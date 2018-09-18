San Francisco residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco residents fed up with having their cars broken into multiple times have taken matters into their own hands. They’re hoping to connect with would be thieves on an emotional level.

Fed up with having his vehicle broken into four times over a year and a half, Felix Kubin decided to express his frustration, writing on the rear windshield, “Thank you for letting this glass remain unbroken. We are a poor family with two kids. No values inside except diapers.”

“Maybe they feel pity or like empathy,” Kubin told ABC7 News.

On the driver’s side window he wrote, “No valuables inside except baby’s milk.”

Creativity contest! Okay it’s not really a contest BUT I do want to hear from you! Have you taken a pic of a note in or on a car like this? Please show me your best plea to SF car break in thieves! @SFCarBreakins @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/H8X1nppTyc — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 12, 2018

This is an excerpt. Read more at KGO-TV.

