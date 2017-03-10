Sales of Ivanka Trump’s products skyrocket

Online sales of Ivanka Trump’s clothing line skyrocketed in February, following the inauguration of her father, Donald Trump, as President of the United States, according to a report by fashion business site Refinary29.

The report states that interest in the Ivanka Trump Collection on the fashion search engine Lyst soared in February. Trump’s line jumped from 550th in the search engine’s most-searched brands in January to 11th in February.

The Trump brand saw a 346% increase in interest month over month, and a 557% increase over February 2016.

Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump Collection, confirmed to Refinary29 that the increased interest was translating into increased sales. “Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand…For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”

The increase in online sales more than offset the loss in in-store sales caused by the decision of a number of retailers to drop the line following Trump’s election, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Belk, Jet, ShopStyle, and the Home Shopping Network.

Critics of the Trump administration have called for a boycott of his daughter’s line. Efforts to enact a boycott of the Ivanka Trump Collection have been unsuccessful thus far. In addition, Shannon Coulter, the originator of the #GrabYourWallet boycott movement, reported today that the Trump line has reappeared on the website of Neiman Marcus.

Trump left the company in January when she moved to Washington DC with her family. She underwent an Orthodox conversion to Judaism and live a Jewish lifestyle with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children.

