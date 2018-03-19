Rubio upset that McCabe fired before retirement

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida on Sunday said deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe should have been able to retire instead of being fired just two days short of locking in his pension benefits.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions terminated Mr. McCabe late Friday for allegedly misleading investigators about authorizing the disclosure of information about the Clinton Foundation from FBI officials to the press.
His termination likely cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in benefits he accrued during his 21-year career.
“I don’t like the way it happened. He should’ve been allowed to finish through the weekend,” Mr. Rubio, a Republican, told NBC’s ” Meet the Press.”
Mr. Rubio said the inspector general hasn’t finalized and released his report on the episode, so impacting Mr. McCabe’s retirement plans seemed premature.
“Forty-eight hours to go before retirement, I would’ve certainly done it differently,” the senator said. “Given the fact there’s still this report out there that hasn’t come in.”
“I’m not the president,” he added. “But I certainly would’ve done it differently if I was.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Hey Marco, why don’t you challenge Trump in the election in 2020? You can run with Flake on the RINO ticket! You can have open borders Jeb as ambassador to Mexico!
Sure wouldn’t have seen this swamp dweller, social justice warrior $^!& come out of Rubio. Mr. McCabe understood the FBI rules. You don’t LIE to judges and juries, not at all. Truth and justice are the credo of the FBI. He will be lucky if all of the cases he EVER worked on don’t have to be retried. He absolutely knew that the FISA request was totally bogus. McCabe will be lucky if he doesn’t spend some hard time at a Federal supermax. Mr. Rubio, you sure disappointed us, U.S.! I think the same should be done with all involved Obama, Holder, Hillary, DNC, DoJ, State, etc.
You’re right “Little” Marco. You’re not the President. But, that’s not the point. He was not fired by the President, but by the mechanism that has been in place for decades within the FBI and DOJ. He was fired by his own organization for infractions that invariably result in termination. There is no reason the rules as applied to the rank and file shouldn’t apply to McCabe. I expect better of you Mr. Rubio.
Once again, Rubio shows why i am GLAD HIS imbecilic butt never made it past the gate in the election.
These deep state RINO’s just don’t get it. were you while odumpster and his husband were trying to ruin the country. Trump is trying to restore American Values. Go visit Ellis Island to see how immigrants were treated when they came in the FRONT DOOR, NOT THE BACK DOOR. Little Marco needs to zip his yap.
Marco is just another politians that thinks laws are only for others and not for them and crooked judges. Police, firefighters and other civil servants get fired and lose their pensions every day.
I believe the man is worth ~$11 million, I do not think the loss a few thousand in pensions will be a serious problem.
Maybe little hands Rubio should concern himself more with construction standards in the state.
Just because he’s a public sector employee doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be fireable, and stripped of his pension. It happens in the private sector all the time.
I’ve long felt being a govt employee, should NEVER EVER be a blocker to getting fired for incompetence.
Especially to Deep State McCabe. Couldn’t happen to a nicer traitor.
One thing Sessions has done right. Cold and vicious, just like the enemy. These traitors don’t merely need to be defeated. They need to learn a lesson. We need to make examples out of them more often so they never want to consider betraying the country and then retiring comfortably.
But cheer up, Marco. I’m sure the Clinton Foundation will pay him off if we delay going after Hillary. Hint hint, Sessions. When are we going after Hillary? You got one right in a row. Now keep up the momentum. Go after the big snake.
Come on Marco, don’t be a dunce. This guy is no poor civil servant worker relegated to living off his social security check. This miscreant is a millionaire several times over (which raises another question as to how lifetime government bureaucrats are able to retire rich). Stop saying stupid things that you have not thought through because it makes you look like an ***.
Rubio being “upset” by the firing of crooked, anti-Republican, anti-Trump, and power-abusing McCabe (who will NOT lose his entire pension) demonstrates quite clearly why Rubio lost in the Republican primaries.
So he has to wait till 57 who cares I’m sure he absconded enough money to carry him 6 years.
And i am sure during those 7 years, he’s gonna have plenty of leftists pushing money in his face to come work for them..
Why should he be rewarded for his deceit? I hear that Broward County Sheriff’s office is looking for a few deceitful/cowardly people. Applications available on-line.
Work for 20 years and collect a $1.2 million pension? Not in the real world. All bureaucrats & politicians are grifters and freeloaders.
