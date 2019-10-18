San Francisco boycotts travel to 22 pro-life states

San Francisco is now boycotting nearly half the states in the union.

The city government now targets 22 states as unfit to do business with the city by the bay “because of their severe anti-choice policies,” the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

According to the Times, not only are there travel restrictions to these 22 states, but the famously bohemian city will not sign any new contracts with companies headquartered in them. The targeted states include such big states with major cities as Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and, perhaps most shockingly, Massachusetts.

The boycott of the 22 states, nine of which were already verboten because of laws regarding homosexuality and transgenderism, was announced Wednesday and targets states that ban any abortions before the time — usually 24-28 weeks into a pregnancy — when an unborn baby can survive outside the womb.

“Every day in this country, women’s reproductive rights are threatened, and we have to fight back. Just as we restricted spending with states that have laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people, we are standing up against states that put women’s health at risk and that are actively working to limit reproductive freedoms,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “By limiting travel and contracting with certain states, we are sending a clear message to states that disregard the right to abortion.”

The 13 newly blacklisted states, the Times reported, are Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The nine states that already were no-no’s in San Francisco are Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

