Home » News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:49 am November 25, 2019
7

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released Sunday from the hospital after being admitted Friday evening with a fever and chills, the Supreme Court announced.

Justice Ginsburg, who is 86 years old, was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore over the weekend.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” a spokesperson from the Supreme Court said in a statement Saturday.

The spokesperson followed up Sunday by saying the senior associate justice is home and “doing well.”

Justice Ginsburg had cancer removed from her lung last year and was treated earlier this year for pancreatic cancer.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital, 5.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


7 Comments

gentlemanjim
gentlemanjim
8:58 am November 25, 2019 at 8:58 am

It’s too bad she didn’t get released to a mortuary!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (4 votes cast)

minaka
minaka
9:07 am November 25, 2019 at 9:07 am

Dead woman walking who clearly has not been fit to do her duties for some time yet clings on to prevent another judicial appointment by President Trump. Obviously the Founders did not foresee such partisan barnacles in the Judiciary or Congress else they would have written in term limits for both.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
9:10 am November 25, 2019 at 9:10 am

Five-year survival rates for pancreatic cancer approach 25% if the cancers are surgically removed while they are still small and have not spread to the lymph nodes. However, age and overall health become a much, much greater risk for an earlier painful death. Control freak Justice Ginsburg is determined to die in the saddle, riding bareback upon a Democrat Donkey, like Don Quixote just tilting at the political windmills of the day. THE PEOPLE deserve something better. Someone strong of mind, principles while serving, who goes out of office with a bang, not a confused disoriented whimper, giving painful disorienting rulings as she goes. She would better serve THE PEOPLE that she exits stage 1 cancer than a painful confused disoriented stage 4, just tilting at imaginary windmills as she goes, but being the true secular socialist self-serving indoctrinated Leftist person that she is, Ginsburg, Like Snagglepuss the cartoon Lion of the court, stubbornly insists on exiting stage LEFT, instead of stage right or correct.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
9:28 am November 25, 2019 at 9:28 am

Imagine, if you will, if doctors practiced medicine the way liberals operate on the Constitution.

Since every standard of measure would be organic, not fixed, every measurement would be relative to itself

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, …. ”

To administer these fluids they had to calculate molar mass. If the atomic number changed with every doctor, like the Constitution does with judges, she’d be dead

So she can be thankful doctors don’t practice medicine the way she practices law.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Dave Kline
Dave Kline
9:46 am November 25, 2019 at 9:46 am

There should be an age limit for SCOTUS members. RBG almost has to be suffering from enough senility to impair her judgment. Considering her staunch stand for liberal policies during her entire term, she must have been impaired from the start. The same can be said of Sotomayor and Kagan.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)

rockthistown
rockthistown
11:20 am November 25, 2019 at 11:20 am

Are they going to cryogenically freeze her? I hear cryptocurrency can be used for that.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Max daddy
Max daddy
11:23 am November 25, 2019 at 11:23 am

Wow! Last month a mysterious “stomach bug” and now this. Maybe 86 isn’t the new 40 after all?

Ruth, you have served us as much as you could…more than you should have. Go home. Enjoy your remaining time with your family.

F.D.R. was in failing health during WWII and allowed Europe to be carved up by Russia.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat