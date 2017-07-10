Russian lawyer claimed Clinton campaign collusion

President Trump’s eldest son said Sunday that there was more to his meeting with a Russian lawyer last year than previously acknowledged, prompting fresh speculation about Trump campaign intrigue with the Kremlin.
In a startling switch, however, Donald Trump Jr. said the lawyer claimed Russia was working to help Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
When the New York Times first reported the meeting Saturday, the younger Mr. Trump issued a statement saying the meeting was focused mainly on a discontinued program for U.S. adoptions of Russian children.
He issued a new statement Sunday, acknowledging the meeting was set up by an acquaintance he knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow who said the lawyer might have information helpful to the Trump campaign.
The meeting in June 2016 with a lawyer with Kremlin ties, who was later identified as Natalia Veselnitskaya, was also attended by Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and top advisor Jared Kushner and Trump campaign chairman Paul J. Manafort.
The younger Mr. Trump said that during the meeting Ms. Vesenlantskaya claimed to have information that “individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee” and supporting Clinton.
“No details or supporting information was provided or even offered,” the younger Mr. Trump said in a statement. “It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”
He said no details or supporting information was ever offered, and that his father was unaware of the meeting.
Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Trump’s legal team, said the president was “not aware of and did not attend the meeting.”
The younger Mr. Trump had not disclosed the meeting prior to the news report.
Mr. Kushner, who works as a top adviser to the president, later reported the meeting on White House disclosure forms.
The president’s opponents in the U.S. seized on the story as fresh evidence of possible collusion. The FBI has uncovered no evidence of collusion after a yearlong investigation, but they continue, including a Justice Department special counsel probe that began in May.
• This article is based in part on wire service reports.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Another big nothing burger. I don’t doubt that Hillary had some help from some Russians as well as every other form of cheating they could pull off. It’s standard operating procedure from the democrats and especially the Clintons.
Interestingly, the fake news Washington Post sees this non-story this way: “Trump Jr. makes a stunningly incriminating statement”. How can anyone take them seriously?
While i agree, its standard for Clitons to cheat, i would like to see this russian’s Proof.. AND I HOPE HE HAS some..
Shove the collusion up the DemoRATS and MSM’s you know where. Secondly, Hillary gave away 20% of our uranium, with Obama the Communists blessing. Also, Hillary’s server was hacked by the Russians, so she should be tried for treason and hung, shot or put in the electric chair. How is that DemoRAT Adam everything is a collusion Schiff?
As with the brilliance of using twitter to send the media chasing the rabbit down the hole, while the POTUS can be left to the job he set out, and is doing. The first thing I thought was Obama had proven his devotion to the coming caliphate by arming our enemies. He had sent instigators to help Eygpt, Libya, etc to throw out their leaders so brotherhood people would be installed. Allowing multiplied thousands of Coptic Christians to vanish or out right murdered, with barely a knod . The Iranian agreed was right out of the Neville Chamberlain school of thought. Boko Haram takes 200+ girl, the suggestion from the White House is twitter to bring them back… Now this is a phony use of twitter.
Then Jan. 20, 2017 the problem is those Russians. Many in the public eat it up and our streets have never been more dangerous. In the many ways groups have tried to us down, they lose every time. As they will now. Trump in 2020!
I find it funny, in a sad sort of way, the claim that the DNC server was hacked by the Russians. The problem is – we have NO PROOF of that.
REASON: They, the DNC -> REFUSE TO GIVE IT FBI – CIA and such for verification. The only ” proof ” is from a second rate and know to be corrupt IT Company, that NO respectable company would ever use.
See my theory is: Their “hack” was more likely an INSIDE JOB and there is proof of this. Thus the DNC will NOT turn it over, until they use Bleachbit, if they have too, to hide ( destroy ) the facts.
You only refuse to turn it over, if you have something you do NOT wish to be made known and/or seen. It is just that simple.
THEN THE fbi should bloody well walk in and TAKE IT BY FORCE..
If the news media industry does not have proof of what the write, then it is just a
fairytale and/or a lie that the news media wants to be true and they know that the demented Liberal Democrats fools will believe anything that the news media tells them.
🙁 🙁 🙁