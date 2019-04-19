Sanctuary: Illegal alien with deportation order hits, kills St. Paul man

Jose O. Vasquez-Guillen, of St. Paul, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on April 3 south of the St. Paul Downtown Airport near Concord and Page streets. Mark J. O’Gara, 52, of St. Paul, died at the scene.

Two days after the crash, Vasquez-Guillen left the Ramsey County jail and was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Vasquez-Guillen, a citizen of El Salvador, entered the country illegally at age 15 in January 2016, and a federal judge seven months later ordered him deported, ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Thursday. The deportation order came after Vasquez-Guillen failed to appear for his immigration hearing.

This is an excerpt from the Star-Tribune.

