamacare. Need I say more? What does the Left have on John Roberts? Any guesses?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (15 votes cast)

nokabosh
nokabosh
11:01 am October 28, 2019 at 11:01 am

Roberts make laws at times. Obmacare for one. He rewrote it as a tax. He’s in charge of the FISA Court. What does he know about those phony FISA apps? Is he asking the FISA judges what they signed off on? Or just letting it go? If it goes to trial in the Senate does he just sit there mute or have any say in the proceeding or its outcome?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
11:49 am October 28, 2019 at 11:49 am

NOW, that would be funny. I’ve read nothing cover such a situation. Article 1, section3 definitely specifies the Chief Justice. Let’s see, wouldn’t it be interesting if the Chief Justice passed away and the impeached president would have to appoint a replacement. I should write a novel! I’d hurt myself laughing. And Pelosi would be apoplectic. She’d have trouble forming words.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Rowwdy Colt
Rowwdy Colt
11:54 am October 28, 2019 at 11:54 am

I don’t trust Roberts as far as I can throw the building he sits in. He has proven himself a traitor.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.4/5 (7 votes cast)

Jimbones72
Jimbones72
2:01 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:01 pm

Sadly our Supreme Court is very biased which is easy to see in the voting results on many moral or political issues. In most all these issues voted on it is a split with those that are liberal verses conservative. If it was correctly done it should be based on constitutional law which they again it would or could still be the same results. This being true as liberals don’t hold the Constitution as truth today. Seldom if ever do we see a major majority ruling. Our culture is very sick today and definitely lost the original feelings of our founding fathers. That in turn means a loss of understanding of what they wanted in our Constitution..All Congress members should be mandated to not only read and study this great document but study what each signer.of this document expected it to be and why. We might then have better Congress men and women representing our nation. Our Judiciary branch Is even worse in following this document and that is also very shameful and dangerous.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Khemist
Khemist
2:17 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:17 pm

This article is correct in at least one item completely– Notorious RBG has called President Trump disrespectful names, and MUST recuse herself, because of her obvious BIAS towards him!
In terms of Trump or Obama judges- I agree that there are constitutional judges and progressive judges, which is what Trump was meaning… and whether that is a means of recusal is another thing- as all were confirmed by the Senate. However, signing fraudulent FISA docs is ANOTHER thing that should require dismissal from the bench!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply