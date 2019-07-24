Home » News

SC city scrubs ‘Lord’ from new police memorial

GOPUSA StaffHerald (Rock Hill, S.C.) Posted On 7:40 am July 24, 2019
Removal of the word “Lord” from a gift to Tega Cay Police Department has set off a firestorm on social media. The painted over word wasn’t done by vandals.

A stone gifted by Tega Cay Women’s Club was installed earlier this month at the new police station, 7705 Tega Cay Drive. The monument included a Bible verse reference and the word “Lord.”

City officials received complaints about the religious part of the inscription, said Lt. James Parker of the Tega Cay Police Department. City officials discussed the inscription in a council meeting and the decision was made to take the religious inscriptions off both sides, Parker said.

Tega Cay Police Chief Steve Parker referred all other questions to Tega Cay city government officials.

City officials say complaints started with an email to the mayor from Tega Cay resident Dann Dunn, who spoke out against the monument wording at the July 15 Tega Cay City Council meeting. Dunn told Council he isn’t offended by religious references and is a church-goer.

“What I do have a problem with is religious references on government property, especially law enforcement,” Dunn said. “Public grounds and public services should remain secular and neutral for all members of the community — all members — so they should feel welcome here.”

The monument with religious references makes the city seem exclusionary and biased, Dunn said.

On the city Facebook post July 12 about the monument installation, comments voice favor and against the religious reference.

Council didn’t take an official vote, but members spoke with the police department and decided to take out the wording.

“We talked to our attorney about it and he said they’re probably going to sue you,” said Mayor David O’Neal, also a campaign leader for U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman in past runs. “He said we’d have to hire a lawyer and it might cost $30,000 to $50,000 to fight it, or you can just move the offensive language.”

Norman posted a Facebook video July 20 after a breakfast with Tega Cay and Fort Mill police departments standing in front of the memorial stone. He said “look what’s being marked out, the word “Lord.”

“Our creator gave us our God-given rights. The last time I checked it was one nation under God. To have this scratched out is sad, to say the least. That’s why we’re fighting in Washington, D.C., to put God back in public buildings like this, put God back in our schools. This is sad and never should happen.”

O’Neal said fighting the issue isn’t worth it when there are other uses of that money like the all-inclusive park.

“It’s not a Tega Cay city monument,” O’Neal said. “It’s a gift. It’s just not worth it.”

Charlie Funderburk, city manager, said the monument was delivered and installed July 12 as part of the Fallen Officer Memorial at the new police station. A scout working on his Eagle Scout rank installed it. The scout didn’t have anything to do with the wording.

“On the front of the monument was text that read, ‘Matthew 5:9’ which is often referred to as the Law Enforcement or Peace Keepers verse,” Funderburk said. “On the back of the monument is the Policeman’s Prayer. In the prayer the word ‘Lord’ appears three times.”

Funderburk emphasized there was no vandalism. Ideas for the design, he said, came from the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC.

“There was never an intent to offend anyone and show preference to one group over another,” Funderburk said. “The monument is still in place and still very beautiful.”

The religious references weren’t, he said, about picking sides.

“The City of Tega Cay and the Tega Cay Police Department do not hold any religion or person in a higher regard than another,” Funderburk said. “We respect and care for all citizens, regardless of what their faith may or may not be.”

8 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:14 am July 24, 2019 at 8:14 am

in my own home state.the nation is in decay.

pinman
pinman
9:04 am July 24, 2019 at 9:04 am

If it was a gift, they should have just declined it instead of installing it. They wouldn’t have to block out their offensive(sic) words.
Lord help us all!!

    columba
    columba
    9:24 am July 24, 2019 at 9:24 am

    Agreed. To accept a gift and then deface it — especially so publicly — is a worse insult than refusing it.

Perry
Perry
9:23 am July 24, 2019 at 9:23 am

How pathetic. Why don’t they put it too a vote. What is our Country coming to?

philhammersley
philhammersley
9:28 am July 24, 2019 at 9:28 am

If the city would have contacted the ACLJ or Becket or others, it would cost them NOTHING! A bunch of spineless pansies for officials. Tell the “fool” to look the other way. That’s how they support all the Godless crap they try to foist on US

orenplayer
orenplayer
9:32 am July 24, 2019 at 9:32 am

Gutless cowards should have stood their ground and not removed anything. Glad I don’t live in that town, although I do live in the upstate of SC.

Jota_
Jota_
9:33 am July 24, 2019 at 9:33 am

“Public grounds and public services should remain secular and neutral for all members of the community — all members — so they should feel welcome here.”

“Should” to be obliged or bound (to do some-thing)

And what belief is he obligated and bound to that he thinks it superior to all other beliefs?

So what he is saying, as long as you hold the belief I do then you can feel welcome

Just more liberal stupidity that has infected the nation

It really matters little what you belief if you cannot think because it will not stand to reason

This is not a belief issue but a stupidity issue

Leave a Reply