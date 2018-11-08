Sarah Sanders suspends CNN’s Jim Acosta’s WH credentials

The White House accused CNN reporter Jim Acosta of “placing his hands on a young woman” after he refused to turn over the microphone during a testy press conference with President Trump Wednesday.
“I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH,” Acosta tweeted Wednesday evening. “Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit.”
I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018
The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018
Hours earlier, he sparred with the President over the migrant caravan — which Trump called an “invasion” — and the Russia investigation.
“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” Trump told Acosta from behind his lectern. “You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way you treat other people are horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.”
At one point, a White House aide attempted to take the microphone from Acosta, but failed; he seemed to hit her hand while yanking his back, then apologized to her.
“Pardon me, ma’am,” he said.
BREAKING: White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference. pic.twitter.com/Ml1OvlXpa9
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 7, 2018
Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason tweeted later that he was seated next to Acosta and “did not witness him ‘placing his hands’ on the young intern.”
“He held on to the microphone as she reached for it,” Mason wrote.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced around 8 p.m. that she was suspending Acosta’s hard pass, which allows him to enter the White House without supervision.
“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history,” she said in a statement.
“Contrary to CNN’s assertions there is no greater demonstration of the President’s support for a free press than the event he held today. Only they would attack the President for not supporting a free press in the midst of him taking 68 questions from 35 different reporters over the course of 1.5 hours including several from the reporter in question. The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it’s an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration.”
Acosta called Sanders’ comments “a lie.”
CNN backed its reporter both after the press conference and against after Acosta’s pass was revoked.
“It was done in retaliation for his challenging questions at today’s press conference,” the network said in a statement. “In an explanation, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders lied. She provided fraudulent accusations and cited and incident that never happened. This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better. Jim Acosta has our full support.”
The White House Correspondents’ Association also said it “strongly objects to the Trump Administration’s decision to use US Secret Service security credentials as a tool to punish a reporter with whom it has a difficult relationship.”
“Revoking access to the White House complex is a reaction out of line to the purported offense and is unacceptable,” the organization said in a statement.
“Journalists may use a range of approaches to carry out their jobs and the WHCA does not police the tone or frequency of the questions its members ask of powerful senior government officials, including the President. Such interactions, however uncomfortable they may appear to be, help define the strength of our national institutions.”
Trump and his administration has had an antagonistic relationship with the press since he launched his campaign with frequent allegations of “fake news” from the President.
In March 2016, Trump’s campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, was seen on video grabbing a Breitbart reporter by the arm and almost pulling her to the ground. Lewandowski was charged with simple battery but Palm Beach prosecutors later said there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him.
Last month, the President also praised Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for body slamming Guardian reporter Ren Jacobs.
“Never wrestle him, you understand that?” Trump said at a rally in Missoula, Mont., in October. “Any guy who can do a body slam is my kind of guy.”
Sarah will be sorely missed when she leaves. She is the best we’ve had in my memory.
Members of the Press have long been given special places at public events and news releases, in an effort to keep the general public well informed. Freedom oF the Press is important to our nation. This is what separates us from nations with dictators and subpression. However, rules must be followed by members of the Press. When they write stories out of thin air and claim an undeclared source, this is a license for their bias. Also, at a Presidential Press Conference, the staff of the President must have full authority and control. An attempt at physically holding on to a microphone, to violate rules is an aggressive act. This leaves the offender a choice of accepting the action as justified or to go some place and cry in his beer or whatever. If CNN wants to be a part of the White House Press they need to hire someone willing to abide by the rules. As the saying goes, “ONE MONKEY WONT STOP A SHOW.”
I don’t think Ms. Sanders will be booted over this. Acosta’s been making a fool of himself for some time now. There’s an old saying, “An empty barrel makes the most noise.” That seems to apply here.
Acosta should be charged with assualt and banned for life he is a useless *** anyway
Another Innocent intern just trying to earn a living and do her job,,,physically abused again at the hands of another CNN Fake News Jungle Jim Liberal accoster Acosta.
Definition Accosting’: “approach and address (someone) boldly or aggressively.
“reporters accosted him in the street” ·
synonyms:
speak to · talk to · call to · shout to · hail · initiate a discussion with · ·WAYLAY · take aside · detain · STOP · HALT · GRAB· confront · importune or NOBBLE (try to influence or thwart (someone or something) by underhanded or unfair methods.,,,”an attempt to nobble the jury”
If I hear one more thing out of any CNN mouth about treating women as equals, and then treat them like subservient chattel, I’ll sue them in court myself for collectively accosting the American people with foreign lies and misinformation attempts to undermine and influence an American Election.
Too bad that woman did not punch pussie boy in the face that would have been awsome!! Little jimmie would have cried
Acosta had one hand on mike and other pointing finger with face/mouth wide open. If she thought quick on her feet and landed a fast slap across the mouth she might have earned the Presidential medal of freedom,,,,, the highest civilian award of the United States. It recognizes those people who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors”.
She was a poor intern visibly shaken when Acost-her held onto the mike and batted her arm away. He is a disgusting P O S.
