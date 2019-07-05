Home » News

San Francisco to paint over historic mural of George Washington’s life

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 7:40 am July 5, 2019
In this photo taken April 3, 2019, a pair of students walk past a historic mural that includes slaves and a dead Native American at George Washington High School in San Francisco. The San Fransisco school board unanimously voted Tuesday, June 25, 2019, to destroy a controversial mural displayed in a public high school. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will spend up to $600,000 to paint over historical artwork at a public school depicting the life of George Washington, a mural once seen as educational and innovative but now criticized as racist and degrading for its depiction of black and Native American people.

The “Life of Washington” was painted by Victor Arnautoff, one of the foremost muralists in the San Francisco area during the Depression. The San Francisco School Board’s decision to paint over the 83-year-old mural is prompting some to worry that other artwork from the so-called New Deal era could face a similar fate because of changing sensitivities.

In addition to depicting Washington as a soldier, surveyor, statesman and signer of the Declaration of Independence, the 13-panel, 1,600-sqaure foot mural at George Washington High School contains images of white pioneers standing over the body of a Native American and slaves working at Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.

The board’s decision last week comes at a time when the legacies of Washington and other historical figures who owned slaves are being re-examined. Some cities have changed the names of streets and buildings named after slave owners.

Richard Walker, a professor emeritus of geography at the University of California, Berkeley and director of the history project, Living New Deal, said the Washington mural is meant to show the “uncomfortable facts” about America’s first president. For that, it was among many New Deal works of art considered radical when created.

“We on the left ought to welcome the honest portrayal,” Walker said, adding that destroying a piece of art “is the worst way we can deal with historic malfeasance, historic evils.”

Mark Sanchez, vice president of the school board and a third-grade teacher, said students who must walk past the mural during the school day don’t have a choice about seeing the harmful images. “Painting it over represents not only a symbolic fresh start, but a real fresh start,” he said.

Lope Yap, Jr., vice president of the Washington High School Alumni Association and a 1970 graduates, disagreed, saying when he was a student and saw the mural he was “awed by the subtle ways Arnautoff was able to critique American history.” He said the depictions are “treasures, priceless art” and painting it over is tantamount to pretending the history depicted never happened.

“I’m not into censorship,” Yap said. “I would want to deal with history so we can prevent this from ever happening again.”

The mural is a fresco, which means it’s painted on the wall and can’t easily be removed. Painting it over won’t happen immediately. Should a lawsuit or other delay arise, it will be covered up until the issues are resolved. The board plans to digitally archive the mural.

Most of the $600,000 earmarked for the project will go toward a required environmental review and to cover expected legal challenges.

George Washington High School has about 2,000 students. Nearly all are people of color and many come from low-income families. As early as the 1960s, some students argued the mural’s imagery is offensive and racist. Renewed opposition emerged in recent years amid protests in the South and elsewhere over statues honoring Confederate heroes.

Arnautoff, a Russian-born communist and social critic, was hired with Federal Art Project funds as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, a series of government programs meant to help lift the country out of the Great Depression of the 1930s.

He was one of a group of artists to paint murals at San Francisco’s Coit Tower that prompted anti-communists to delay the tower’s opening. Arnautoff’s piece, called “City Life,” shows urban workers crowding around a newsstand of socialist newspapers and magazines. The piece faced criticism for failing to include the conservative-leaning San Francisco Chronicle.

“Victor Arnautoff was far ahead of his time, and we have yet to catch up with him in terms of making school curriculum more inclusive and historically accurate,” said Harvey Smith, president of the National New Deal Preservation Association.

Walker and other supporters of the mural worry that painting over it may signal that it’s acceptable to destroy the thousands of other New Deal murals across the country. Activists have been successful in getting a series of New Deal murals at the University of New Mexico covered up. Other New Deal murals in New York and Iowa have been vandalized, as well as painted over and subsequently restored.

“The mural is an immense public treasure during one of the few periods of American history where you had the federal government supporting public art, public spaces, public goods,” Walker said. “It’s been the right that has always attacked the New Deal with its social programs.”

Walker suggested rather than destroying the Washington mural, school officials should simply cover it and require freshmen to take a course on slavery and California’s role in subjugating Native Americans.

To Sanchez, that’s not enough.

“I understand the importance of art, and it should be the last thing we do, to attempt to cover any kind of art up,” he said. “The starting point has to be from those who feel they are harmed and how that is unacceptable, especially given the history of this country. When we don’t listen, we don’t learn.”

15 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:18 am July 5, 2019 at 8:18 am

Typical Liberal mentality: Liberals only believe what they WANT to believe, Truth, Facts, Reality and even History are all irrelevant to a Liberal, if they don’t want to believe them.
If Liberal Democrats don’t like the Truth, Facts, Reality or History they will either change or destroy what they don’t like or want to believe.

