Samantha Bee show continues to bleed advertisers a week after Ivanka Trump insult

Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A backlash continues for a cable TV comedy show that appears to have gone over the line.

“One week after TBS host Samantha Bee unleashed an obscene attack on Ivanka Trump, most of the advertisers seem to have disappeared from her ‘Full Frontal’ show. Bee on Wednesday night returned to blame the media for playing up her vulgar comments, but companies like Taco Bell, Jim Beam, Geico and others did not,” wrote Scott Whitlock, an analyst for Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

The TBS Network aired promotional spots for other shows to fill the time instead. There were only six national advertising spots for Playstation 4, Cascade plus upcoming movies, Mr. Whitlock found in his report.

Last week, before Ms. Bee made her remark, there were ads for State Farm, Orkin, Verizon, Snickers, Discover, Taco Bell, Centrum and others. None were back on Wednesday evening.

“State Farm and Autotrader announced they were dropping Bee. Others seem to have just quietly left,” Mr. Whitlock wrote.

There have also been production changes.

You Might Like







“Samantha Bee to get more oversight after Ivanka Trump slur,” noted The Hollywood Reporter in an analysis Tuesday.

“Following the backlash, network management will have more scrutiny over Bee’s show,” a source told the industry publication, which said management would work with the show to prevent another incident “that could potentially scare advertisers and draw condemnation from both sides of the political aisle.”

The host apologized again during Wednesday’s show.

“I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that. The problem is that many women have heard that word at the worst moments of their lives, and don’t want it reclaimed. I don’t want to inflict more pain on them. I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest. I never intended it to hurt anyone except Ted Cruz,” she said.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]