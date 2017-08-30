Sarah Palin lawsuit against New York Times dismissed by federal judge

The New York Times was sloppy and wrong, but it wasn’t malicious when it ran an editorial tying former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin to the 2011 shooting of a Democratic congresswoman, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
“Mistakes will be made,” U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said, adding that because the Times quickly changed its editorial and ran multiple corrections, the newspaper proved it was trying to get it right.
The editorial, printed after a left-wing zealot attempted to massacre Republican members of Congress practicing baseball in June, said Mrs. Palin helped incite the 2011 shooting of then-Rep. Gabby Giffords. The Times pointed to a map circulated by Mrs. Palin’s political action committee targeting congressional districts — including Ms. Giffords’ — as lawmakers who should be ousted.
Judge Rakoff said the Times drew a direct link between the PAC’s map, and left readers with the impression Mrs. Palin was personally responsible for it. But the judge said there was no evidence the statement was made with prior knowledge that it was false, or with reckless disregard for the truth.
Public figures have a tougher bar to prove libel than most. They must show that a statement was inaccurate and made with “actual malice,” meaning the Times needed to know it was printing false information or was reckless in ignoring the truth.
“Supposed research failures do not constitute clear and convincing evidence of actual malice, even of the ‘reckless’ kind,” Judge Rakoff wrote.
He said political journalism is “rowdy,” and mistakes will happen, “some of which will be hurtful to others.”
But he dismissed Mrs. Palin’s argument that the Times has had it in for her, saying that political disagreements don’t rise to the level of animosity that would show maliciousness.
The Times piece was originally written by editorial writer Elizabeth Williamson. When she proposed the idea, she was told by editorial page editor James Bennet — brother of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado Democrat — to go back and look at the 2011 shooting before writing on this year’s attack.
Ms. Williamson’s draft didn’t draw an explicit connection. She wrote: “Then, it was the pro-gun right being criticized: in the weeks before the shooting Sarah Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.”
Mr. Bennet rewrote Ms. Williamson’s piece, adding a direct inference that Mrs. Palin’s PAC was responsible for “direct” incitement of the Giffords attack.
The Times’ own reporting had previously discounted any connection between the map and the 2011 shooting by a mentally deranged man with no discernible political motive.
After receiving complaints, the editor twice corrected the editorial both online and in print to reflect the omission.
“Such behavior is much more plausibly consistent with making an unintended mistake and then correcting it than with acting with actual malice,” the judge ruled.
The judge dismissed Mrs. Palin’s lawsuit with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile it. But she could still appeal that ruling, arguing an error in law on the part of Judge Rakoff.
No surprise of a strongly biased and unfair decision by another left wing kangaroo court judge appointed by the corruption king Bill Clinton.
The Democrats, and their Presidents Black or White legislate the normalization of rot in our schools, military, and society.
Their appointed Supreme Court Injustices help them accomplish this . All the venues of our society have been legislated to normalize the evil these Democrat, and Rino rotters have legislated.
These corrupt policies of The Democrats, Rinos , the citizens, the Industrial, news and entertainment moguls who support them, along with their reprogramming of students in the classroom from Kindergarten to University has produced this social disaster we find our society in.
Everyone with an open mind must acknowledge this fact by now.
On Rakoff’s quote, “mistakes will be made”:
* New York Slimes has long been a mistake of a newspaper — now degraded down to an irrecoverable catastrophe of an imitation of one
* a massive mistake that Rakoff was ever appointed as a judge, when he obviously went to the “Debra Nelson school of judgeship”!
Probably one of the most important aspects of electing a president is the consideration of the type of judges that the president will appoint… The president may last four or eight years, while the judges last many years and it only takes one of them to make a far-reaching decision. When electing a president, we’re also staffing a judiciary.
This must be an Obozo appointee. Anyone with a Brain cell with99.999999999999999999999% Fried can see this was a diliberate act.
This judge’s ruling is BS, and she knows it. I’d like to see her bank records. I’ll be there’s a huge deposit in there in recent weeks or days with the New York Times behind it.
And this leftist public official, this Judge is not a malicious participant in any supposed Judicial coup, not part of the 50-plus year Culture War.