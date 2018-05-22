Sanctuary officials could get 5 years in prison under ‘Libby Schaaf Act’

Tipping illegal immigrants off to a looming immigration sweep could net sanctuary city leaders jail time, under a new bill announced Monday by Rep. Steve King.
The Iowa Republican dubbed the bill the Mayor Libby Schaaf Act, after the Oakland mayor who alerted California’s Bay Area to an impending sweep earlier this year, in a move that immigration officials said helped hundreds of people escape detection.
At the time, the chief of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Ms. Schaaf was essentially acting as a “gang lookout” tipping off lawbreakers when police came through their neighborhood.
Mr. King’s new bill would include a penalty of up to five years in prison for any state or local official who obstructs enforcement of federal laws.
“I want lawless, sanctuary city politicians to hear this message clearly: if you obstruct ICE, you are going to end up in the cooler,” Mr. King said in announcing his bill.
President Trump, a vehement opponent of sanctuary cities, has already called for Ms. Schaaf to be prosecuted.
And ICE chief Thomas D. Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen have officially petitioned the Justice Department to see if they can prosecute sanctuary city officials.
But Mr. King said there’s some debate about whether current laws make Ms. Schaaf’s behavior in tipping off illegal immigrants criminal.
He said his bill would “remove all doubt.”
Ms. Schaaf, appearing on CNN Monday night, vowed to remain firm in the face of pressure.
“We will not let anyone intimidate us. We will not apologize for those values,” she told the network.
She defended the legality of sanctuary policies, saying local officials have the right to decide how much cooperation to provide to federal officials, and she doubted Mr. King’s bill could withstand scrutiny.
“It’s not possible that legislation like that could be illegal. Sanctuary city policies are legal policies,” she said.
She added that the “warning” she gave was only “general” in nature, and amounted to advising people of their legal rights should they be caught. She doubted anyone managed to escape ICE’s sweep because of it.
“The idea that caused any amount of people to not be apprehended as part of that operation just cannot be true,” she said.
Join the discussion
Start locking them up now!! No matter who you are your not above the law, and you don’t make your own.
Make her the face of ICE obstruction. LOCK HER UP!
WE shouldn’t need to pass a NEW LAW to get this crook locked up. JUST ENFORCE existing laws we already have!!!
Exactly. They have already broken the law. If you make a new law to deal with these opportunistic politicians, it won’t apply. You can’t make an ex post facto law, meaning a law against something someone has already done. You’d need to wait for them to do it again before you can arrest them.
Arrest them now. They are already criminals. Don’t make it look like they were well within their rights before the new law was approved.
Well do it already and stop talking about it. That’s whats wrong with the government no one ever goes to jail. We are tired of hearing it.
+1000. I am SICK AND TIRED of saying “well we might do X to this crook, or Y to that crook.”
JUST SHUT THE HELL UP already, about what you MIGHT DO, and get your heads out of your rectums and DO IT!
Ms. Schaaf has made a whole lot of blanket legal assertions: “Sanctuary city policies are legal policies;” and, “The idea that caused any amount of people to not be apprehended as part of that operation just cannot be true.”
I wonder what would happen if you offered a $10K reward for information associated with any individual avoiding ICE as a result of her advance warning. Then, prosecutors could test her first assertion while trying her actions associated with the second assertion.
Find out what her net worth is, and if the case against her is successful, pay that to the whistle blower, after confiscating all of her assets. (If the case is not successful, then the whistle blower gets the $10,000 reward.)
That wouldn’t happen more than a time or two, and we’d quit seeing this kind of evil.
How can sanctuary city policies BE LEGAL ONES, when they fly FLAT IN THE FACE OF OUR Constitution!!!!!!
Should get her a noose and a long drop with a short rope since she is a TRAITOR.
Good riddance to bad rubbish – for five years, anyway!
Hopefully she’ll have plenty of violent illegal aliens in cells near hers.
This is why i keep saying, ALL THOSE WHO willfully coddle illegal invaders, who are US citizens, should HAVE THEIR CITIZENSHIP REVOKED immediately and IRREVOCABLY. THEN GET exiled to a country of their choice.
We sure could use a few more Steve King types in the Congress!
This shall prove to be another empty gesture by a politician grandstanding as a tough guy who knows very well that his cowardly, treasonous RINO colleagues, in both Houses of a disgustingly corrupt Congress, will vote, if Paul RYNO even allows it to the Floor, along with all the Dems, nay. They must not do anything with even the possibility of disciplining the anti-American, anti-Constitution, and gross disrespecters of American citizens and irrational defenders of alien invaders, including known criminals.