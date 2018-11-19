Rubio provides proof of Dem vote fraud in Fla.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) presented evidence of voter fraud by highlighting a directive issued by a Florida Democratic Party leader – backing his allegations of elections officials violating state laws via their questionable recount practices administered on midterm election votes.

“No evidence of fraud in #Florida Election?” Rubio asked in a tweet Thursday. “Dems got voters to use altered forms to fix & submit as many mail ballots as possible after FL deadline in hopes that a judge would later order state to count them. Today that’s exactly what a federal judge did.”

Dems conjuring up votes to win?

The former Republican presidential candidate alerted Americans of the Democrats’ tactics to produce more votes to steal victories away from Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) to secure a seat in the United States House of Representatives and Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to continue his governorship.

“Rubio said the hope was that a federal judge would rule that the altered ballots should be counted, and that is what happened Thursday,” WND reported. “On Thursday, a machine recount of more than 8 million ballots confirmed Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis’s victory over Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the governor’s race, while the Senate race between Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson heads to an automatic hand recount.”

You Might Like







Both GOP candidates had relatively narrow margins of victory, spurring Democrats to try and muster up additional votes to play catch-up and ultimately overtake their conservative rivals at the ballot box.

“DeSantis won by 33,684 votes, but Scott’s margin of 0.15 percent over Nelson is well below the 0.25 percent difference that automatically triggers a manual recount of under and over votes,” WND noted.

To adjust the outcome, Democrats quickly seized the opportunity after the November 6 election to try and produce more votes to try and salvage their so-called “blue wave.”

“A day after Florida’s election left top state races too close to call, a Democratic Party leader directed staffers and volunteers to share altered election forms with voters to fix signature problems on absentee ballots after the state’s deadline,” Naples Daily News divulged. “The altered forms surfaced in Broward, Santa Rosa, Citrus and Okaloosa counties and were reported to federal prosecutors to review for possible election fraud as Florida counties completed a required recount in three top races.”

Questionable vote count techniques were even corroborated by one of America’s left-leaning national dailies.

“But an email obtained by the USA TODAY NETWORK – Florida shows that Florida Democrats were organizing a broader statewide effort beyond those counties to give voters the altered forms to fix improper absentee ballots after the Nov. 5 deadline,” Naples Daily News’ Ana Ceballos pointed out. “Democratic party leaders provided staffers with copies of a form – known as a ‘cure affidavit’ – that had been modified to include an inaccurate Nov. 8 deadline.”

An admission of Democrats’ problematic maneuvers was given by one liberal South Florida resident.

“One Palm Beach Democratic activist said in an interview the idea was to have voters fix and submit as many absentee ballots as possible with the altered forms in hopes of later including them in vote totals if a judge ruled such ballots were allowed,” Ceballos noted.

Disturbing communications surfacing from a key operative for the Democrats in Florida’s election process also point to unscrupulous dealings with voter ballots.

“An email that Jennifer Kim – Florida Democratic Party’s central deputy field director – sent Nov. 7 to party workers instruct[ed] them how to give voters an altered form to fix signature problems with their absentee ballots after the state deadline,” Ceballos informed. “Kim’s email shows this is a statewide effort to give voters the altered form with the wrong deadline to return it. The altered forms have turned up in several counties and have been turned over to federal prosecutors to review for possible election fraud.”

But a recent decision has left the door open for Democrats to produce enough ballots to steal the gubernatorial race from Scott.

“U.S. Chief Judge Mark Walker ruled Thursday that voters should have until Saturday to correct signatures on ballots – a move that could open the door for these ballots returned with altered forms to be counted,” Ceballos explained. “Republicans supporting Gov. Rick Scott – who leads U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by less than 13,000 votes in the recount – appealed the ruling. The Democratic Party email was sent before Nelson and his party allies filed a series of lawsuits challenging some voting rules that applied during the election, claiming they disenfranchised voters.”

A warning issued by Jake Sanders – a Democratic consultant in the Treasure Coast who observed the email – to Democratic Party staffers about the legality of using altered forms was ignored by the party’s staff.