She is definitely a professional and she doesn’t take any guff from anyone. She does her job extremely well. CNN seems to think that the government exists solely to be their target of ridicule and harassment. I think this jerk stepped over the line finally and got his “pee pee stepped-on for it.” He has been increasingly beligerant and uncooperative and finally just stepped over the line. Perhaps he can get a job at a small rural radio station somewhere when the Cable Nazi Network cans him.
Unfortunately they are Still supporting him. I don’t think CNN will Ever learn to Fairly report the news.
That’s because they are NOT a news organization but a propaganda arm of the Liberal American Democrat party of Socialists in disguise whose purpose is to take the selection of American Presidents, Congressmen and Supreme Court Justices out of the hands of the elected will of THE PEOPLE won in honest elections, and put it into their own dishonest hands in subversion via misinformation, prevarication, subterfuge and un-American foreign influence of American elections, in manners more dangerous than any foreign imagined Russian collusion. Their domestic collusion and subversion of elections is much more dangerous and much more close to home.
Not their purpose.
CNN will continue to support him and allow that it is his show. Not a Presidential Press Corps gathering. CNN, through their silence at his ever worsening behavior is just as guilty as Acosta. They didn’t act as employers. They enforced no rules and were even gleeful as he proceeded to make a boor of himself.
Maybe CNN also, should be barred.
The sad thing is, they are NOT firing him–they are SUPPORTING his BOGUS claims of Pres. Trump’s White House “suppressing” freedom of the press, even though the entire WORLD saw him on LIVE TV shoving that intern away and grabbing back the microphone she was attempting to take to give to the person Pres. Trump had actually CALLED on to ask a question.
CNN seems to think they OWN the press briefing room at the White House. They used to send in somebody to stampede in and “reserve” the entire first couple of rows of seats in the briefing room for CNN staffers, forcing everybody ELSE to move further back. Pres. Trump put a STOP to that BS. CNN would hate him for THAT, even if they didn’t ALREADY hate him for the “sin” of beating Hillary in 2016.
I wonder. He seemed to still be in front.
He gave assigned seating, which still allowed SOME CNN staffers to sit up front–but they can no longer hog ALL the front-row seats!
Seeing Jim Acosta’s privileges suspended after yesterday’s disrespectful and belligerent behavior brought me as much joy as the Republicans growing their lead in the US Senate.
It’s about damn time. The White House put up with this jerk off for far too long.
Need to look at April Ryan as well….another horribly manner, rude “so called” journalist.
Acosta is a slime and it’s about time they started throwing these idiots out. Good call.
Hearing that Libertard Metrosexual Twit Acosta had his credentials pulled took the sting out of loosing the House. I had to break into my happy dance. That is a great beginning, now is the time to clean out the rest of the nerve wracking twits in the Press Pool.
I think Pres. Trump has been muting his responses to Leftist LOON provocation to avoid giving them any MORE ammunition to lie about leading up to the mid-terms. But now that those elections are over, he is ready to play hardball. The LOONS didn’t see that coming, and they are NOT prepared for a President who is willing to PUSH BACK against their CONTINUAL stream of Leftist BS.
He won’t be able to do his 8 PM hit piece. What a shame. And he did push her hand away.
Acosta was out of line. The intern was doing her job and Trump had answered his question. He just didn’t get the answer HE wanted. He has done this numerous times and yet CNN still lets it go. I truly believe that ALL reporters have the right to ask questions but to constantly bash and badger Every time he is asking IS not appropriate. I for one am pleased his credentials were suspended. MAYBE it will make the press report the Truth but I wouldn’t bet on it…
Acosta has been abusing his position for more than a little while.
Were he simply pugnacious and antagonistic that would fall within the parameters of his job and not be a suitable reason for having his credentials yanked.
However, he often shouts down other reporters who have been recognized and continues on as if he never gets called upon.
The fact is, he gets recognized often and that is actually proof that the White House is TRYING to be fair.
I thought he should have had his credentials yanked long ago. Not for his “reporting” but for his apparent inability to restrain himself or act in an orderly manner.
I’m surprised, really, that CNN hasn’t pulled his leash at least a little bit but then, CNN has become a Gutter Source of “information” themselves which is too bad because they really looked like they were going to be a good and credible source when they began.
Some people cry “I am Spartacus” others “I am Kavanaugh”,,,when it comes to trying to let your free speech heard for a turn at the mike with the Controlling fake news CNN accosters at the bull horn…….we should all say to ourselves ” I am that intern”. Trump did the same right thing that our troops should do when the media horde comes in to climb our border fences or the Whitehousefences to climb over our American walls of civility,,,,,,,,you first take out the guy with the bullhorn and the others begin to behave. When the guy with the mike spews lying bull,,,the mike just becomes his bullhorn with intent to incite rebellion.
Tweet this: “No more “hits” for Jim. Not even if it’s a girl.
Just waiting for the (fake) assertions that Trump is “censoring” Acosta…
Revoking his (or ALL of CNN’s) access to the White House is NO WAY stifles the freedom of speech…
As MOST liberals don’t seem to know – while you have a freedom of SPEECH, you DON’T have any right to be HEARD.
