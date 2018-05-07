Russia investigation isn’t really about Trump, but giving cover to Obama and Hillary

Those of us to the right of the political center in America, patriots who yearn for the return of rule of law and the righteous American ideals of freedom and equal justice, look with shock and disbelief at the legal charade and mockery of the Constitution which plays itself out every night on our televisions in our living rooms across this great land.
We truly can’t understand why this witch hunt gone wild is allowed to continue. We don’t understand why someone in power in the Department of Justice won’t stand up and end what is obviously a Deep State coup against a duly-elected president of the United States.
Well, I’ve been writing about this for some time but I think it’s time I said it again because the answer to these questions is very simple. This investigation is not about Trump. It is about Barack Hussein Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, and the rest of their merry band of brothers know one thing all too clearly. They are not there to prosecute Trump; that is only a tactic to achieve the real goal. This entire drama has been played out, not to indict Trump, but to prevent the country from understanding how truly depraved, traitorous, and duplicitous the regime of Barack Hussein Obama really was. They cannot stop this investigation because if they do, Hillary, Obama, Kerry, Jarrett, all of them, go directly to jail without passing go.
Mueller is not a special prosecutor, he is a goalie, meant only to protect the truth from coming out.
In Russia, when Boris Yeltsin’s health was failing and it was obvious it was time for a new leader, good old Boris chose Vladimir Putin. Why? Because he was assured Putin would not prosecute his family for the billions and billions they had stolen by raping the country they were supposed to lead.
When Hillary lost the election, the Left in America was shocked. Hillary was supposed to play Putin’s role, to prevent anyone from finding out how deep the Hussein rabbit hole of treason really went. This is why Hillary famously apologized to Barack when she lost. “I’m sorry, Barack,” she said.
When it was obvious Trump was going to win, they had to come up with another plan. I have to admit, the plan was created with evil genius. They decided to try and bring down Trump with an orchestrated campaign to find, or create, some type of Russia collusion, to stop his agenda, delegitimize his presidency, and buy time to install another goalie in The White House.
Barack and his merry band of traitors weakened America on purpose. They moved hundreds of billions of dollars to their fat cat bosses in the union sector, they almost destroyed our military, they betrayed us to our enemies, they betrayed our allies, the divided us by race. In short, they did their best to destroy this great country, and get rich at the same time. As his preacher famously said, “God Damn America!” (And those white people too).
No, Mueller can’t stop. If he does, the entire house of cards comes crashing down. The Left will be finished in America for a generation. Barack, Valerie, Hillary and the rest of them go to the big house. Then we find out the real extent of their crimes against the people.
This is why Mueller will stop at nothing to remove Trump, or run out the clock till the next presidential election. This is why DOJ won’t release data to Congress. This is why the media is completely complicit. This is why Peter Strzok still has a job at the FBI. This is why Rod Rosenstein is so arrogant and obstructionist.
They will stop at nothing. The alternative is life in prison.
They still may get away with it.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Returning to “Rule of law and the righteous American ideals of freedom and equal justice”, would put desperate for power people like Hillary and Obama out of business. What they cannot win by honestly and rule of law, they MUST TAKE by deception and disobedience to the law. The truly guilty MUST accuse others to take the attention off their own crimes. If the media had done its job we would have discovered and corrected this problem long ago, but the media as well seeks power at any cost with the agenda to rule over and redesign our three Branches of government. Time government fights back before the whole edifice falls under their destructive deceptions. It is THEY not the President who becomes the decider in the new world of socialism. The only Russian collusion is that Obama and Hillary BECAME the Russians. Don’t be surprised when the disappearances or assassinations of key people follow like the night of Vince Foster preceded the Rise of the Clinton sun. The guilty are about to get desperate.
