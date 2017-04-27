San Diego School District to Partner with CAIR to Counter ‘Islamophobia’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One of the nation’s largest school districts has launched a campaign against Islamophobia, drawing praise and criticism.
The San Diego Unified School District’s multiyear plan includes a letter addressing Islamophobia to staff and parents of its 132,000 students. It’s expected to be drafted and sent before Ramadan begins in late May. The district is also reviewing internal staff calendars to make sure Muslim holidays are recognized.
Next school year, it will review materials on Muslim culture for libraries, provide resources to teachers and engage in partnerships with the Council on American Islamic Relations. Over several years, it plans to consider high school clubs that promote American Muslim culture, create “safe spaces” for students and train staff about Muslim culture.
The plan drew little attention when the board approved it 4-0 on April 4, with one member absent. Public comments from staff and community members were uniformly positive.
“We believe this is a great first step in the direction of protecting Muslim students from the bullying that is a direct result of the growing Islamophobia in our state and nation,” Hanif Mohebi, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ San Diego chapter, said after the vote. “Other school districts should follow this lead, and we will be happy to work with them to provide resources and trainings.”
Pushback gradually spread on the internet and social media, with written attacks on Islam and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. A Sunday article on the far-right website Breitbart News drew hundreds of reader comments. The headline of a story on the Angry Patriot website that had 35,000 Facebook ‘likes’ read, “Islamic Takeover CONFIRMED – American School Surrenders to SHARIA LAW.”
The school district said on its website that the plan addresses “some of the specific challenges faced by the Muslim student community” after the Muslim community expressed concern about student safety last summer. “We strongly believe students cannot learn if they are afraid, and so this initiative to combat Islamophobia is focused on eliminating the fear faced by children,” it says.
The district said it is not endorsing Islam, favoring a religion or imposing Sharia law.
As for ‘safe spaces,’ the district says, “Schools with large Muslim communities may choose to make areas available for prayer, if that is requested by their parents and students. However, this is no more or less than we would do to accommodate Christians who want to pray at school, or members of other faiths. It is not uncommon, for example, for our schools to have a prayer club that meets before the start of school.”
San Diego is the latest school district to express solidarity with Muslim students. In September, Kansas City Public Schools passed a resolution condemning violence and hate speech and expressing support for students who worship Islam. The Oakland Unified School District in California said in a board resolution in November, “The 2016 presidential election has created an atmosphere of fear among immigrants, Muslims and other vulnerable groups in Oakland.”
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
San Diego School District to Partner with CAIR to Counter ‘Islamophobia’,
Where is the American Civil Liberties TWO FACED LYING HYPOCRITE RACEBAITING Union? Why are they not screaming separation of Church and State? Oh, I forgot, separation of Church and state only applies to Christians! Communist Kalifornia in bed with CAIR, a terrorist organization. I wish the United States would just let COMMUNIST Kalifornia secede. Let the COMMUNISTS have that rotten illegal alien, sympathy toward TERRORISTS, giant welfare, criminals should not be prosecuted “STATE”. Build a wall around Kalifornia and let that state become Haiti!
While the Breitbart headline may have been a tad misleading, what you say is exactly right. this bending over backwards for people who refuse to tone down their jihadist type cult (religion) is just too much. if they are so “religious” they could have stayed where they were allowed to practice their faith as they wish, in public, in their married life, in school etc etc. The Christian faith, and others, are reminded constantly every day that we should keep our faith to ourselves and pray in private. even the pledge of allegiance has come under fire, not a religious issue. NO show of patriotism should ever be questioned, but KEEP your religion to yourself, is what we get here in America bc of these immigrants. remember, we are INFIDELS to them, so they win any argument in school or in court and they have conquered us, in effect.
No, Where in the Constitution does it say ANYTHING about the Separation of Church and State!!
That is a a Fallacy.
Read the First Amendment for the Correct. Reading Wording!!!
It is, a travesty, for the School board in San Diego, Cal. to have done this.
It is up to the Parents, the people that pay the Tax’s in that School Board controlled area, to ratify this.
For they are the Only ones that May do it.
