Ryan won’t support censure even though Trump ‘messed up’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he will not support a resolution to censure President Donald Trump over his comments following a white supremacist rally in Virginia, but said Trump “messed up” by saying “both sides” were to blame for violence and that there were “very fine people” among those marching to protect Confederate statues.
Ryan made the comments during a town hall Monday night organized by CNN in his Wisconsin congressional district, after being asked whether he would back the resolution that comes following Trump’s comments about the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The question came from Rabbi Dena Feingold, the sister of former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold of Wisconsin, who grew up in the same city as Ryan.
Ryan said censuring Trump would be “counterproductive.”
“If we descend this issue into some partisan hack-fest, into some bickering against each other and demean it down into some political food fight, what good does that do to unify this country?” Ryan said, adding that it would be the “worst thing we could do.”
While Ryan said he wouldn’t support censuring Trump, he gave his sharpest criticism to date of the president’s comments in the wake of the rally where a woman protesting against the white supremacists was killed by a man identified as a neo-Nazi supporter. Ryan had previously spoken out against the violence, both on Twitter and in a statement earlier Monday, but he hadn’t previously addressed Trump’s comments directly.
“I do believe that he messed up in his comments on Tuesday when it sounded like a moral equivocation or at the very least moral ambiguity when we need extreme moral clarity,” Ryan said of Trump. “You’re not a good person if you’re there, it’s so very clear.”
The Ryan town hall began 30 minutes later than originally planned to accommodate Trump’s nationwide address where he outlined a new strategy for troops in Afghanistan. Trump vowed to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan, despite his earlier inclination to withdraw.
Ryan said he was “pleased” with what he heard from Trump and that it represented a more comprehensive strategy than what had been in place under former President Barack Obama. Ryan said he was also glad that Trump is moving away from having a timetable for withdrawing from Afghanistan and wants to prevent creating a safe haven for terrorists.
“We can’t afford to allow that to happen again,” Ryan said.
CNN extended invitations to people from Ryan’s district and selected the questions that were asked. That led to criticism from Democrats who say Ryan, a Republican, has been hiding from Wisconsin voters, given he hasn’t held a town hall open to everyone since October 2015.
Ryan has held numerous events in Wisconsin, but he’s only taken questions from the public in controlled environments such as private businesses.
“Hopefully the media event that occurred tonight will convince Paul Ryan that talking to his constituents is a good idea,” said U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat representing a south-central Wisconsin congressional district next to Ryan’s.
“In the remaining weeks when Paul is home, he might want to schedule a real town hall or two and explain his health care bill that drops tens of millions of people’s coverage, as well as discuss his tax preferences that would give the top 1 percent more tax breaks while working Americans continue to struggle,” Pocan said.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside the town hall, including Ryan’s Democratic opponent Randy Bryce, who said he sought a ticket to attend but was denied.
The Ryan town hall event was in Racine, near where global electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group has said it plans to build a factory that could employ thousands. Ryan helped in negotiations with the Taiwanese company. He has joined with Trump and others in touting the news as transformational for Wisconsin’s economy.
Ryan defended the $3 billion tax incentive package working its way through the Wisconsin Legislature for Foxconn, citing the potential jobs and $10 billion in economic investment by the company, calling it an “exceptional deal.”
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Lame attempt by known anti-Trump Ryan to pretend to be neutral.
Paul Ryan is a globalist puppet. George Soros and the Rothschilds own that sucker. George Soros is a known terrorist supporter and finances these groups to create havoc. Soros needs to be arrested and all his assets seized.
Mr. speaker, please explain where President Trump was wrong. What I hear him saying, which I think is absolutely true, is hate begets hate and violence begets violence. Do you not believe there was hate coming from all directions from most of those in Charlottesville last week? Do you not agree that antifa, BLM and the WWP are also hate groups, as are The white nationalists and Nazi’s? All President Trump is trying to say, is that all of us need to quit hating one another! Hate is hate! Let’s not try to justify which side is the most or the least hateful. The lack of love and respect for one another needs to end if there’s any hope for our country healing.
