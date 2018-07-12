Say what? Andrew Cuomo threatens to sue Supreme Court over Roe v. Wade

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning the Supreme Court: We’ll sue you.
Mr. Cuomo made the odd threat Wednesday, pushing for a bill in the state legislature that would establish abortion as a right under New York state law.
That bill is being sold as preparation for the possibility that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion a national constitutional right and a ruling that liberals believe to be in jeopardy from the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the high court.
“We now need to codify Roe v. Wade, which will actually increase the protections in New York. God forbid they do what they intend to do. I want to get it done before the Supreme Court does that because I don’t want any gaps in a woman’s right to protection. We have a better legal case when the Supreme Court acts because I will sue when the Supreme Court acts,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement, according to Rochester TV station WHEC.
The statement caused much head-scratching among conservatives, for a number of reasons, not the least being … how does one sue the Supreme Court? And where?
Did he really say that? Whom would he sue, and where would he find a court able to overrule the Supreme Court? https://t.co/MBmJhgcrdW
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 11, 2018
Added veteran blogger “Allahpundit” at the conservative Hot Air site: “He’ll sue? Who does he think he’s going to sue, Brett Kavanaugh? Somehow, some way, this guy is a law-school graduate.”
And sue over what? The overturn of Roe v. Wade wouldn’t ban abortion nationwide, merely leave the states free to make whatever abortion laws they wished, as had been the case before 1973. New York would have no legal cause of action against anyone, much less the Supreme Court that had just given it the right to make whatever laws it wished.
It’s too bad he’s not the Governor of a State or something, given that after Roe the legality of abortion will become a matter of State law. The stupid is strong with this one.
— Satirical Gangsta (@satiricalgngsta) July 11, 2018
Even pro-life legal scholars acknowledge that, at least in the short term after an reversal of Roe, a significant number of states, New York almost certainly among them, would keep the procedure legal with few regulations, and even serve as magnets for women in states that restricted or banned the procedure.
“Is there any doubt that New York Republicans would be steamrolled if Roe really were overturned and the state’s liberal voters demanded full legalization?
Cuomo’s scaremongering is an ironic reminder to blue-staters that not only would nothing change in their backyards if Roe were dumped, the new legal regime that replaces it in the state legislature might be more liberal than what Roe has provided them. If that’s possible,” “Allahpundit” wrote.
another blow hard liberal bully cry baby.
Strip him of citizenship and deport to Venezuela!!
Idiot Lib doesn’t understand that the SCOTUS will only overturn Roe vs Wade if there is a case before it and can offer a fresh ruling that overturns the previous ruling.
If he starts the lawsuit, he will be giving the SCOTUS the case it needs to overturn Roe vs Wade.
Counter-intuitive much, Cuomo?
And if it DOES overturn RvW, it matters not if NY made it into law, THEIR LAW would then be unconstitutional!!!
If Roe-v- Wade is reversed then The Taxpayer will not fund the Killing of babies.
The States will have that Honor.
More like, the states will have that DISHONOR!
Everytime Cuomo the communist opens his big mouth, he looks like a wild animal. The only difference between Cuomo and a wild animal is that animals protect their offspring and Cuomo is in favor of murdering the unborn.
Andrew Cuomo — one more proof of Democruds being about as fit to rule US as BQ to rule Canada (and that’s with the fact that BQ seeks only to rule 16% of Canada by area and 27% by populace — the Province of Quebec).
Regardless of the topic – this idiot is the mastermind behind ‘vote for Cuomo – not the homo’ for his criminal father’s run against Ed Koch. Tump said the word p**sy 40 years ago – and that’s the end of the world – but this…. perfectly okay.
You really have to wonder about the IQ of the individuals he was making this appeal too
Andrew Dumbo attempting to mobilize the morons
Well, since those idots voted him into office, WE ALREADY know their IQ are low..
Governor Goombah strikes again!
Really? God forbid that the Supreme Court rules that there is no Constitutional right to kill your child before it is born? Then the question of suing the Supreme Court if that reversal took place? What court would have jurisdiction over the Supreme Court? News flash Cuomo, you ignorant fool. The Supreme Court is named such because it is the highest court in the land.
These people are completely unhinged. They are so detached from reality, and so consumed with getting their way, no matter what, that they have lost all connection with the real world.
LOL This is priceless…
He says “God forbid they do what they intend to do.” Seriously, you want God to forbid people from protecting children? Not sure He’s with you, dude.
Then he says, “I don’t want any gaps in a woman’s right to protection.” I’m sorry, but protection from what, exactly? How is murdering the unborn “protection”? Protection from the consequences of your actions, protection from personal responsibility? Sorry, but you’re just not making any sense, pal.
John 16:2-3
[2] They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service.
[3] And these things will they do unto you, because they have not known the Father, nor me.
Cuomo thinks he’s doing a service to God by killing babies. He doesn’t know God.