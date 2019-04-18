San Francisco’s human waste problem plotted on foul map: ‘The city itself is in trouble’

San Franciscans who want to see the full extent of the city’s public pooping problem can find evidence with a click of a button.

Forbes magazine and its auditors at OpenTheBooks.com recently decided to plot 118,352 reported instances of human fecal matter on city streets. The results are vivid and disturbing.

“The city itself is in trouble,” the magazine wrote Monday. “Today, San Francisco hosts an estimated homeless population of 7,500 people. Affluent sections of the city have become dangerous with open-air drug use, tens of thousands of discarded needles, and, sadly, human feces.”

The problem is no secret to the city’s mayor.

“I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” London Breed told a local NBC affiliate in July 2018. “That is a huge problem, and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.”

Forbes noted that despite vows to clean the city up, conditions “are the same or worse.”

“Last year, the number of reports spiked to an all-time high at 28,084,” the magazine reported. “In first quarter 2019, the pace continued with 6,676 instances of human waste in the public way.”

Data on OpenTheBooks.com for the story was gleaned from resident reporting to 311 city dispatchers between 2011-2019.

