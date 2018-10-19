Rush Limbaugh’s midterms prediction: GOP keeps House and Senate, and exposes bogus polls

Radio host Rush Limbaugh is confident that the unreliability of political polling will be highlighted once again once the midterm election results roll in.

A preview for “El Rushbo’s” Thursday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity offered a prediction from the famous conservative: Republicans will hold onto the House and Senate in large part because of political developments over the past month.

The radio host noted the confirmation process of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh as a key motivator for Republicans.

“The Democrat Party deserves to lose in the single biggest landslide defeat in my lifetime just for the actions they’ve taken in the last month,” he said in promotional material shared by Fox News Insider.

Mr. Limbaugh said that he doesn’t have survey data to back up his claims but instead is relying on historical instances where professional pollsters wound up looking clueless.

“The people doing these surveys desperately want Trump gone. I don’t know how they can take that out of their work. I don’t believe in pure objectivity, so I distrust [the media]. We hold the House and increase the Senate.”