The guilty ARE desperate. They MURDERED Seth Rich as an example to others who might be tempted to expose the Deep State Commucrats for the treasonous VERMIN they are. There was a doctor who mysteriouisly DIED, after he exposed the CRIMINAL misappropriation of funds intended for Haiti by the Clintons. He died before he could testify in an official inquiry in Haiti. It received SCANT if ANY attention in the Leftist propaganda SHILL media. ANOTHER group of doctors who have been denouncing the excesses of Big Pharma and their incestuous relationship with the government agency that supposedly “regulates” them have been mysteriously dying, too. Do you recall seeing anything about THAT in the media? Obama engineered the MURDER of a Supreme Court Justice to prevent his ILLEGAL executive orders on immigration, gun control and EPA regulations from being overturned. Obama and Clinton obviously have blackmail files on every politician in Washington. There is simply no OTHER explanation for their ability to bend ALL OF THEM to their EVIL intentions, regardless of supposed political affiliation.
There is a CANCER growing in our government, and it is metastasizing and growing in power, because people in high places are FEEDING AND PROTECTING IT, and the MEDIA are covering it up. WHEN are these VERMIN going to be exposed for what they are, and pay the price for what they have done and ARE DOING to this country?
IMO the ONLY way we will get back to a rule of law, is to FIRE EVERYONE working at the Dept of Injustice and FBI, and start from scratch!
in my opinion, the media should also get some jail time for falsifying the news.
Why aren’t these two (and all their ilk) in prison yet?
BC the Lady justice has been hijacked by the liberals, the swamp and the corrupted politicians!
GO TRUMP = MAGA
the republicans are carrying a lot of the blame. they have allowed the liberals to run rough shod over the country. vote for no incumbents.
Washington Times, Great article! You hit the nail on the head. Sessions buddy, Rod Rosenstein was involved with Clinton / Obama in Uranium One and all of the bribes that took place. Plus the fake Dossier used to get warrants and used as a pretext for the Russia Collusion against Trump. Rosenstein is part of the swamp and a criminal in the above mentioned cover up and he is protected by Sessions. Sessions is nothing but an accessory to the crimes committed by the DOJ and the FBI!
Which is why i STILL don’t know what the hell is stopping Trump firing his useless butt?
Because Sessions must know where one of Trump’s skeletons is buried. That’s covered in the 100 level class on how to cover your Federal welfare drawing butt.
By the way Fake News CNN has been roundabout reporting lately, it looks like they’re bracing for the big policy flip. I’m sure Rudy had something to do with it. I know we’re all tired of false hope, but there are some early signs that Trump is going to start pushing hard to put Obama and Clinton behind bars where they belong.
And not a minute too soon when it finally happens. Never have we seen such high-ranking politicians show such little regard for our Republic. And that includes Bill Clinton.
Lock them up. Now.
I’d like to see them in jail before McCain dies. That would be poetic.
There are probably not 10 honest people in DC. Just like In Sodom Lot couldn’t find 10 righteous people so they we’re destroyed. We are headed to the same destination. There is no justice in our government today.
Minor correction — it wasn’t Lot who was tasked with finding the 10 (he wasn’t exactly equipped to do the search anyway) but God (who, rather than bluntly telling Abraham what He knew — “there’s only 4 total, of dubious righteousness, between all five cities”*** — went to Sodom and rescued Lot and his wife and daughters).
*** Less prominent than Sodom and Gomorrah were Zoar (which God spared on Lot’s request so he could flee there), Admah and Zeboiim (which joined Sodom and Gomorrah in being burnt-out).
There might be 10 honest folk. JUST NOT in Congress!!
Right on point. Every American Patriot will need to vote. The left will pull out all stops
as they are scared as hell. All this is designed to also scare other conservatives from ever running for office. Don’t even think about it or this will happen to you. They want you to know if the Left Government Machine doesn’t beat you in Court they will Break you Financially getting to Court.
We want our Country Back and we will not stop until we have it back.
Unless we get someone to head the DOJ and FBI who has some integrity…and do so very soon….they may well get away with it. Sessions is intentionally withholding information which is totally valid for congress to see.
One has to wonder if Jess Sessions was the “insurance policy” that was discussed between Page and Strozk? Sessions pledged his support to Trump early, but did so in exchange for the promise of being made AG, with the plan all along to take the position in order to protect the deep state establishment….in the unlikely event that Trump won.
I’m not a big conspiracy theory kinna guy by any stretch of the imagination, but the way this is playing out, it appears that is exactly what Sessions is doing.