“I warned FDP staff members of the questionable legal status of altering a state form and misleading people their vote would be counted before the court case played out,” Sanders told the USA TODAY Network. “And coordinated campaign leadership told them to keep pushing it that, ‘We are exhausting every possibility.'”

The consultant stressed that no prior discussion over the legality of using the altered had taken place.

“[The Democratic Party was not being upfront with voters and ‘undermining making sure every vote counts,’” Sanders continued. “They should have been saying, ‘This is unprecedented. We are fighting for your vote to count. Fill this out so we can fight for you.’ But self-imposing a fake deadline and deceiving people is counter to that.”

Kim specifically targeted voters who submitted absentee votes after seeing how close Democrats were to victory at the ballot box.

“Jennifer Kim – the party’s Central Florida deputy field director who also served as deputy training director – was clear in her Nov. 7 email that staffers should target people who submitted absentee vote-by-mail ballots before Election Day and did not sign them properly,” Ceballos recounted. “Her email subject line said ‘VBM signature cure instructions’ and labeled the list of voters to be contacted as ‘VBM signature chases.’”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo took to social media the same day to inform followers that Democrats should concentrate on provisional ballots to fix any problems – and a Nov. 8 deadline was given to individually handle the problematic provisional ballots in order to iron out any inconsistencies.

“Once again, to clarify: the activity taking place today is for provisional ballots,” Rizzo wrote in a note on a private Facebook page, according to Naples Daily News. “Not absentee ballots.”

Making it count

The issue of undervotes and overvotes could ultimately decide Scott’s fate, and he is now calling on Nelson to concede the race – especially with new votes increasing his lead..

“An example of an undervote is voting only for the U.S. Senate on the ballot, [while] an overvote would be accidentally selecting more than one candidate in a particular race,” WND explained. “The Florida Division of Elections showed Scott leading by 12,603 votes – an increase of 41 votes from the last pre-recount vote reported Sunday.”

However, with tens of thousands of votes to still count, Democrats continue to be busy at work.

“In Broward County alone, there are some 23,000 overvotes and undervotes that must be sorted through by hand, according to Marc Elias – the lead recount lawyer for Nelson,” The Hill revealed. “He said that a hand recount will determine whether poor ballot design caused the undervotes – or if they are the product of another issue, like machine errors.”

The Democratic attorney is confident that his party can still turn the election.

“That will ultimately – I believe – not only narrow the margin [between Nelson and Scott], but reverse it entirely,” Elias insisted during a conference call with reporters Thursday, according to The Hill. “This is what we’ve been seeking all along, because this is where people lay eyes on the ballots.”

With DeSantis’ lead of approximately 0.41 points over Gillum – which is above the threshold required for a hand recount – the Democrat refuses to concede and is still optimistic that he can pull out a win.

“As today’s unofficial reports and recent court proceedings make clear, there are tens of thousands of votes that have yet to be counted,” the Tallahassee mayor expressed in a statement, according to the Washington daily. “We plan to do all we can to ensure that every voice is heard in this process.”

Each party has deployed its firepower to secure the election wins.

“Both Nelson and Scott’s campaigns have recruited tens of thousands of volunteers for the recount effort – dispatching them across the state to monitor the recount process – and the Republican National Committee (RNC) has also sent dozens of staffers to Florida for the recount work,” The Hill’s Max Greenwood announced.

Republicans and Democrats alike are screaming foul to make sure the ballots tip in their favor.

“The recount efforts in Florida have been marked by Republican accusations of fraud and a string of lawsuits from Democrats challenging some of the state’s election rules and procedures, such as the process by which officials evaluate provisional and mail-in ballots,” Greenwood added.

Taking it to court

Republicans were not pleased by the court giving Democrats more time to turn the vote – especially with its track record of voter fraud – and contested decision to no avail.

However, Walker also ruled against Democrats by denying a Nelson campaign request to extend the deadline on the recount – arguing that an insufficient amount of information was sent out announcing Palm Beach officials’ plan to end their recount to grant a delay.

“This Court must be able to craft a remedy with knowledge that it will not prove futile,” Walker wrote in his Thursday ruling, according to The Hill. “It cannot do so on this record. This Court does not and will not fashion a remedy in the dark.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]