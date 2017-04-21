WASHINGTON — Sarah Palin and other celebrities visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post and photos she shared Thursday.
“A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite! ,” the former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate wrote.
Palin was joined by Trump-backing rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock. The three appeared in photos together with Trump and his son-in-law adviser Jared Kushner in the Oval Office.
.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017
Palin also brought along daughter Willow, according to a post on her Instagram account.
A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond with information about the evening, and the visit occurred after the press pool had been dismissed for the day.
___
(c)2017 the Alaska Dispatch News (Anchorage, Alaska)
Visit the Alaska Dispatch News (Anchorage, Alaska) at www.adn.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Sarah Palin visits White House with Trump-backing rockers,
Poor Jake Tapper from the Clinton News Network. Hey Jake, have a major heart attack because Sarah Palin visited the White House. You are a joke Tapper QUEEN SISSY!!!!!! With all of the problems going on around the world and in this country and good old Jake SISSY QUEEN is worried about Sarah Palin at the White House. You and your Network Jake, are a joke.
Good for Palin!!