Here we see the Liberal Democrats destroying historical artwork at a public school depicting the life of George Washington, a mural once seen as educational and innovative but now criticized as racist and degrading for its depiction of black and Native American, because they think that it is not politically correct.

BUT, the public display, protection and approve of the LGBTQ lifestyle is acceptable to the Liberal demonic Democrats who consider sexual perversion politically correct.

    tremors1
    tremors1
    9:04 am July 5, 2019 at 9:04 am

    “BUT, the public display, protection and approve of the LGBTQ lifestyle is acceptable to the Liberal demonic Democrats who consider sexual perversion politically correct.”

    Scruffy – Not only is it acceptable to them, to them, it is mandatory for the rest of us to accept it as well.

TomkatBooks
TomkatBooks
8:28 am July 5, 2019 at 8:28 am

Part of the cost would include an environmental impact statement for painting over the mural.

This just gives you an idea of how far the lefties have taken the city into insanity.

Why don’t they require such a statement from the homeless before they defecate on the street or sidewalk? Such behavior by the homeless is a far greater danger, environmental and otherwise, than any paint job.

4freedom
4freedom
8:57 am July 5, 2019 at 8:57 am

This is all part of progressive Communists plan, erase history, next, get the guns, what do we see Nazicrats running on during this election cycle, pure insanity.

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    9:00 am July 5, 2019 at 9:00 am

    you are exactly right 4freedom i also have been saying it for years.

    but not enough people are hearing it.

    book burns will be next.

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    9:47 am July 5, 2019 at 9:47 am

    These progressives are acting just like the Nazi Islamists of today-the ISIS and other brown shirt groups . They think that by destroying and erasing history they will prevail. . All infidels and like minded need to be sure to get the history and photos of these murals and preserve them that way. Then document and get as many name as possible to bring these anti-Americans before the courts for their destructive behavior.
    Sadly this destruction is in filthy-diseased ridden SF . Just expect more and more destruction to happen there . The Nazi activists will destroy as much as they can and then SF will be gone.

tonybkc
tonybkc
9:00 am July 5, 2019 at 9:00 am

Let’s pass these crazy thoughts all around the world. Let’s change history. Destroy all art in Egypt, Rome, etc that was created by slaves.

SaintITC
SaintITC
9:03 am July 5, 2019 at 9:03 am

All the PC crap aside, you need an environmental review to paint a wall??

jefz
jefz
9:08 am July 5, 2019 at 9:08 am

Another disgraceful move to erase our history. Apparently promoted by individuals who are brain dead and not from European heritage. To advocate this type of destruction is not only stupid, but unacceptable. Going forward, If a religions statue frightens children will they advocate its destruction? The $600,000 cost to destroy would be better used to incarcerate the people who want nothing more than to destroy our history.

ac0522
ac0522
9:21 am July 5, 2019 at 9:21 am

The Dem Party is no different than the Islam political terror org who plunder, burn & eradicate irreplaceable historical sites they don’t like.

Support the Dem Party & say bye-bye to a free America & hello to a totalitarian hell-hole or as those of us who are educated & aware of reality would call it, a poop-hole, aka s**t hole, country.

Steve Ray
Steve Ray
9:36 am July 5, 2019 at 9:36 am

The artist or the author of the article got one thing wrong. George didn’t sign the Declaration of Independence. He was away on military maneuvers.

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
9:38 am July 5, 2019 at 9:38 am

Communists and Nazis destroyed then rewrote history to accomplish their own ends. What this does is cover up what the artist painted as true, slavery did exist, the Indian were treated badly, it’s all there to see and taken as a lesson as to how far we have come from those days. The Victorian essayist Matthew Arnold had the perfect description for the ‘politically correct’ crowd: CULTURAL PHILISTINES! Willing to destroy anything that does meet their ‘standards’ no matter what the cost, much as the radical Islamists have done to cultural icons all over the world.

History1
History1
9:40 am July 5, 2019 at 9:40 am

So if we keep using this logic, then the statue of Simon Bolivar in San Francisco should also come down since he too was a slave owner. You can also say that no Native Americans would have surrendered if whites didn’t give them alcohol so do we ban all whiskey? As we try to erase our history (as these people wish to do) where does it end? Sad that historical facts have no bearing on this current society of people who use feelings to justify erasing and discriminating against history to fit their agenda. This mural is exactly representing what it should: that our great country has and had flaws but is still a great country.

John Malott
John Malott
9:45 am July 5, 2019 at 9:45 am

Once again California *****!

Linda Archer
Linda Archer
9:52 am July 5, 2019 at 9:52 am

What isn’t racist to the progressives anymore? The group of tolerance is the most hateful bunch around. I have a couple of distant family members who are liberals, cannot stand to be around them anymore because they are so disconnected from reality.

Leave a Reply