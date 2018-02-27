Ryan: We shouldn’t be banning guns for law abiding citizens

House Speaker Paul Ryan is showing no interest in banning assault weapons or expanding background checks for gun sales online or at gun shows. He also says he thinks President Donald Trump’s idea of arming teachers is best left to local governments.
Ryan acknowledged there were “system failures” at the Florida school shooting and told reporters a lot of questions “need answers.”
Asked about proposals for stricter background checks or barring assault weapon sales, Ryan says Congress shouldn’t be “banning guns from law-abiding citizens.”
The House already passed legislation making modest fixes to the gun-purchase background check system. But the package stalled in the Senate because it also expands other gun owner rights. Ryan says if the Senate keeps just the background check provision, the House will “cross that bridge when we get to it.”
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Broken-clock-syndrome on Liean……
Wow! Isn’t Mr. Ryan just chock full of inane comments that the densest of Americans see right through. He will cross that bridge when they come to it. Citizen shouldn’t be punished for crimes they didn’t commit. What blather! How about hardening the schools you jerk! You hardened planes and airports. It wasn’t the fact that this kid got a gun. GOVERNMENT FAILED ALL THE CHILDREN WHO WERE SHOT! THE STUPID COUNTY SHERIFF SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY FIRED! THE TWO OR THREE FBI AGENTS WHO GOT THE WARNING SHOULD BE FIRED! ALL OF THE DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS SHOULD BE FIRED! It is time that we hold these people responsible for not hardening the schools. How much longer will it be before we pull down the SHOOTING GALLERY FOR CRAZIES signs and put one up that WE HAVE THE WILL TO PROTECT OUR STUDENTS AND THE ABILITY TO PROTECT THEM WITH LETHAL FORCE? Yes! You should do something…harden the schools! When was the first school shooting, 1920s? You have had nearly 100 years to come up with a way to keep armed people out of schools. The time is NOW!
And making insane gun laws does NOT prevent crooks getting guns or taking them where they want. SECURITY CHECK POINTS DO!
Hopefully he means what he is saying. The gun is not the problem. And attacking the rights of millions of innocent law abiding citizens is not the answer. The problem is criminals and crazues who do not obey the law. More rules and regulations will not faze them.
Dodie1990, You hit the nail on the head! Liberals want the guns banned so they can have their communist rule over those of us Conservatives that believe in law and order.
I hope that too.. BUT he talks out of both orafices so often, its a wonder we can ever hear the truth from him, through all the feecess he spreads around.
It’s not everyday I can say; I fully agree with you Mr. Ryan.