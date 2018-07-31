Santa Barbara’s self appointed straw police

Let the pogrom begin!
There is a town in California that has finally taken action on this vitally important issue of humans sucking liquid from cups through plastic straws.
Given the clear and present existential threat these plastic straws pose to all of humankind, it was only prudent that the City Council of Santa Barbara pass a law threatening jail time for bloodthirsty straw merchants who insist upon peddling these vile weapons against humanity.
One member of the Santa Barbara City Council voted against the measure, raising serious questions about what kind of hateful monster could get elected to the city council and stand athwart history’s arc toward justice. Is there not some kind of retroactive law that could sentence to death by hanging any city council member who voted against jailing people for using plastic straws?
But, really, who are we kidding? Do we really want to stand around and let this perilous scourge of plastic straws crack the planet in half or do we want to do something about it?
Why throw straw merchants into jail? There they will probably join some lawsuit claiming that sucking liquid through plastic straws is part of their religion.
The runaway courts of the Ninth Circuit (generally known as the Ninth Circus) will surely rule in their favor and require the state of California to provide unlimited plastic straws to the imprisoned straw merchants for their liquid-sucking religious ceremonies.
Even more alarming is that the new law only throws these straw merchants into jail “for a term not exceeding six (6) months.”
What happens after six months?
Do you think these evil vermin can be just returned to a society where, surely, they will once again take up lethal arms against humankind? And do you think for one minute that these villains won’t just be emboldened once they are not only released but granted special status by the Ninth Circuit to continue their plastic straw sucking religious ceremonies?
Soon, they will be out recruiting and converting people to their new “religion.” More like a cult!
If we are really serious about doing something to save all of humankind and the planet, we must get serious about how we punish the people so hellbent on killing off the species and destroying the planet.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. What we have on our hands right now is nothing short of a mutiny on a very large, fragile asteroid hurtling through space.
And everybody knows the only way to put down a mutiny on an asteroid is to kill every last mutineer, right?
Those soda-swigging, straw-slurping planet-killers need to pay.
• Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Funny how town councils, county commissioners, state legislatures and congress seldom if ever attack the true root of a problem. The problem here is cities and states dumping garbage into the oceans. The true polluters of this nation are municipalities and seldom citizens. They could steal more monies from the people by forcing them to recycle and the cities collect the profits. I suppose those who are elected in the state of california are nuts to begin with
” I suppose those who are elected in the state of california are nuts to begin with”
Of course they are! California is where the Fruits and Nuts are created.
examples; Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi.
I think it is more like those that vote those IDIOTS in are stupid. Nuts is too subjective and identifies a class of people that fail to get recognized by the left. California isn’t the only state that has idiots, so they don’t really have the exclusive right to the stupid people either.
Fruits, nuts and flakes. Every homicide in California is committed by a cereal killer.
4liberty that was like New York dumping their garbage off shore and then had to shut the beaches down because the garbage floated back to shore. Now who would think such a thing could happen.
YET we the people got blamed for it, NOT the cities, where the blame truly lays!
You can go to jail in California, especially Santa Barbara, for using a plastic straw. But you can come into California (USA) illegally and they will give you a drivers license, food stamps, welfare, Social Security and Medicare, and the right to vote in local elections. People wonder how we get legislators like Pelosi, Waters, Schiff and Swalwell, but it seems California loves to elect idiots!
Yes Pat they do love to elect idiots and have been doing so for decades but am sure there is some issue that will top plastic straws down the road.
Yup! Wait till the 3-D plastic guns start showing up on the streets.
Truly just shows HOW back asswards, CA has become. WHEN illegal invaders are welcome with open arms, but users of straws go to jail..
Movies love to use violence and embellish gun play for effect, but the actors want to ban the use of fire arms as a personal device.
Okay, say that your gun is just a “live prop” on the “movie site” but it is only used for an “action scene” and it is still “in production.”
That is one reason i dislike Liam neeson so much. I’d say a solid 90% of his movies over the past 15 years, have all been action films involving guns. YET HE IS ANTI-gun himself…
NOT all who live in the state vote for creatures like nasty pislousi and mad max, nasty pislousi suffers from some sort of dementia and mad max is just plain crazy and hateful of all white people.
