San Francisco residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco residents fed up with having their cars broken into multiple times have taken matters into their own hands. They’re hoping to connect with would be thieves on an emotional level.
Fed up with having his vehicle broken into four times over a year and a half, Felix Kubin decided to express his frustration, writing on the rear windshield, “Thank you for letting this glass remain unbroken. We are a poor family with two kids. No values inside except diapers.”
“Maybe they feel pity or like empathy,” Kubin told ABC7 News.
On the driver’s side window he wrote, “No valuables inside except baby’s milk.”
Creativity contest! Okay it’s not really a contest BUT I do want to hear from you! Have you taken a pic of a note in or on a car like this? Please show me your best plea to SF car break in thieves! @SFCarBreakins @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/H8X1nppTyc
— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 12, 2018
This is an excerpt. Read more at KGO-TV.
another perk for living in a liberal utopian city.
Maybe if they wrote it in Spanish that would eliminate half their problem. Then leave a needle, rolling papers, and a pack of cigarettes and that would take care of the other half. Boy liberals are dumb. Don’t know how to use perks. lol
Ahhh Sanctuary, the joy of protecting, feeding, housing, and being mugged by Criminal Liberals SF you must be so proud.
This is what socialism will bring to the country.
The thieves are eliminating the government from the taking from one and giving to another. This should be a federal crime punishable by arrest and release for anyone who is here illegally, and life imprisonment and servitude for citizens.
I think you must have meant “punishable by arrest and DEPORTATION.”
Yes, asking criminals to be honest always works. To paraphrase a saying, “The chickens of liberal San Francisco voters have come home to roost.”
It’s a unique experience for liberals to actually undergo the consequences of their liberal politics instead of, as standard, imposing them on others.
Where is Dirty Harry?
California took his gun away.
Now they have got to beg, next they will try paying thiefs to leave them alone.
News Flash
Sure glad the SFO politicians have it all under control. Sanctuary City
and liberal ideas must be wonderful.
I move from Stockton & Bay Street 25 years ago. I would not move back
to SFO for any amount of money.
Since I moved , I have not been robbed, my car has not been stolen,
no glass breakage , no home invasion, nobody has POOPED on my side walk. No homeless doing drugs on my street . We have LAW and ORDER and if a crime is committed our law enforcement will put the criminal in jail and they will stay in jail. When they get out we offer a one way non refundable bus ticket to California along with all the give away programs they offer. We don’t send many because our crime rate is very low.
I just hope that wherever you moved to, you did not bring ANY of those “progressive(NOT)” ideas with you. Too many do, and subsequently start the same degradation, rampant in LA/SF, in the state they now live. I say to ANYBODY leaving the ‘former’ Golden State, that if they have not had the required epiphany, erasing all liberal thought, they should NOT come to my state!
We have seen that so much in Texas that when I meet California transplants who AREN’T trying to turn Texas into California, it’s a rare treat!
Would they get robbed if they wrote “I want open borders!” on their windshield?
Or put the La Raza Unida logo, the Antifa logo, the Muslim Brotherhood logo, the Black Panthers logo, the BLM logo, the Hammer & Sickle sign, and the MS-13 gang signature on their bumpers.
Did I miss any?
How about just a note telling all that the “doors are unlocked, breaking in NOT required?” Good ole “catch and release” Jerry, CA, the ‘former’ Golden State, is Out-of-Control! On a positive note, with the “mass exodus” of folk, the traffic should become far less frustrating! Will the last person leaving, with a smidgeon of common sense left, please turn out the lights?
City of Wusses. All of you who voted in liberals who LOVE CRIMINALS, you are getting exactly what you deserve.
The rest of you should find some way to leave, even if you have to move in with relatives in some other state until you can get back on your feet.
It will never stop in SF or anywhere in california until the decent people there start catching their politicians and releasing them into GITMO for their crimes…..
What a tactic for war. When you conquer a nation? Release all their criminals… and make it punishable to harm them.
If someone wanted to demoralize an occupied nation? It would be a stroke of evil genius to let all criminals roam free.
Demoralization of the American people is truly what the Liberals seek.