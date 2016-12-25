Saudi student faces trial on charges of inducing abortion with a shishkebab skewer and a corkscrew

A judge on Tuesday ordered a Saudi Arabian university student to surrender his passport after ruling that he will face trial on charges of using a shishkebab skewer and a corkscrew to induce an abortion in a then-girlfriend.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs granted the precaution after prosecutors raised fears that Ahmed Sameer Almesbahi, 23, might try to leave the country. He is already prohibited from leaving the state under terms of his $150,000 bond.

The defendant must turn over his travel papers to his attorney, who will hold them pending the resolution of the case, Grohs ruled.

The ruling capped a half-day preliminary hearing in which Colorado Springs police laid out their evidence against Almesbahi, who was an engineering student at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs at the time of his arrest in September, roughly a year after the alleged assault.

He is no longer a UCCS student and has enrolled in online college classes as a means of preserving his student visa, said defense attorney Lisa Wayne of Denver.

Almesbahi faces 11 counts, including sexual assault, kidnapping and unlawful termination of pregnancy in the first degree, based on allegations by an ex-girlfriend who accused him of a grisly attack in their apartment in August 2015.

The woman, now 32, told authorities that Almesbahi turned violent in August 2015 after she became pregnant with a son that he described as Haram, “or unlawful in the eyes of God,” according to an arrest affidavit.

She said he threw her against a wall and inserted a skewer, a corkscrew, a fork and other kitchen implements in her vagina to abort her fetus.

The woman said she expelled the fetus the next day in a bathroom at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, using her cellphone to document the miscarriage.

Defense attorneys pointed out that the woman changed her story multiple times, once claiming it was all made up, and said nothing in the case against their client ruled out that she injured herself or that she naturally had a miscarriage.

Prosecutors conceded the changing stories, saying they are consistent with the behavior of other domestic violence victims.

They say medical records prove that she was pregnant and that bruises and scars noted by police bear out other elements of her allegations, which include claims of ongoing abuse.

Judge Grohs cited the lax standard of evidence at preliminary hearings — where all inferences must be drawn “in the light most favorable to the people” — and said credibility issues must be decided by a jury.

The couple met on a dating website for Muslims wishing to get married, prosecutors say.

Almesbahi is due to return to court Jan. 26 for an arraignment.

