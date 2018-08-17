San Francisco forms a poop patrol

Awash in real estate money, San Francisco’s also flush with potty problems — the city has received 14,597 complaints about feces on its sidewalks since January, reported KGO.
Now city leaders have unveiled plans for a six-person poop patrol to try to address the issue, chiefly attributed to the city’s large population of homeless people, according to KNTV.
In September, two city crews will start patrolling San Francisco streets in search of human waste to clean up, targeting neighborhoods with the most complaints, the station reported. The project will cost about $1 million.
“We’re trying to be proactive,” Public Works director Mohammed Nuru told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re actually out there looking for it.”
But the very concept of a poop patrol inspired skepticism, mockery and, yes, poop emojis aplenty on Twitter.
“San Francisco is both a city where you need a $350,000 income to afford a median priced home, and a city that just announced a “Poop Patrol” to clean up the streets,” read one comment.
“Instead of telling people to USE A BATHROOM!! San Francisco is going to send out a pooper scooper Patrol to pick it up,” wrote one person. “Lord help us all.”
“Oh good grief,” read one comment. “The idea the poop patrol is necessary.”
Others posting to Twitter had questions.
“Will the poop patrol get hazardous duty pay?” asked one person, while another wanted to know, “how much would you have to make to do this job?”
Human waste on sidewalks has long been a headache in San Francisco. In July, newly elected Mayor London Breed declared the problem was worse than ever, according to The Sacramento Bee.
“I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” Breed said. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.”
Other San Francisco residents seemed to agree, although the Chronicle reported the city does operate 22 “Pit Stop” toilets open to the public, with plans to extend hours and add five more.
“I even see people pooping next to my car when I’m in the car parking,” Dawa Sherpa told KNTV.
“They run into places like public places, and people tell them, ‘Well we don’t have a restroom for you,’ and then they just dump on the street,” Rose Smith told the station.
First stop City Hall! You’ll need more than a 6 person team to clear out all of the human waste there! Next, the enforcement or lack thereof! I find it telling the picture associated with this shows a CITY vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant! Another thing the city seems to turn a blind eye!
This is such a disgusting problem – This is San Francisco’s way of covering up the problem! Once the poop is cleaned up, it will fade from the spotlight and SF will just continue to enable people. No real changes will take place!
How able fining or arresting people who do this and put a STOP to it!
Wake up America, the democrats have sold out America. Lets vote them all out
can you smeeeellllllll what the left is cookin on jabroni street?
What makes me laugh when i read this. IF I OWN a dog (or cat) who while taking it out for a walk, publicly pooops, i get FINED IF I DON’T clean up the animal’s mess.
SO WHY THE HELL can’t we find these public poopers and fine THEM!?!?
Poop on the sidewalks! The product of liberalism. In other words, no personal responsibility!
Get rid of their Lib-**** governor & get a good Conservative governor & guaranteed this problem would get Resolved!!!…..One way or another!
“We’re trying to be proactive.”
Um… I don’t think it is very “proactive” to have sanitation crews out there cleaning up the all the deuce-meister messes that apparently abound in that once-lovely city.
Pro-active would be to clean up the city with respect to the number of people on the streets who are troublesome enough to be dropping the deuce in public in the first place.
Seems fairly obvious. Maybe not to progressives though.
So true. being proactive, would have been to ENSURE THIS insanity never came to be, in the first place. NOT making a reactionary move to clean it up after it’s been done.
Sounds like a typical California nothing program. With all the nutty left wing liberals running all levels of government, this will be as useless, and expensive, as all the others that Jerry and his stooges in city governments come up with. It’s surprising that all the taxpaying normal citizens in that state haven’t fled there in droves to try and get away from all that stupidity.
Sanitation socialism. … The patrol should take the poop in individual bags and knock on the doors of the rich residents. Telling them that they should flush it down their toilets in the name of “redistribution of poop.”
Very funny and very true
Thanks for the chuckle. I really needed one after thinking about poop patrols~~ EEEEWWW!
And then fine said rich person, all in the name of ‘redistribution of wealth’..
Anything you tolerate, you’ll get more of. Look the other way while people urinate and defecate in the streets, and you’ll wind up with San Francisco’s mess. A six person team will barely put a dent in the problem.
When you have poop for brains running things, this is what you can expect. This is on the heels of the “low gallonage flushing toilets” mandate fiasco that caused blockages in the collection system of San Fransick-o recently! When knee-jerk responses become officially mandated instead of reasoned and regulated solutions, this is EXACTLY what can be anticipated every time. Remember, people don’t plan to fail, they fail to plan……..(except brain dead Dem/Libs seem to defy any attempt to use logic and reasoning, like vampire’s avoidance of garlic and sunlight!)
We’ll have to amend the description of land of fruits and nuts to the land of fruits, nuts and poop.
Don’t forget, the land of fires!
They need to start at the top and work down:
The Gov. Place of Business & Residences is the first places to start.
Then their House & Senate Buildings.
Then the S.F. Mayor’s place of business & residence.
Then the local board members …..
. o O ( Just saying … )
Funny. San Francisco is one of those places where you can be fined up to several hundred dollars for failing to “pick up” after your dog, but apparently nobody will do anything if you decide to cop a squat on the sidewalk or street and drop a deuce for the “poop patrol” to clean up. How about fining them? Or at least make them carry a plastic bag and “pick up” after themselves? The city could even leave little dispensers of poop bags and gloves to facilitate this. No more excuses!
Mohammed Nuru wouldn’t be a Muslim would he? I guess they don’t have porta potties where he came from. If SF puts one on every corner they might have cleaner streets. Then again, there’s something wild and free about squatting to poop.
Dave Kline, he probably sees NOTHING WRONG with this! That is why Muslims wear those LONG ROBES in their native countries. When the urge comes upon them, they just squat in the street wherever they happen to be, make their “deposit,” wipe off with their fingers, then stand up and move on. There’s a LAW in Islam specifying which hand you use for this, and which hand you’re allowed to dip into the communal humus bowl. You use the WRONG HAND in the bowl, and you are subject to have that hand CHOPPED OFF! Just a little trivia about the CHARMING customs of Islam.
Isn’t this just the PERFECT metaphor for how lib-tards “run” things when they get in control of something? I think there’s a lesson in there somewhere for keeping these LOONS the hell OUT of political power at the national level. Any power they GET will only be ABUSED and used to deprive the rest of us of our liberties, our Constitution, and finally, our COUNTRY, which they are HELLBENT on GIVING AWAY to Third World illegals and refujihadis.
Could not pay me enough$ to live in Mexifornia
So they’re finally going to round up the criminal invaders and deport them?
Granola people (nuts, fruits, and flakes) elect incompetent and demented mayors and governors. Then they reap poop on the streets, sidewalks and a beautiful city turned into a sewer. Look around America to all the major cities with huge amounts of gang violence, innocent children and other caught between flying bullets, drugs everywhere, and filth.
For the most part, most of us do not have to live or work in the large cities of America and of the world (London, Paris, Brussels, etc.), but the people who do are looking for a way out.
What a bunch of chit!