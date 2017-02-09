San Francisco: Free college tuition for all

(UPI) — San Francisco will become the first city in the nation to offer free tuition at its community college to all residents, starting in the fall, the city announced.
The city will pay $5.4 million each year for the $46 per credit fee and semester fees at the City College of San Francisco, it was announced at a news conference Monday at City Hall.
The $2.2 million payout for tuition alone amounts to 45,000 academic credits, said Hydra Mendoza, a member of the San Francisco Board of Education. That represents a full-time courseload, or 12 credits a semester, for 3,750 students.
For students already receiving state-funded fee waivers, San Francisco will pay an extra $250 per semester for full-time students and $100 for part-time students to spend on books, transportation, school supplies and health fees.
All residents who’ve lived in the city for at least one year will be eligible. The current enrollment at City College of San Francisco is 23,410 students.
“Making City College free is going to provide greater opportunities for more San Franciscans to enter into the middle class and more San Franciscans to stay in the middle class if they currently are,” San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim said.
The money will come from Proposition W, which San Francisco voters approved in November. It’s a transfer tax on properties selling for at least $5 million.
Prop W is expected to raise $44 million annually, with most going into the city’s general fund.
A big push is underway nationwide for free college tuition.
On Friday at the California Capitol, a public hearing was conducted to find ways of paying for a free education.
California has more than 1 million full-time community college students, but about 65 percent of them now pay no tuition because of state grants and other stipends. But it would cost an estimated $420 million to cover the more than 400,000 students who are paying for their education.
“There’s no such thing as a free lunch — and there’s really no such thing as a free education,” Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association President Jon Coupal said.
On Jan. 3, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan to offer free tuition at state colleges to middle-and low-income New Yorkers. Students whose families earn less than $125,000 a year will be eligible for free tuition through the new Excelsior Scholarship at any state or city university starting this fall.
Sanders pushed for free tuition while campaigning for president in 2016.
—-
Jon Coupal is right, “there’s really no such thing as a free education.” Property owners will pay the bill. It begins with the “transfer tax on properties selling for 5 million or more.” No mention of how much that tax will be. You can bet your life that this will be lowered over the years, until it includes ALL property sales, and the tax will increase to the point where you can’t afford to sell your property. If the tax is added to the sale price, you won’t be able to afford to buy property. All this so the precious snowflakes, and illegal aliens, can go to school for free and earn their cultural diversity degrees.
Well, these Bit for shains in that town VOTED for this, so i have not ONE lick of sympathy for them when it comes time to move and NO ONE is interested in buying their property..
No doubt the illegal aliens will get first crack at the freebees before Legal American citizens,,,they already get In-State Tuition in many liberal States while honest out of state Legal American taxpayers pay the full ride. Transgenders and sex change artists will probably actually get paid to go. Hope there are 10 honest men left in the city, unlike Sodom and Gomorrah, the environment could get a lot hotter very very soon, and it wont be because of carbon in the air,,,THEY will become the carbon,,,maybe pillars of salt.
Especially once it gets known that YOU will be paying for it by buying property out there. NO ONE will be wanting to buy anything.. SO BANG goes their income source to pay for this all.. THEN who will they get to pay for it all?
Of course, the radical left politicians will use other peoples money (taxpayers) to pay for another vote buying program. Democrats never pass up an opportunity for raising taxes to support another vote buying scheme.
Agreed: nothing is ever free. And transfer taxes on a few property sales are not going to pay for years of pay and benefit for faculty, maintenance crews, office staff, and administrators; grounds and facilities upkeep and repair; utilities; special events; and (guess what!) taxes. These leftists seem to think there’s a big pile of money somewhere that appears magically from nowhere and keeps replenishing itself as you shovel it away.
And of course those students who see the colleges as just another freebie that they don’t have to do anything to earn will treat it as … just another freebie that they don’t have to do anything to earn.
Are they still paying the bums a weekly stipend out there..? Free college: They have a lot of resources there but this could be the beginning of the end for SF.
If they get many more illegals and freeloaders in CA, the state might just ‘tip over’ ala remark by Rep. Hank Johnson D-GA
And WHEN they go belly up, i hpe to heck trump doesn’t bail them out!
California had free college until the student riots of the 1960’s The push must be toward dual majors. With information on expected income. While some in the arts will make good income add computer arts to that and they can make a very good income.
City governments tend to promise everything when they know the state will pick up the tab when it gets out of control. ALL CA city’s should promise free college so that the state will go broke faster.
With the recent melee at UC Berkeley, we can see what kind of education they will be getting – PhD in Snowflake.
Fantastic – when can I tell my friend his daughter will get a free ride at Cal Berkeley’s school of Architecture?
Don’t you mean a PHD in burning down architecture!