Rush Limbaugh warns ‘wobbly’ Trump voters: ‘We actually are on the cusp of losing our founding’

Rush Limbaugh says “wobbly” voters who supported President Trump in 2016 need to keep the cultural stakes in perspective: “We actually are on the cusp of losing our founding and being overrun officially with socialism and worse.”
The man behind the “golden EIB microphone” told his audience on Monday that Mr. Trump may be the final bulwark against a wave of socialism ready to wash over the nation. It is that reality, Mr. Limbaugh said, which drives media critics and political power players to subject him to withering scrutiny.
“There are people starting to weaken,” the talk-radio icon said. “There are people starting to go wobbly here. ‘Trump’s tweeting too much. Trump’s embarrassing me with what he says about Tillerson. Trump’s doing this…’ It all boils down to whether or not you think the country’s at a crisis point, whether or not you think that we actually are on the cusp of losing our founding and being overrun officially with socialism and worse.”
Mr. Limbaugh also shared an email from a friend to accentuate his point.
“There is a visual microscope on Trump virtually 24/7,” the correspondence read. “Virtually anything Trump says or does is reported, commented upon, amplified, broadcast around the world. There’s not one of us who could survive this kind of scrutiny and this kind of attention, and the purpose of it is destruction. The point as I see it, Rush, is we have to deal with reality, and the reality is that Donald Trump and no one else — by sheer force of personality and guts — has saved us from corrupt socialism that Hillary Clinton would have ushered in.”
“His point is, this is all worth it,” Mr. Limbaugh said of his friend’s commentary. “The alternative to Donald Trump was unacceptable — Hillary Clinton and the continuation of the Obama agenda and the dilution of the United States of America as a sovereign nation and a continuation of it’s becoming a member of the global conglomerate — where there wouldn’t be any debate about climate change; we would just pay up. Where there wouldn’t be any debate about open borders; we would just keep them open. Where there wouldn’t be any debate about whatever American culture or society is. It would be whatever the socialists said it was going to be.”
The radio host’s friend said that one way Mr. Trump could help his own cause would be to more often adopt Mr. Limbaugh’s jovial handling of left-wing critics.
“You let them rant their way into oblivion,” the email read. “That’s why even leftists listen to you.”
he is right of course but he is a little late to the party.
this has been ongoing for 8 years of barry sotero.
american people do not understand that these demons from hell socialist/liberals will
stop at nothing to get supreme power of the population.
wake up and get a spine people or else.
What is the opposite of a building Founder but a collapsing wrecker loser. What is the opposite of an American birthing of a nation than a miscarrying aborting of a nation, which begins by aborting the very human potential needed to found and grow a nation, then moves on to defund in wealth redistribution and miseducation the life force of our American people. The Clinton’s, Obama’s, Pelosi’s and Schumer’s will not be enshrined as the founding of any kind of a nation, but the Mothers of all collapsing, aborting wreckers of our nation beginning with the aborting of innocent American lives, liberties in law, and securities in personal wealth and personal property. In the battle for American future it will be the battle between the creating fecundity of our American Founding Fathers, and the consuming depleting dismemberment by our aborting American Mothers, aligned with the feminized American males, both of whom lost the purpose for which they were created. To succeed in aborting a nation, you must abort and deplete its human strength, but first its innocence. They the dark Angels of America, seek to do to an entire nation what they began in Roe v Wade and our innocent. THE PEOPLE in votes and the Courts in rulings MUST correct the first depleting moral and empirical mistake, to again empower the guiding better Angels of our nature, before the greater national correction can be accomplished.
Actually, it’s been going on for over one hundred years. That’s how we got the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, along with the 16th…
Limbaugh is trying to light a fire under the mealy mouthed, rubber spined, complaining Trump ‘supporters’ who blame him for not keeping his promises.
We see them here claiming to be conservative in one comment, then moving on to the next comment to piss and moan that Trump hasn’t built the wall as though he can pass the funding himself without Congress. They have no concept of how the government works and no understanding that a president cannot do it alone. The whiners could have stepped up and actually worked to build a supporting cast of conservative congressmen and senators. But, most have never lifted a finger to get a conservative elected beyond casting their own vote and that only sometimes.
Time to man up or shut up! Make no mistake, Trump is America’s last chance. There will be no magical savior in America’s future. Instead, America will have no future.