Better yet. Mr Speaker, EXPLAIN exactly what law Trump violated that would actually LEGALLY warrant him being censured…
Hey Ryan, how did Trump mess up when he stated that both sides were responsible for the violence? Both sides were responsible for the violence, RINO Ryan. Secondly, Ryan, you and the rest of the RINO Congressman messed up during the Obama administration, when black trash matters was rioting in the streets and the leftists were destroying property and assaulting people and you clowns in Congress said nothing!
Very true.. WHERE was the condemnation of Obama when he flat out INVITED BLM into the white house after rioting in several cities, often injuring the SAME cops and emergency service people that were coming to SAVE THEM from the fires THEY HAD STARTED???
He didn’t blunder or mess up, you idiot. He told the truth. there were more than a few good people there; the original protest, which had a permit, was the citizens of Virginia and Charlottesville to protest the removal of the confederate statues. The mayor, who many residents considered wrong and racist, refused the original permit to protest. then, in appeal, it went thru, making him one angry person. the KKK was only invited by a former OBummer and operative. Funny, how that happened. It cant be anything else but a set up. I am just so sick of the ms media labeling the entire protest as a white supremacist rally. it was no such thing. The lies the gov told about the weapons, the video of the BLM and Antifa thugs beating and throwing stuff at the car, who was speeding away, lots of misinformation. and Ryan, stupid person he is, doesn’t mention any of the facts to back up our President. shame on you. I hope you never get elected again.
Which to DEMOCRABS and RINOS like Ryan WAS blundering up.. THE TRUTH is anthema to their agenda.
By Ryan’s daffynition, Chamberlain handled things right and Lloyd-George messed-up….
RINO Ryan is a turncoat traitor. I was just reading about how he is one of seven RINOs that has been bought by the Clintons. The Clinton Crime Cartel and the Muslim usurper are still running the country and this is how they have done it.
Ryan is a pathetic RINO who pretends to be a leader in the House but in fact, is Nothing of the House..!! He’s equal in results and disdain to the Majority Nothing of the Senate. Put two of them together and what do we get as Republican voters….??….Nothing..!!
Censorship for sighting both sides of the coin. Ryan and the swamp are the prime examples of “mess ups”.
This is a testimony to today’s way of thinking!!! If you tell the truth it is considered “Messing up”.
These politicians make me puke and with any luck at all I hope I and my opinions make them and their cohorts puke or worse too because it would add further credence to my veracity!
“…there were ‘very fine people’ among those marching to protect Confederate statues.”
Really you dipwad? You mean there weren’t some some ‘very fine people’ who were Conservatives believing our history should be preserved, particularly the part about some who felt strongly enough about our rights under the 10th Amendment to go to war about it? Is that what you mean you RINO pansy?
rino, gutless spineless republicrat ryan strikes again. Drain the swamp.
Paul Ryan, I do support your removal from the leadership of the House. You, like McConnell, are not truly behind the mandate we gave President Trump. Both you and McConnell need to get passed into law the repeal of ObamaDoesNotCare, tax refunds and reform, Infrastructure start, and more allocations to the building of the wall. Do it all or be gone.
I support not only their removal from the house, but from POLITICS period and for ever..
Trump did not MESS UP! You guys need to get your heads out of your behinds! He said there were some good people there. The Historical Society….Are they Racist? Give me a break!
To the left, since he didn’t follow their “Talking points” he did mess up.. BUT TO US HE told the bloody truth!
Give it a month. Trump will be proven right just like every other time. But by then this will be out of the news cycle and the Left will move onto their next baseless drive-by attack.
Sad state we’re in where telling the truth is considered “messing up “. Only thing messed up is how the hell did this jerk Ryan get elected.
Cause of low information voters in Wisconsin..
Both sides were do blame you twit! What is it about that statment that you don’t understand?
Messed up, you claim? If you mean, and I strongly believe you do, President Trump “messed up” by speaking truly, and NOT fearfully caving to the hysteria of the extremists, something alien to Lefty-Loonies, RINOs when campaigning, RINOs when describing legislation, RINOs when talking about…anything, then, indeed, he did. But, then, as a leader of the RINOs, enemies of the President and US, no one really expects you to recognize, never mind acknowledge, truth.
