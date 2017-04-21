Home Lead Stories Sarah Palin visits White House with Trump-backing rockers

Sarah Palin visits White House with Trump-backing rockers

April 21, 2017 at 6:49 am 2 Lead Stories, News
Share!

Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin with President Trump

WASHINGTON — Sarah Palin and other celebrities visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post and photos she shared Thursday.

“A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite! ,” the former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate wrote.

Palin was joined by Trump-backing rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock. The three appeared in photos together with Trump and his son-in-law adviser Jared Kushner in the Oval Office.

Palin also brought along daughter Willow, according to a post on her Instagram account.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond with information about the evening, and the visit occurred after the press pool had been dismissed for the day.

___

(c)2017 the Alaska Dispatch News (Anchorage, Alaska)

Visit the Alaska Dispatch News (Anchorage, Alaska) at www.adn.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 6.7/10 (3 votes cast)

Sarah Palin visits White House with Trump-backing rockers, 6.7 out of 10 based on 3 ratings

Print Friendly
Share!


Please leave a comment below.


2 Comments

  1. backpacker April 21, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Poor Jake Tapper from the Clinton News Network. Hey Jake, have a major heart attack because Sarah Palin visited the White House. You are a joke Tapper QUEEN SISSY!!!!!! With all of the problems going on around the world and in this country and good old Jake SISSY QUEEN is worried about Sarah Palin at the White House. You and your Network Jake, are a joke.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (5 votes cast)
  2. ltuser
    ltuser April 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Good for Palin!!

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)


Write a Reply or Comment