I just went to my 60th years HS reunion in SB. Still very beautiful, nice weather but much like the rest of coastal California, Taxifornia, it is run by idiots. Growing up in the 50s, three blocks from the beach was wonderful. Now, you couldn’t get me back with a gun, oh yeah, that’s right, you can’t have a gun in California anymore.
Seeing how bad CA is, i would have PASSED On going to that HS reunion.
As far as guns go at least we can have guns for self defense, we can also carry them to the range, in nj you get caught with and you goto jail for 5 years.or more.
Why does any sane person live in communist Kalifornia? The communists in office enslaving the public and business owners!
Either they are NOT sane, or they for what ever reason, won’t leave (or can’t)..
Why go after cali all the time look how bad new jersey has gotten in the last year, nj is even worse in many ways.
Paper or Plastic? The Leftist environmental idiots shouted, “Plastic, we want plastic! Save our forests! No more paper!” And the forests burned due as dead kindling piled up, our renewable resource left to overgrow, accumulate, and die. No logging roads available for access to fight the fires. And now, “Paper, we want paper!” And we are supposed to pretend it was our idea in the first place to use plastic. We knew. They didn’t. They need a reminder.
True. It’s A GREEN MESS!
And I can remember when the same groups destroyed the paper straw industry to protect the trees – a renewable resource. Plastic made better sense, they said.
Paper cartons for six packs were too wasteful so we got plastic critter chokers in their place.
Paper bags used to be the norm at grocery stores until these same environmental Industrial complex lobbyists made us choose “Paper or Plastic?”.
We spent years, as a society, getting mercury removed from everything on their “say so” and now they are the ones pu$hing short lived light bulb$ that contain mercury.
This is a GREEN MESS! They own it 100%
They can’t clean up problems of human feces and homeless encampments on the streets in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, but they’re obsessed about plastic drinking straws. Crazy Mexifornia!.
Well said, Los Angeles is nothing but a suburb of Mexico and half of the Hispanics are illegal.
I’d say more than half are illegal..
Try more like 75% are illegals
Buy a piccolo. With the proper fingering it can be used and reused as a straw but you need to wash it afterward. When not acting as a straw it can be used to play “Marching Thru Georgia”, “Dixie” or other rousing southern marches. LOL
Everybody should say to them all, “Oh, go suck a plastic straw”!!!!…..
Liberal pro-choice logic = you have the right to choose to kill an unborn human but you do not have the choice to use a straw, get a plastic grocery bag, pick the size of your soda, or carry a gun.
Corrected it for ya
[Liberal pro-choice ILLOGIC = you have the right to choose to kill an unborn human but you do not have the choice to use a straw, get a plastic grocery bag, pick the size of your soda, or carry a gun.]
Liberals are attempting save the rest of us from the hazard of plastic pollution. Don’t they realize that straws imported to the US are biodegradable…you can compost them or recycle them. So, how are they significantly different that paper-straws?
I continually rail against the tyranny of statutory law and this is another fine example. “Rule of Law” means the Common law (injury, damage, victim), not the arbitrary crap the politicians make up every day to control us.
Sadly, it is not just California. I read somewhere that Seattle (no surprise, there, right?) is thinking of banning plastic straws too. Just remember, folks, what California does sometimes ends up nationwide. God help us!
You are not looking far enough down the road. Where will this go? The plastic straws in California will band together, take surveys, and publish their straw polls. After which, they will petition the state legislature to recognize them as people and demand civil rights. That will lead to straw voting. When the straws have finally reached their goals they will retire to art colonies and spend their time drawing straws.
I, for one, am so glad the left-coast liberals have finally begun to concentrate on the really serious problems in our world today. I mean, who cares about the likelihood of that fat ego-centric dictator in North Korea having ‘the bomb?’ Who cares about the millions starving all over the earth? Who cares about billions of people headed straight to hell without the forgiveness of God? Who cares about the hundreds of innocent babies who were aborted today and about the couples who are unable to conceive? Who cares about anything at all about which rational people (obviously excluding this city council) have every right to be concerned?
The inmates are running the asylum.