Rush Limbaugh warns ‘wobbly’ Trump voters: ‘We actually are on the cusp of losing our founding’

Rush Limbaugh says “wobbly” voters who supported President Trump in 2016 need to keep the cultural stakes in perspective: “We actually are on the cusp of losing our founding and being overrun officially with socialism and worse.”

The man behind the “golden EIB microphone” told his audience on Monday that Mr. Trump may be the final bulwark against a wave of socialism ready to wash over the nation. It is that reality, Mr. Limbaugh said, which drives media critics and political power players to subject him to withering scrutiny.

“There are people starting to weaken,” the talk-radio icon said. “There are people starting to go wobbly here. ‘Trump’s tweeting too much. Trump’s embarrassing me with what he says about Tillerson. Trump’s doing this…’ It all boils down to whether or not you think the country’s at a crisis point, whether or not you think that we actually are on the cusp of losing our founding and being overrun officially with socialism and worse.”

Mr. Limbaugh also shared an email from a friend to accentuate his point.

“There is a visual microscope on Trump virtually 24/7,” the correspondence read. “Virtually anything Trump says or does is reported, commented upon, amplified, broadcast around the world. There’s not one of us who could survive this kind of scrutiny and this kind of attention, and the purpose of it is destruction. The point as I see it, Rush, is we have to deal with reality, and the reality is that Donald Trump and no one else — by sheer force of personality and guts — has saved us from corrupt socialism that Hillary Clinton would have ushered in.”

“His point is, this is all worth it,” Mr. Limbaugh said of his friend’s commentary. “The alternative to Donald Trump was unacceptable — Hillary Clinton and the continuation of the Obama agenda and the dilution of the United States of America as a sovereign nation and a continuation of it’s becoming a member of the global conglomerate — where there wouldn’t be any debate about climate change; we would just pay up. Where there wouldn’t be any debate about open borders; we would just keep them open. Where there wouldn’t be any debate about whatever American culture or society is. It would be whatever the socialists said it was going to be.”

The radio host’s friend said that one way Mr. Trump could help his own cause would be to more often adopt Mr. Limbaugh’s jovial handling of left-wing critics.

“You let them rant their way into oblivion,” the email read. “That’s why even leftists listen to you.”

