Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU

A visibly stunned Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, in an emotional moment one day after the conservative talk radio legend announced he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet,” Trump told the radio giant, who appeared to be in tears. “Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

First lady Melania Trump then presented the medal to an emotional Limbaugh and placed the award on him. “Rush and Kathryn, congratulations,” Trump added.

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

