San Francisco city attorney threatens legal action over Whitaker appointment

San Francisco’s city attorney threatened Monday to take court action if the Department of Justice does not provide a legal justification for the appointment of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.
In a letter to the Justice Department, Dennis Herrera said San Francisco has four cases proceeding in court that name former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a defendant.
Mr. Sessions was forced out last week after months of blistering criticism from President Trump for recusing himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He was replaced by Mr. Whitaker.
Given that Mr. Sessions’ resignation will affect those cases, Mr. Herrera wrote that if the Justice Department does not provide legal justification for Mr. Whitaker’s appointment, the city “may be forced” to require a judge to demand it.
Mr. Herrera wrote in the letter that Mr. Whitaker’s appointment runs afoul of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. Democrats have argued that Mr. Trump ignored the law when he passed over Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was next in line to become attorney general, in favor of Mr. Whitaker.
In addition, Mr. Whitaker had not been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which is another way Mr. Trump could do an end run on the Justice Department’s statutory line of succession.
“No Cabinet position demands more scrupulous fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law than attorney general,” Mr. Herrera said in a statement announcing the letter. “This is a position where the officeholder should be beyond reproach. That is why we need to make sure that the president’s appointment here is lawful.”
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
Mr. Whitaker now replaces Mr. Sessions as the defendant in four cases brought by the city of San Francisco. Three of those cases challenge Mr. Trump’s actions on sanctuary cities while the fourth alleges the Justice Department rescinded civil protections for youth, immigrants and the poor.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The Rule of Law is The Law and he or Mueller will not break the Law Period.
Mr. Whitaker is now the Law and he will do his JOB.
Why don’t you let him do his job and you do your job for the WE The People.
“No Cabinet position demands more scrupulous fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law than attorney general,…..This is a position where the officeholder should be beyond reproach.”
Janet Reno…ERIC HOLDER! So this is a rather recent observation by the city attorney of San Francisco. Must have happened sometime after November of 2016?
once more spoiled liberals in Ca. think they are so important.
Maybe he should be wondering why Brown vetoed the land management bill that could have
lessened or prevented the latest fires and maybe he could be concerned with no money for fire retardant drop planes that with a so called surplus Brown didn’t seem to be concerned with, not when you want to fund health care for all including illegals, paying for illegals in hospitals, schools, housing and taxing the citizens to death to pay for this But then when you have nothing and are failing attack to deflect from your short comings
Well Mr. Herrera, didn’t hear anything from you when Holder or Lynch did stuff that they should not have. Are you just picky about who you complain about, or since they were Obuma people, you were OK with anything they did. Just stay in CA and let the US gov’t run.
Who the hell does this attorney think he is???? The President has the right to appoint interim department heads, not the State of Californication. Maybe he should use all his oxygen to extinguish the fires in his state instead of blowing hot air at something he has no say in. Let’s face it, Democrat states will never be happy with any Presidential appointee.
San Francisco claims that the US government does not have the authority to enforce federal law in San Francisco with the cooperation of San Francisco. Now, this dummy claims standing to question a presidential appointment of an acting (temporary) cabinet member. This is consistent, not with law or normal logic, but with Democrat triumphalism. That makes national or state power supreme according to which they control.