The supposed anti-fa’s seem like the same-same old from Ferguseon, NY, and all the other spots where the anarchists destroyed property and cost lives. I understand that NPR delibertly left out the “cops” portion of their vile chant. Why? The anti-fa anarchist seem more like the Bolshovicks of old, just trying to destroy and create insurrection. Wonder whose statues they will put up if they win. I am not a Southerner, but I do know about the Civil War, and the anti-fa’s are dishonoring the Union soldiers whose reunions with the CSA were to cement the Country together. I believe these anarchist are following in Soros’s footsteps, trying to destroy every country he touches.
Ryan should be censured along with Mitch. Trump has allowed to let both of these bums lead his agenda. They clearly are establishment and will never help us or Trump with his agenda.
Sadly Trump is naieve or stupid. He is certainly not stupid. We need his agenda passed. The RINOS won’t do it. Just that simple.
They shouldn’t just be censured they should be IMMEDIATELY recalled, and never again serve in politics..
That is because he didn’t “mess up” and most of you Republicans know this. He doesn’t pander and he was right. It takes two to tango and these Antiga people spread hate and lies. Nazism is wrong. No doubt. But what this group does and other groups like BLM, is hateful as well. There may be a handful of nazi, white supremists but the majority of people that supported Trump are just Americans who love their country and pay their taxes and want peace and civil discourse. Face it, these hate groups (Antifa and BLM, etc) would riot anyway because they’re “losers” in their personal lives, not for the blame of anyone but themselves. They don’t like successful people. They just want to blame someone else for their failures when America is the best place in the world to achieve the American dream.
“I do believe that he messed up in his comments on Tuesday when it sounded like a moral equivocation or at the very least moral ambiguity when we need extreme moral clarity,” Ryan said of Trump. “You’re not a good person if you’re there, it’s so very clear.”
Sounded like?
Which provides more insight into Ryan than Trump, because we know what Trump said and now we know what Ryan heard, and they are two different things.
So this is really NOT about Trump making a statement which is “moral equivocation” but Ryan projecting his loathing of Trump into his words. It is really about Ryan’s moral failings
The signs and weaponry carried by people of all persuasions in Charlottesville on 12 August reveal the mindset of everyone involved in that melee. A graphic photo taken by Ryan Kelly was shown in the NYT and other publications the following day. (For such a horrific incident, it seems odd that the NYT shrunk it down to half the size of a postcard – go figure.) That same photo was enlarged in other publications. One man with a heavily tatooed back is seen somersaulting in the air, having obviously just been hit by that car. Another person is laying across the hood, their extended leg blocking what is obviously the letter “c” in what is not only America’s favorite 4-letter word, but its all-time favorite word. Ryan’s words “messed up,” “partisan hack-fest,” “bickering,” “demean,” and “food fight,” show the mortifying extent of his inability to understand how far we as a nation have slid down the slippery slope.
Is this a FAKE NEWS story? I watched the wall to wall coverage on Fox. There WERE people there on both sides who were genuine concerned citizens. But there were many bent on violent disruption on both sides. I guess my question should be, is Ryan as stupid as he sounds?
Speaking of messed-up, the first photo in the Sunday NYT 20 August edition is a shot of the crowd that gathered in Boston for a “free speech” rally by “counterprotesters.” Smack dab in the middle of the photo is a sign with the messed-up message “We Will Not Tolerate The Intolerable.” In other words, one faction of our citizenry has made the moral decision about what is “intolerable” and what of our national history can be destroyed at will. Author Douglas Murray’s words in “The Strange Death of Europe” are equally applicable to America: “Even were you to decide that some of the views or lifestyles of your ancestors could be improved upon, it does not follow that you should hand over to the next generation a society that is chaotic, fractured and unrecognizable.” A mind-expanding read; I highly recommend it, especially for the Left, including Mr. Ryan.