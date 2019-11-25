Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released Sunday from the hospital after being admitted Friday evening with a fever and chills, the Supreme Court announced.

Justice Ginsburg, who is 86 years old, was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore over the weekend.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” a spokesperson from the Supreme Court said in a statement Saturday.

The spokesperson followed up Sunday by saying the senior associate justice is home and “doing well.”

Justice Ginsburg had cancer removed from her lung last year and was treated earlier this year for pancreatic cancer.