[No, Where in the Constitution does it say ANYTHING about the Separation of Church and State!! ]
That is EXACTLY true Yuma.. However since for the past 2 decades at least, the ACLU and more recently (in the past 10 years or so) they have been joined by the FFRA wack jobs, who HAVE BEEN getting court after court to ‘recognize that there is one”, and sue school districts, towns and all sorts of military bases do almost do away with anything pro christian, such as all the times they went after certain coaches for taking knees and praying for his players DURING HALF TIME, or going after this or that military base cause they dared, have a copy of the gideon bible on the desk draw of their on base ‘hotel’ (Navy lodges) for visiting people to stay at, and in some cases Forcing those lodges to remove the bibles, ‘lest it be seen as the military endorsing a religion thus violating that separation..
Backpacker is SPOT ON that it is HYPOCRITICAL Of these two organizations to NOT BE RAISING bloody murder, when YET AGAIN we see a school district PROMOTE Islam..
The far left AP putting out another puff piece for Islamic civilization jihad. May they be the first to reap the rewards of Islamic rule if their efforts to commit nation suicide are successful.
And if the islamic caliphate does some how come to pass, MAY THESE Turnips at the AP have their infidel heads on the chopping block first. SO THEY CAN REALIZE how much they were wrong in promoting everything islam… just before they lose their head.. BUT as brain dead as they are, i still don’t think even then, they will realize their mistake…
I wonder why these School Districts are aligning themselves with SUCH EVIL? Are they unaware of the History of Evil Demented Death Cult Followers of the Mad Man Mohammad with people they consider SLAVES? Do they mistakenly believe these fates will not happen if they convert all the Children so they can be brutalized? Such thinking is beyond my comprehension. Schools are supposed to save children not ENDANGER THEM!
And the term “partnering with CAIR” just makes me sick. They sponsor and harbor terrorists and jihadists. They approve of this way of life for the barbarians, and want the entire world to bow down to their god. Its damn scary. And the brain dead schools are just clueless as to what they are doing.
If/when these schools have a terroristic attack on their premises, i won’t shed a SINGLE bloody tear for the innocent lives taken…
A rather dangerous place in the US for islamization with the San Diego Naval yards there and that no doubt is part of the reason for it. An extreme danger to school kids who in california are already brainwashed by the communist who control the entire state. Perhaps california should be kicked out of the union since they’ve given up on removing themselves.
And that is why i felt, THE US MILITARY needs to shut downe very base and pull OUT ALL their people from CA.. PERIOD.
If Muslims cannot assimilate and act like any other American, then they should go back to the Muslim country where no other religions are permitted to exist. Many Muslim countries forbid visitors from wearing crosses or skull caps, bringing in Bibles, or practicing their religion in public. No mention of any other religion is permitted in their schools. The Muslim countries do not provide praying or safe spaces for Christians. Now I can hear the libtards screaming “but that’s not who we are.” And who we will be soon is 100% Muslim living under Sharia law. That is what their plan is. This move by this school district opens the door to a complete Muslim takeover of a once Christian nation. For once I am glad to be 70 years old as I will not be here to see our nation in ruins. I fear for my nephews and nieces.
Will CAIR, one of the dozen or more front organizations for the Muslim Brotherhood, also be explaining their process of genital mutilation for very young girls? Will CAIR also explain how women in Egypt who did not wear the subservient hijab were slaughtered and/or raped by the Muslim Brotherhood…totally supported by Obama, John McCain & others in their takeover of Egypt. Fortunately, the Egyptian people said a resounding NO to these radicals like CAIR & their Muslim Brotherhood. However, the ignorant women of the USA marched in favor of them & against President Trump & even invoked wearing of the hijab & Sharia Law as women in Egypt watched on TV & could not conceive of how a free people would bow to this nonsense. Does anyone in the USA still have half a bit of common sense?. This is the stealth takeover of America by the Muslim Brotherhood as planned decades ago.
Heck, i wouldn’t be shocked to see it eventually become a requirement… If these mudslimes get their way and install a Sharia law forced Caliphate that is..
what can i say that has not been said already?
the left wing morons who think that islam is so great and wholesome are going to be really suprised when they are the first to be be-headed along with queers and infidels.
how good will they feel knowing they let the wolves in the hen house?
liberalism is a disease that satan distributes daily.
