Sarah Palin says John McCain funeral snub was ‘gut punch’

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin said it felt like a “gut punch” not to be invited to the late Sen. John McCain’s funeral last year.

Mrs. Palin, who ran as Mr. McCain’s running mate during the 2008 election, said Monday on “Good Morning Britain” that she felt it was “unnecessary” for her and several other 2008 campaign staffers to be “disinvited” from the late Republican’s funeral in September.

“No, I wasn’t invited to the funeral,” the former Alaska governor told co-host Piers Morgan.

“I was kind of surprised to be publicly disinvited to the funeral. I think that was an unnecessary step,” she said. “They didn’t have to embarrass me and embarrass others. And it wasn’t just me, it was other good people in our campaign back in 2008 who were very, very loyal to Sen. McCain and worked with him and for him for many years, and they weren’t invited to the funeral.

“That was all weird,” she added. “I hope that doesn’t happen to other people. It’s unnecessary. And, you know, it’s kind of a gut punch.”

McCain, who died in August from brain cancer, reportedly planned his own funeral. News broke shortly after the senator’s death that Mrs. Palin and President Trump had not been extended invitations to any of the services.

Months before his death, McCain revealed in his book, “The Restless Wave,” that he regretted choosing Mrs. Palin as his running mate instead of his close friend, former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, Fox News reported.

Ms. Palin said Monday that she and McCain had a “perfectly fine relationship” and that she was shocked by the comments in his book.

“I heard it from the media, I didn’t hear it from him that he was disappointed,” she said.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 2.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 2.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating