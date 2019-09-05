San Francisco city board labels NRA a ‘domestic terrorist organization’

San Francisco passed a measure Tuesday labeling the National Rifle Association a “domestic terrorist organization” following several mass shootings that the city’s board of supervisors claims the gun advocacy group has “incited.”

The board’s resolution said the NRA is causing “an epidemic of gun violence,” by using “its considerable wealth and organization strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence.”

Citing the July mass shooting at the nearby Gilroy Garlic Festival, the measure also called on the city to “take every reasonable step to limit those entities who do business with the City and County of San Francisco from doing business with this domestic terrorist organization.”

The NRA called the resolution — which was written after the Gilroy shooting — a “stunt” meant to deflect from the other problems San Francisco faces.

“This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few,” it said, according to KTVU. “The NRA will continue working to protect the constitutional rights of all freedom-loving Americans.”

Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates have heightened their calls for something to be done about gun violence after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, and Odessa, Texas, left more than 30 people dead.