These liberals still haven’t figured out that Islam is trying to kill all of us.
This is nothing more than the same old BS when anyone with a functioning brain has to know that Sharia Law is the antithesis of the U.S. Constitution, the writings handed down to us from our forefathers that has made this Country the greatest Nation the world has ever known. Firstly, let us all understand that Islam is NOT a religion & never has been. It is a SOCIO/POLITICAL ideology seeking to subjugate any & all of us who do not convert to the teachings of Muhammed, be enslaved by them or put to death. Let me reiterate that the U.S. has been at war with Islamists since Thomas Jefferson was our President. We defeated them then in Libya & we’ll defeat them again with the blessings from OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST. WAKE UP AMERICANS
well said
Will the students also learn about what Islam teaches like murdering infidels? Of course not!
And c.a.i.r. is STILL in our country WHY???
I am honestly surprised Trump has not SHUT IT THE Hell down…
Islams only purpose and goal is to take over the world 100% and if somebody won’t convert then they are infidels and Must be eliminated, there is NO place for anyone or any other religion other than Islam and Sharia Law(cult)at all.So the indoctrination continues with the children in schools with the help of the IGNORANT leaders within the system…Look at the murder of Christians all over the world right now!!! Do you really think peace is their goal? Huh!!!!
WAKE UP FOOLS BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!!!!
They are coming. Buy hollow points. If you must kill a terrorist, get his whole family too. That is ll they understand.
If the good people of California do nothing than EVIL WILL PREVAIL in California
And for the past 10 years, i have seen NO PROOF that the “Good people” (assuming any are left) are willing to STOP this insanity.. WHICH IS WHY keep saying the entire frakken state needs to just be wiped out.. AND YES i am that peeved.
” Separation of State and Religion” … not so when it comes to Islam. Once schools adopt and teach islam it is only a generation or two away from elected government officials normalizing official acceptance of the culture and its unavoidable dominance over traditional western culture. Ban Sharia law and limit muslim immigrants.Better safe than face forced conversion.
Why doesn’t this foolish school start a campaign to teach Muslims to tolerate other religions & treat women as equals to men. But CA liberals love their alleged phobias. They can feel so self righteous when ranting about their fellow Americans. Please secede from the union CA.
CAIR and ACLU? Is there another group advocating idiocy other than the Democratic Party to partner with????
Women as equals to men? Do we really want to bring them down to our level?
8^)
I like the idea of celebrating various milestones in Islamic history. How about the day Charles of France defeated Muslim forces in Southern France. The day there was no longer a Muslim presence in Spain. The day Vlad stopped the Islamic invasion of Europe just short of Vienna Austria. The day the legislation barring Muslim immigration in America was signed.
CAIR needs to be properly labeled as an anti-American subversive group. Do you job congress!
Sine its been linked SEVERAL times to terror groups, WHY THE HELL is it still even a federal organization. IMO it should have been shut down YEARS ago..
Homophobia was used to legalize, and normalize homosexuality to even malleable school children, using adult schoolteachers, and homosexual activists, by Government Decree.
Now so-called unbiased State Sanctioned Secular Humanism is doing the same using the new word Islamophobia.
Islam is a Worldview which has a Quran which is exactly like Mein Kampf. Only Muslims believe the Koran (Quran), or they would not be Muslims. Nazis believe Mein Kampf, and malleable school children were taught it’s values using adult school teachers.
So-called unbiased State Sanctioned Secular Humanism has decreed ignorance as bliss, and common sense a crime. School teachers here lead students in The Lord’s Prayer, and The Ten Commandments were the Box Office Champion in 1957.
Today all our so-called unbiased State Sanctioned Professional Associations have the same values that are normalized to malleable school children, by adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex, and abortion activists,by Government Decree. They force compliance to these So-called unbiased Secular Humanist Values. The so-called unbiased State Sanctioned Secular Humanist Experts say they are shocked when they see indoctrinated people behave as they have been taught, but it is all show with nothing to help in the long run.
And as i keep saying THERE IS NOTHING irrational about fearing Islam, after seeing just the past 10 years of what it has done in the world. LET ALONE the past 500 years!
