Sarah Palin visits White House with Trump-backing rockers

WASHINGTON — Sarah Palin and other celebrities visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post and photos she shared Thursday.

“A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite! ,” the former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate wrote.

Palin was joined by Trump-backing rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock. The three appeared in photos together with Trump and his son-in-law adviser Jared Kushner in the Oval Office.

.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

Palin also brought along daughter Willow, according to a post on her Instagram account.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond with information about the evening, and the visit occurred after the press pool had been dismissed for the day.