NOWHERE (in the Constitution) is there ANY guarantees of ACCESS to locations and/or persons (elected or otherwise).
Hey Acosta… Get over it (and yourself)!
Jim Jim, the Secret Service doesn’t give a rat’s arse whether you blame him or not. He does his job, you don’t do yours. The blame for this result falls solidly in your lap. That’s new, right?
CNN’s Jim Acosta is not a professional journalist. He is a loud, crude, disrespectful, and ideologically radicalized mouthpiece for the left’s progressive agenda and will not tolerate anyone who does not support the left’s divisive policies. A presidential press conference should provide the President with an uninterrupted opportunity to answer serious, timely questions from the assembled journalists and not serve as a platform for a left-wing nut like Acosta to make a political statement.
CNN backed their pussy boy. That man is dangerous. CNN should be a shame for having this reporter with no class.
I suggest a large screen TV be placed behind the podium for the next press briefing. Just before it starts, run video of press briefings done by Obama. Show how the “journalists” treated Obama, with the applause and the cheering and the fawning adoration. They kissed that mans *** for 8 years. Then, run video of Trump press briefings to show the contrast. When Sarah comes out, she starts with comments about these videos. Something like… The conduct of the “press” for Obama was inappropriate, the conduct with Trump is unacceptable. There are no real journalists in this room, only political hacks and shills. Conduct yourselves politely and respectfully, or you will be removed.
Well said!
I dont know why potus calls on CNN at at all…..they r not a credible news organization……acosta is like the will farrel Male cheerleader from snl… c student empty suited libtard
One more item of note …
Acosta was trying to argue that the “Caravan” is NOT an “Invasion” predicated, I guess, on the idea that the Mob of Migrants With The Announced Intention of Breaching Our Border by ANY Means Legal or Illegal are “hundreds of miles away”.
I wonder WHEN people believe that a Treat is SUPPOSED to be Recognized. WHEN are Steps SUPPOSED to be made to Counter a Threat?
We don’t WAIT until a Hurricaine ACTUALLY arrives before we start getting ready to deal with it. We don’t WAIT until a Hostile Actor ACTUALLY lands on Our Shores before we respond.
So WHAT are We SUPPOSED to do about a Group like this? Make some Popcorn and simply WAIT to See what happens?
Acosta has made an a$$ of himself numerous times. Now pushing on the young woman and refusing to pass along the microphone displays his bully tendencies. Being inside the White House in air conditioned/heated and very comfortable is not a right, but a privilege. If the White House Press Corps members do not display normal decency and protocol, they don’t deserve the privilege. Corrupt News Network can lose its entire cadre of leftist demented Democrat reporters if they keep it up.
acosta, at the very least, is a disgustingly ill-mannered, rude, nasty, attention-seeking man-child. For defending him and his actions, the criminally communist network has proven that IT is nothing but an anti-American gang of provocateurs…and since they still have the lemon on their payroll, a RACIST gang of provocateurs.
…what would the clinton news network and reuters be saying now if a Republican reporter (is there such a thing?) did the same thing to a cnn intern…? We all know the answer to that…
Considering ALL the election interference by ALL the networks (including fox) by their intentionally preventing the Republicans and the President from getting their messages out, isn’t it time the legitimacy of these so called news-organizations was investigated…?
To which CNN responded that it would boycott the briefings.
I like that — rather than twist the briefings to a phony narrative, it has to make up the entire on-own!
LET them “boycott” the briefings. I’m sure the White House will survive without a bunch of conniving LEFTIST LOON propaganda hacks from CNN disrupting the press briefings with their political manifestos and monologues thinly disguised as “questions!”
The very immature, bullying man-child acosta is obviously trying to do a Sam Donaldson…Donaldson was President Reagan’s (supposed) ‘great antagonist’.
It was his high profile, (attempted) bullying of President Reagan that propelled Donaldson into all kinds of lucrative jobs…
…but acosta has neither the personality, NOR the skills/talent of Donaldson…it doesn’t take skill or talent to be a bully and a pain-in-the-a**.
The way Acosta phrased his tweets speak volumes about the man and his character. He complained he wouldn’t be able to do his 8:00 pm Hit. Does he mean Hit as in Hit Piece which indicates someone not interested in Reporting, but causing trouble? A professional reporter would use the phrase 8:00 pm Report. Perhaps Acosta means Hit as in drug use hit? Which means he’s addicted to causing trouble and seeking the public eye. However he means the term Hit, he clearly shows no interest in actual unbiased journalism that serves the public but only actions that serve himself and his agendas. Certainly NOT what the Founding Fathers expected/desired from the 4th Estate.
Isn’t refreshing to have someone stand up to these pompous windbags.
There is no such thing as an impartial media(if there ever was one).
They are not reporters, they are “opinionists” who don’t have the talent to do what Rush, Laura, Hannity, Levine, Prager, et.al can do. Tiny people with grandeurs of glory.