Saint Michelle Cashes in, Big Time

Michelle Obama has a new memoir out called “Becoming.” Add two words: “Very Wealthy.” The Obamas struck a $65 million book deal for his-and-hers memoirs, and next to it is their $50 million production deal with Netflix. They are set to cash in to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. One outlet has called them a “billion-dollar brand.” None of their media sycophants find this the tiniest bit controversial. They are the royal family. They cannot possibly be compensated enough.
(President Trump’s wealth? Wealth generated by a lifetime of work in the private sector? Unacceptable.)
Mrs. Obama’s interviews — entirely with women, and mostly black women — are servile in every “objective news” venue and even worse during TV promotional pit stops. Ellen DeGeneres aired a sappy tribute video stuffed with adoration and proclaimed that Obama is “a human being that we all look up to.” She said, “you inspire all of us. So, we put together a little something for you to just show you how amazing you are.”
No one asks about any Obama scandal, like the 2012 Benghazi attack. No one asks about her controversial, heavy-handed school lunch rules, which Trump thankfully threw out. And no one asks about greed. She has a 10-city stadium tour charging $300 a ticket or more for the superfans to hear her speak. Is it appropriate to cash in on her FLOTUS status this way? How much, if any, has gone to charity? These kinds of questions are unacceptable. This is Michelle Obama.
Republican first ladies can only dream of this kind of treatment.
To understand the fawning nature of this coverage, consult Andrea Mitchell’s “reporting” on the “NBC Nightly News.” On Nov. 9, Mitchell offered an infomercial for Mrs. Obama, saying, “After fiercely guarding her privacy in the White House years, now the most revealing memoir ever written by a former first lady, ripping President Trump’s false accusations about her husband’s citizenship as bigoted and dangerous.”
Michelle’s body “buzzed with fury after the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape,” Mitchell said. To break up the commercial, there were a few seconds of a clip of President Trump saying, “She got paid a lot of money to write a book, and they always insist you come up with controversial …” NBC wouldn’t even air the end of the sentence.
Did Michelle’s body buzz with fury when former President Bill Clinton’s accusers resurfaced to remind people that he sexually assaulted them? Nobody asks.
Mitchell finished the Obama report talking about “intimate details” that were the publisher’s talking points, like Obama’s “devastating miscarriage” and some marriage counseling she went to with Barack. Oh, and Mitchell said Obama is “on a tour befitting a rock star.”
Now compare. Eight years ago, first lady Laura Bush’s memoir was released, and there was Andrea Mitchell. She began with then-President Bush’s mangling of the Hurricane Katrina optics, saying: “She writes about Katrina. August 31st, two days after the hurricane struck, the levees had failed. People were desperate. The president flies over instead of visiting.” Mrs. Bush says the president flew over to keep his convoy of vehicles from blocking helpful supplies.
For rebuttal, NBC put on liberal historian Douglas Brinkley, who bizarrely claimed the government was conspiring against help: “the federal government was stopping trucks from Walmart and Kmart with water and food from even arriving.”
Then Mitchell discussed the Bushes’ fear of being poisoned at a German summit in 2007. And then, for a trifecta of “good news,” she brought up Bush’s “lifelong guilt” over having killed a 17-year-old friend in a car accident.
If that contrast sounds like a joke, it is. But it’s also real.
Most Americans would like the media to tread lightly with the first ladies, especially after they’ve lived in the White House. But the liberal media have savaged Nancy Reagan and the Bush wives, and they’re not exactly rolling out a red carpet for Melania Trump. The favoritism cannot be more obvious.
L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
Join the discussion
I’m sure I will NOT be one of the idiots standing in a long line on Black Friday in order to get those for everyone on my Christmas list……Only three things I want to know/see about the Obamas” His REAL birth certificate & REAL college transcript, and whose money and influence set-up the Manchurian Candidate and controlled his puppet strings.
They should be asking why BHO had many of his pre-president records sealed and why He put the Presidential Privilege on the FAST & FURRIOUS Case so no one could find out what really transpired in it. The biggest laugh was when HE claimed their was No corruption in his Administration.
I am sure that leftist do gooder Michelle Obuma and Husein Obuma will be giving most of their new found wealth to the poor people that really need the help. Or, will they hide the money over seas to avoid taxed? he he
“(President Trump’s wealth? Wealth generated by a lifetime of work in the private sector? Unacceptable.)”
The thing about this is the Left can’t accept for a second that Trump made his money by hard work. They reflexively say he must have stolen it all.
But then they turn right around and call him a loser for having bankrupted multiple businesses. How can a fake business that only steals money from chumps go bankrupt? You don’t see the Clinton Foundation going bankrupt do you? And that’s not because the Clintons are better at business. They’re better at theft.
Trump is a thief and doesn’t deserve any money. The Obamas are wonderful people and such geniuses that they deserve millions of dollars despite the fact that they are bereft of achievement. This is how the Libs see it.
Just think about how many books they would need to sell to recoup 65 million dollars. This isn’t a payment. It’s a payoff. Wealthy Dem donors are laundering bribe money to the Obamas after the fact.
Does anyone in the real world really care for two seconds what Moochele the micro-wit thinks? No, not really. And what could she possibly put in a book that we didn’t already know?
It’s a wealth transfer. She’s not actually popular.
High dollar toilet paper…
Once she rode Barry’s South Side Hustle coattail to that $300K do nothing position, it was bye-bye ghetto. Wonder why no one has bothered to ask about that quote from Barry, “How much is enough?” Basically abandoned by his parents, where would he be had it not been for his ‘typical white women’ grandmother who had the resourses to send him to the elite and $$$$$, Punahou School? What about the mentoring with communist Frank Marshall Davis, those ‘missing years’ at Columbia and that lack of position papers while editor of the Harvard Law Review? Due to a fawning MSM, the country will be saddled listening to these two 21st century grifters for the next decade or more.
Now that the scumbamas are among the one-percenters that leftists hate so much, I wonder if the leftists will turn against them?
Money can’t buy class.
I’d say to Michelle that “she” should enjoy the fruits of her criminal behavior in the here and now because she can’t take it with her where she will go after the here and now. Question~~ will Michelle get 72 virgins when “she” leaves this life? Just wondered…..