Satisfaction with country higher than any point during Obama presidency: Poll

More Americans are satisfied with the country’s direction than at any point during the Obama presidency, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.
The survey found that 38 percent of the population is content with the way things are going — the highest rate since 39 percent of the country reported they were satisfied in September of 2005.
The satisfaction rate, which Gallup began tracking in 1979, is also back in line with the historical average of 37 percent.
And it’s the first time since 2005 that Gallup has recorded consecutive months with satisfaction above 35 percent. Last month, 37 percent of the country said they were content with the way things are going.
One’s satisfaction with the country largely depends on one’s political party, the poll found.
Among Republicans, 68 percent said they were satisfied with the country’s direction, compared to just 13 percent of Democrats. Independents said they were satisfied at a 36 percent clip.
Men were more likely than women to have a positive view of the way things are going, 45 to 31 percent.
Among different age groups, people older than 55 had the highest opinion of the country’s direction at 41 percent. The 18-34 demographic reported a 33 percent satisfaction rate, while those in the 35-54 age bracket said they were satisfied at a 37 percent clip.
An advanced degree also increases the chance that one will be dissatisfied with the country’s direction. Among postgraduates, 30 percent were satisfied with the way things are going, compared to 37 percent of college graduates, 39 percent of those with some college and 40 percent of those with no college.
The Gallup poll surveyed 1,520 adults from June 1-13 and has 3 percent margin of error.
My mother-in-law swears the upsurge is due to Obama’s policies. The problems with her health insurance, however, fall squarely on the shoulders of “that Trump”.
I can’t recall all the excuses she had when my wonderful private insurance was destroyed by that legislation that was so great we had to “pass it to see what was in it.” (You know that term now means a lot more to me than it did back then. Old age is funny sometimes. I have found it to be best to order food before having drinks. That way I know what’s in it before I pass it.)
Wow.. Your Mother in law, certainly sounds like a mental case.
.
The problem your mother-in-law has is that she was sold a bill of goods during the last administration. She probably voted for omyohbama for reasons that I can only speculate on.. black, well, half black, liberal, whatever. But I can understand that, mainly because an awful lot of Americans were lied to based on the hope and change campaign slogan.
.
Several years ago, there was a Twilight Zone episode that was based on outer space aliens landed on earth and made friends with earthlings. They had a book called “How to serve Humans” which was supposed to be a book on how the aliens were going to help earthlings live a better life with the aliens around. Well, we found out that that book, “How to serve Humans” turned out to be a cook book.
Here is a synopsis of that.
The story is based on the 1950 short story “To Serve Man”, written by Damon Knight. The title is a paraprosdokian using the verb serve, which has dual meanings of “to assist” and “to provide as a meal.” The episode is one of the few instances in the series wherein an actor breaks the fourth wall and addresses the viewing audience at the episode’s end. The episode, along with the line “It’s a cookbook!” have become elements in pop culture.
Enough said?