If there was any shred of doubt remaining about the mass insanity of the Left Coast, this stunning “alliance” will surely erase it. We all know and say what Muslims “should do,” and such, but why would they, for example, assimilate, when there are plenty of Lefty-Loonies in other Western nations and right here at home, eager to assist their world campaign to establish a universal caliphate, and all that implies, though the Loonies are so blinded by their p.c. glasses covered in gushes from their bleeding hearts, they fail utterly to recognize their actions as suicidal. The jihadists, and in particular, those who comprise CAIR, have to be laughing their heads off (pun intended)at the denial(clinical)and stupidity of Americans, Germans, Swedes, British, Spanish, Dutch, etc., welcoming…and financing…their own subjugation and/or deaths.
Sharia law is the law of Islam. The Sharia law is cast from the actions and words of Muhammad, which are called “Sunnah,” and the Quran, which he dictated. Sharia law itself cannot be altered but the interpretation of Sharia law, called “figh,” by imams is given some latitude.
Shariah lawAs a legal system, Sharia law is exceptionally broad. While other legal codes regulate public behavior, Sharia law regulates public behavior, private behavior and even private beliefs. Of all legal systems in the world today, Sharia law is the most intrusive and restrictive, especially against women.
And so there will also be prayer spaces for Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, and every iteration of those religions? Maybe schools should consider teaching things like history, math, sciences like they used to do. Oh sorry forgot about the teachers unions, that would make them do their work.
You can bet should those schools ATTEMPT to make prayer spaces for Christians, the FFRA and aclue will threaten to sue for violation of church and staet (even though there is NO LAW IN THE CONSTITUTION saying that, just that CONGRESS shall make no law establishing a religion)…
I *recognize* muzzie “holidays” [whoosh! There goes one now!] I know them when I see them, although there is nothing remotely ‘holy’ about them…
unless one considers it a ‘holy’ obligation to be celebrated by killing pagans, Jews & Christians (“people of the book, or “…pigs and apes”, and “the cult of the dead man” as they often call us), and fellow muzzies – who just aren’t quite as “holy as thou”.
I don’t care about NOT bullying or discriminating towards their filthy, depraved ilk. In every country & culture they’ve ever dwelt since paedophile false prophet mohammad began his dirt nap/worm banquet, they’ve failed to truly, willingly assimilate. They’ve plied a deadly game of subterfuge & deception; there is no difference here & now. Many have done the historical research; we know the percentages, & trends, we read the writing on the wall, “Mene, mene, tekel upharsin…” Our deeds are being weighed; we may be found wanting in our will to defend our lives. We dare not dither like the king of Austria: there may be no General Sobieski to bombard & outflank Kara Mustafa & his bomb-throwing Janissaries & charge into the fray to rescue us. Here, now, their cultural sappers are tunneling under our walls of American uniqueness & resolute independence. How long before the explosions really come, bringing collapse in their wake?!
Islamophobia- an interesting word. A phobia is an unreasonable or unwarranted fear. There is nothing unwarranted or unreasonable about fearing a system that demands you be dominated, enslaved or killed if you decline to convert to it.
Islam is not a religion; it is a totalitarian socio-political system masquerading as a religion.
“Partnering” with a known terrorist front for the Muslim Brotherhood, itself a terrorist organization? These people are not educators. They simply practice Indoctrination. Others have stated all the relevant facts. Its clear the SF school system has been taken over by those who are enemies of the Constitution and of America. I doubt that they can be reasoned with – they must be replaced. Congress do your job!
First there is no mention of an instance where a muslim was bullied, that would give some credence to the action. More troubling is the setting up of Muslim culture studies and clubs which is in effect promoting a particular religion and the setting up of ‘safe areas’ which means students don’t have to work out their problems or differences. On top of that one official claims about accomodating Christians, school districts have cringed at anything Christian since O’Hare v school board. It will be interesting to earn what Christian parents when this is implimented, but this is the liberal la-la land of California, the school board probably made up of Democrats, and conservative Christian parents would be ostracised!
Use of the term “American Muslim culture” is oxymoronic. American culture and Islam are diametrically opposed. Muslims who adopt American culture are considered heretics or apostates and are subject to sanctions.
[ Muslims who adopt American culture are considered heretics or apostates and are subject to sanctions.
Or killed in the name of “Honor”..