Sarah Sanders says April Ryan hit ‘new low’ with ‘lopping the heads off’ remark

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says recent calls to “start lopping the heads off” President Trump’s team constitute “a new low, even for the liberal media.”

Mrs. Sanders told “Fox and Friends” on Monday that recent rhetoric by CNN analyst April Ryan took her by surprise — a difficult feat, given her experiences on the job, she said.

“Look, I’ve had reporters say a lot of things about me,” she said, Townhall reported. “They’ve said I should be choked. They said I deserve a lifetime of harassment, but certainly never had anyone say I should be decapitated. This takes us to a new low, even for the liberal media. It just once again proves why this journalist isn’t taken seriously.”

At issue is Ms. Ryan’s call last week for a day of reckoning for Trump officials — including Mrs. Sanders — in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s 400-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off,” said Ms. Ryan, who also serves as White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks. “It’s ‘Fire Me Thursday’ or ‘Fire Me Good Friday’ — she needs to go. … I have to have security because of being called ‘fake’ and a ‘loser’ and all sorts of things from that White House. It’s time for her to go.”

A portion of Mr. Mueller’s report addresses 2017 remarks in which Mrs. Sanders said “countless” FBI agents had lost confidence in former FBI Director James Comey.

Mrs. Sanders told George Stephanopoulos of ABC’s “Good Morning America” last week that she made a mistake in the “heat of the moment” while speaking to reporters off the cuff.

“It wasn’t a scripted talking point,” she said. “I’m sorry that I wasn’t a robot like the Democrat Party that went out for two and half years and stated time and time again that there was definitely Russian collusion between the president and his campaign, that they had evidence to show it.”

