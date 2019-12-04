Rush Limbaugh producer ‘Bo Snerdley’ founds new PAC for black conservatives

He is well-known on the air waves as “Bo Snerdley,” the senior producer for Rush Limbaugh’s daily talk radio show, heard by an audience of 14 million. His real name is James Golden, however — and he is now on a mission to “make Black Americans Republican again.”

With fellow black conservative Autry Pruitt, Mr. Golden has founded New Journey PAC, a political action committee which promotes conservative values among black Americans — and everyone else for that matter. The organization includes MAGA.BLACK, a new online destination for one and all, they say.

“For 80 years, the Democratic Party has taken the black vote for granted. Under the leadership of President Trump, Black-Americans enjoyed the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded. The Trump approach has produced an economy that works for all Americans, yet Democrats are promising more of the same — votes for crumbs. It is simply not enough to stand on the sidelines and hope for the best,” the two founders say in their mission statement.

“The concept was not to build a destination solely for black conservatives or to solely promote black conservatism, but to be a destination for all conservatives. Frankly, we founded this destination out of frustration. We are fed up with the racial narratives that the left uses to paint conservatives as bigots and racists, simply because we have a different view of public policy and politics,” the statement said.

Among the goals of the new PAC is to “debunk the phony liberal narrative that Republicans, conservatives, libertarians, evangelicals and even conservative Democrats are racist.”

Mr. Golden believes the Republican Party’s historical ties with black Americans is ‘inarguable’ — but has been “purposefully ignored by academia, and the main-stream media” for the last five decades.

“The result is that entire generations of Americans have been subjected to a false narrative about who Republicans are, their role in the civil rights movement, and their interest in seeing all Americans, including blacks, achieving the American Dream,” Mr. Golden said.

The two founders also cite promising poll numbers from Rasmussen Reports and Emerson College which now place support for President Trump among blacks at an “astonishing” 34%.

Both also say they are optimistic about the recent trends and are “anxious to spread the conservative message to communities ignored by skeptical politicians.”