They skin the middle class and act so self righteous about outright larceny. We suffer so they can live in the lap of luxury. Their retirement funds need to be combined with Social Security so All Americans get the same benefits, regardless of employer.
No more Social Security for those who have not worked for it, especially all immigrants (as in illegals and Refugee Resettlement freeloaders/jihadists).
Hell, most people i know who work in the ‘real world’, even after 40 years working, never get anywhere close to 1.2 mil a year pension..
Does Rubio understand where McCabe’s huge pension will be coming from, i.e., taxpayers’ pockets, and that no one has a right to pick the pockets of people he’s already conned and betrayed? Probably not, since that’s where Rubio’s paycheck comes from and where his future pension will come from, and he assumes he too has a right to our pockets.
Maybe Marco is concerned about McCabe won’t have enough money to keep himself out of jail?
Marco Marco Marco….again you find yourself on the wrong side of the issue..Don’t you realize the public has had enough of the DC corruption? Your position lends one to believe that you have something to hide with this crackdown on the Swamp and Deep State…just saying….
Its getting to the point, i wonder, when has marco NOT been on the wrong side?
Add another democommie Rino to the up and coming along with the likes of Rand Paul. There’s 2 we need to rid our government of right now!
The big question is , little marco, why do you support DISHONESTY from those that are supposed to be the most ethical of law enforcement ???? You are now tainted !
Marco, your quote “I’m not the president,” he added. “But I certainly would’ve done it differently if I was.”. And now Marco you know why your not our President.
Let’s don’t forget who Senator Rubio is; a GOP Establishment RINO darling, a principal player in the infamous Gang of Eight, a supporter of anything he can use as political ammunition against his nemesis, President Trump, an ideological pal of McCain, Graham, Gowdy, McConnell, et al, a glib opportunist who always sounds like a candidate for President.
He isn’t President, but many of us can easily imagine what America would be like right now if he was…and we are thrilled Trump trounced him.
Hey, Little Marco, you bleeding heart fool, why not let bank robbers keep the loot, kidnappers keep the ransom, extortionists keep the stolen funds? Why not, McCabe violated his oath of office as a top level FBI manager and he broke the law! But, to your simple little mind, let’s reward his illegal actions, after all, his “intentions were good!” He was far smarter than the American voters about who should or should not be President. (a hint, it sure shouldn’t have been you, you little dweeb – to which the American voter OVERWHELMINGLY AGREED!)
Dear Marco, As a Miami, Florida resident and a fellow Republican, I am puzzled by your comment regarding McCabe’s firing. When someone lies to the FBI, their lives are destroyed however, when the FBI lies it is OK? As far as I’m concerned, this man was trying to bring down an elected president and leaked vital and confidential information to the press. If he misused his position and authority, he deserves to be fired. By the way, when are the Republicans going subpoena Mrs. Clinton for all her crimes? Are we going to wait until she is elected or when the communist left take power again?
Mr. McCabe brought this on himself. I’m glad Atty. Gen. Sessions did the right thing. I’m tired of bureaucrats departing with an undeserved golden parachute at taxpayer expense.
For a smart-guy, Mr. Rubio you say a lot of dumb things.
1. McCabe is being fired at the recommendation of the FBI for violation of its code of ethics…for LYING TO THE FBI. Wasn’t Scotter Libby similarly fired…tried, convicted, and issued a 30-month prison term for lying to the FBI; and, isn’t that what got Mr. Flynn fired; and, isn’t that what Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged a lawyer with: allegedly lying to investigators about covering up his discussions about Ukraine with former Trump officials?
Of course…didn’t Hilary do that on TOP of her documented mishandling of classified documents; but McCabe isn’t Hillary, is he?
I don’t recall Mr. Rubio being too exercised by any of those instances.
2. After 21 years, as a career agent for the FBI, has anyone asked how he has a net-worth of $11M….Frankly, I think my brokerage firm should hire him.
3. McCabe is 49 years old. He actually isn’t losing his 21 year pension McCabe is only losing his ability to start collecting EARLY-RETIREMENT (at age 50) instead of having to wait until the “normal” government age of 55 to start collecting the pension. In this case, Andy here as at LEAST 17 more years of earning potential before retiring at 67 like the rest of us.
Frankly, I think the government should demand the last two years of salary back from him…as they’ve kept him on salary while they spent 2 years investigating his malfeasance.