AG Sessions , can you please explain why Comey and McCabe have not been indicted for Official misconduct at least?
I think the problem is that Sessions is doing absolutely NOTHING. He IMMEDIATELY recused himself on the “Russian collusion” BS, and apparently believes that completely absolves him from even ATTEMPTING to do the job of Attorney General. Either he made a “deal with the devil” to GET the AG job in the FIRST PLACE and is NOW forced to dance to the devil’s tune, or the Deep State has a blackmail file with HIS name on it, which yields the SAME result.
Rod Rosenstein—a card-carrying PIT VIPER of the Deep State for SURE–is running and controlling the DO while Sessions hides under his desk whispering, “I’m recused, I’m recused” like the TIMID LITTLE MOUSE he is!
[I’m not a big conspiracy theory kinna guy by any stretch of the imagination, but the way this is playing out, it appears that is exactly what Sessions is doing.]
If it smells like a pig, squeels like a pig, it must be a pig.
Obuma and Hillary are both scumbag liars of the first degree. They could have been worse, but I am not sure how.
Which I knew from getgo — it was much like Carter’s “October Surprise” twaddle to explain why he had lost in 1980 (rather than his four years record of obvious incompetence, culminating at “Eagle Claw”, having killed his re-electability by April of that year), tweaked to 2016, and since then morphed to something more lingering.
No kidding Sherlock. Most intelligent Americans knew that this whole phony charade of the grossly overpaid Mueller smoke and mirrors team was designed to divert attention away from the real mob of criminals in the Clinton and Associates camp, to also include the phony silver tongued racist devil from Kenya and his associates.
More and more Americans are finally catching on to this conspiracy filled with Clinton and Associates bribes and death threats going to the main stream media and many other politicians to continue this silly charade of shady Keystone cops.
Good Points!
DUH!!!! Is America FINALLY waking UP???!!! If this had been talked about DAILY on Fox and talk radio before Hussein Bozo’s unfortunate sevond term was over, he the Messiah, wouldn’t have been so successful at running his coup. Jeff Sessins was threatened with his life/family/finances just like everybody else—the Chicago Way, you know. Trump should’ve dumped him as soon as he caved. Protecting who Bozo REALLY is is what’s behind ALL of this. The American people NEED to know who this Satan is and why everything about him was and STILL is completely hidden IF we want to save this country. The deal between Billary & Bozo was “ you give me the Oval Office and I’ll let you finish turning America communist. Doesn’t take rocket science.
The witch hunt of the uranium bagman and democrat hack is now completely discredited. The foundational “Russian collusion” canard was fabricated on Election Night as the bribe-taking baby-killing bulldyke slept off the screaming bottle-throwing jag that kept her from conceding, and everyone involved knew it was a fraud from the getgo. The real purpose all along has been concealment of bribery, conspiracy, espionage, murder, obstruction of justice. perjury, racketeering, sedition and treason by the murderous marxist muffmuncher and the coke-snorting pothead Kenyan communist who kept her out of prison to rule as his puppet until the Constitution could be abrogated and he could return on the shoulders of the mestizos and the mohammedans as president-for-life like his boyhood heroes Mobutu and Mugabe. When this scheme collapsed, the goal of the Mueller inquisition was to keep the pot boiling until the midterm election, after which there might be sufficient support for impeachment of the legitimately-elected President in a congress dominated by the party of Marx, Mohammed and Mexico. Now that that chimera too is evaporating, the only remaining strategy for the Mueller Fifth Column is to goad the leftist base into armed insurrection, which we must be prepared to stop definitively when it occurs.
Get outta Dodge!
Right on the money Washington times. Anyone that doesn’t agree or understand with this situation needs to have their voting privileges suspended .
This report, word for word, should be offered to one of President Trump’s attorneys or advisors. If all agree, it should become “today’s news” — perhaps by being read aloud on, say, Fox News, then immediately discussed, live, in a special telecast and radio broadcast. The idea is to make these words utterly IMPOSSIBLE for the “media” to ignore or cover up. Just a thought….